Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Community Profile: ‘I was meant to be a teacher’
Every summer after June and July fly by and the August heat hits, kids and parents start to feel the nervous jitters associated with the new school year quickly approaching. They aren’t alone in this sentiment; teachers, even those who have taught for many years, still get anxious with the thought of meeting new faces and starting over with a brand new group of kids each year.
coloradopols.com
Being Lauren Boebert’s Neighbor, And Other Things That Suck
Denverpost · Listen: Lauren Boebert’s neighbors’ 911 calls describe threats, husband running over mailbox. “There’s about to be some s— going down here,” the second neighbor told dispatchers. “It’s Lauren Boebert’s jackass husband, Jayson Boebert.”. As the Denver Post’s Conrad Swanson...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County Search and Rescue called to stranded hiker near Glenwood Springs Community Center Tuesday
Members of the Garfield County Search and Rescue team were dispatched to a female stranded on a cliff above the community center in Glenwood Springs shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office press release. Earlier in the day, a couple had been hiking...
Best Places to Stop When Traveling to Aspen from Grand Junction
Going on a road trip through Colorado can be quite an amazing experience. In fact, sometimes the trip itself is more notable than ending up at your final destination. Plus, it also helps if the area you're driving through is nice to look at and the drive from Grand Junction to Aspen, Colorado fits that criteria.
Aspen Daily News
Independence Pass reopened following midday fatality on Lake County side
The top of Independence Pass was closed briefly today (Aug. 16) following a fatality involving a single-vehicle accident at the first hairpin turn on the Lake County side of the summit, authorities said. Colorado State Patrol received a call from emergency dispatchers at 12:18 p.m., a public information officer said....
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Bristlecone works to inspire youth to create art throughout the Roaring Fork Valley
For Lindsay Latva, the name is a homage to simple resilience giving birth to unimaginable beauty. “Bristlecones are strong, beautiful and durable trees, native to Colorado, that can withstand harsh climates and environments for hundreds of years,” said Latva, founder of Bristlecone Art Collaborative. “A beautiful metaphor for art and art education being around for thousands of years and surviving, and oftentimes flourishing in even the hardest conditions.”
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Column: YouthZone brings award-winning filmmakers to 2022 Ascent Youth Film Festival
Emmy-nominated writer and producer Katherine Roberts and award-winning filmmaker Rob Shearer will be mentoring 10 youth filmmakers for YouthZone’s 2022 Ascent Youth Film Festival, taking place on Sept. 30. The talents of these young filmmakers will be showcased through video, animation, music, writing, poetry and photography. Mentors will work...
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom cabin for sale in Colorado for $50 million
One bedroom, one bathroom, 1,093 square feet, and no air-conditioning – with a massive price tag. The humble description of the cabin located on 11500 Snowmass Creek Road in Snowmass, Colorado may not catch your attention, but its $50,000,000 dollar price tag certainly will. The home, along with its...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Return to ‘routine’ on COVID control front as Roaring Fork Schools return to class
Back to school for the Roaring Fork Schools on Wednesday will look a lot different than the start of school last year when it comes to keeping the spread of COVID-19 in check. District schools in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt began the 2021-22 school year with a mask requirement for students and staff, and regular classroom quarantine protocols whenever there was a possible exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Monday letters: Fix the wall, CD3 choice, drive safe, pipeline concerns, police thanks
After spending $25-plus million on the improvements to South Midland Avenue and coming up with a really first class result, I can’t believe that nothing was done to the existing retaining wall. It is old, faded, cracked, has pieces missing, is overgrown with weeds and looks like hell. There are nice wooden slat fence sections on either side. Why weren’t they continued to cover up this eyesore? Hey, City Council, why not break loose with a few bucks and complete the job? Or maybe Gould Construction would be willing to donate a small part of their profit to eliminate this blight.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Seventh Street Market Tuesday night in Glenwood Springs
The inaugural Glenwood Springs Seventh Street Market is slated for Tuesday night in the same location as the former market. The farmers market will be from 4-8 p.m. and is managed under the Glenwood Springs Downtown Development Authority. Market vendors are to include Mt. Garfield Fruit & Vegetables, Mesa Microgreens,...
Hiker dies from suspected cardiac emergency on Colorado trail
A 35-year-old man died on Friday afternoon, after suffering from a suspected cardiac emergency on the Thomas Lake Trail in Carbondale, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Thomas Lakes Trail is a 7.8-mile out-and-back route near Mount Sopris, that is considered a "relatively easy day...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon
UPDATE 10:12 P.M.: Interstate 70 is now open through Glenwood Canyon. Interstate 70 is closed through Glenwood Canyon between mile marker 116, the Glenwood Springs exit, and mile marker 133, the Dotsero exit, for a flash flood warning. The National Weather Service states the warning is expected to expire at...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
‘Rocket fuel’ for learning
Confidence, communication skills, competency in technology and understanding broad points of view are just some of the global outcomes the Garfield Re-2 School Board wants district students to absorb before they graduate. The board spent Aug. 10 workshopping how these global outcomes will fit into its comprehensive strategic planning process....
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Gas prices are down in the Roaring Fork Valley, but for how long?
The gas spike is over, and prices are starting to stabilize. Gas tends to be regionalized based on supply, demand and competition, said Skyler McKinley, public affairs and regional director for AAA, which tracks gasoline prices across the United States. “So when you look at Denver, for example, there’s a...
