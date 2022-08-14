After spending $25-plus million on the improvements to South Midland Avenue and coming up with a really first class result, I can’t believe that nothing was done to the existing retaining wall. It is old, faded, cracked, has pieces missing, is overgrown with weeds and looks like hell. There are nice wooden slat fence sections on either side. Why weren’t they continued to cover up this eyesore? Hey, City Council, why not break loose with a few bucks and complete the job? Or maybe Gould Construction would be willing to donate a small part of their profit to eliminate this blight.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO