ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Community Profile: ‘I was meant to be a teacher’

Every summer after June and July fly by and the August heat hits, kids and parents start to feel the nervous jitters associated with the new school year quickly approaching. They aren’t alone in this sentiment; teachers, even those who have taught for many years, still get anxious with the thought of meeting new faces and starting over with a brand new group of kids each year.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
coloradopols.com

Being Lauren Boebert’s Neighbor, And Other Things That Suck

Denverpost · Listen: Lauren Boebert’s neighbors’ 911 calls describe threats, husband running over mailbox. “There’s about to be some s— going down here,” the second neighbor told dispatchers. “It’s Lauren Boebert’s jackass husband, Jayson Boebert.”. As the Denver Post’s Conrad Swanson...
SILT, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
Colorado State
Colorado Obituaries
State
Arkansas State
Aspen Daily News

Independence Pass reopened following midday fatality on Lake County side

The top of Independence Pass was closed briefly today (Aug. 16) following a fatality involving a single-vehicle accident at the first hairpin turn on the Lake County side of the summit, authorities said. Colorado State Patrol received a call from emergency dispatchers at 12:18 p.m., a public information officer said....
LAKE COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Bristlecone works to inspire youth to create art throughout the Roaring Fork Valley

For Lindsay Latva, the name is a homage to simple resilience giving birth to unimaginable beauty. “Bristlecones are strong, beautiful and durable trees, native to Colorado, that can withstand harsh climates and environments for hundreds of years,” said Latva, founder of Bristlecone Art Collaborative. “A beautiful metaphor for art and art education being around for thousands of years and surviving, and oftentimes flourishing in even the hardest conditions.”
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Column: YouthZone brings award-winning filmmakers to 2022 Ascent Youth Film Festival

Emmy-nominated writer and producer Katherine Roberts and award-winning filmmaker Rob Shearer will be mentoring 10 youth filmmakers for YouthZone’s 2022 Ascent Youth Film Festival, taking place on Sept. 30. The talents of these young filmmakers will be showcased through video, animation, music, writing, poetry and photography. Mentors will work...
CARBONDALE, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Stephen
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Return to ‘routine’ on COVID control front as Roaring Fork Schools return to class

Back to school for the Roaring Fork Schools on Wednesday will look a lot different than the start of school last year when it comes to keeping the spread of COVID-19 in check. District schools in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt began the 2021-22 school year with a mask requirement for students and staff, and regular classroom quarantine protocols whenever there was a possible exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Monday letters: Fix the wall, CD3 choice, drive safe, pipeline concerns, police thanks

After spending $25-plus million on the improvements to South Midland Avenue and coming up with a really first class result, I can’t believe that nothing was done to the existing retaining wall. It is old, faded, cracked, has pieces missing, is overgrown with weeds and looks like hell. There are nice wooden slat fence sections on either side. Why weren’t they continued to cover up this eyesore? Hey, City Council, why not break loose with a few bucks and complete the job? Or maybe Gould Construction would be willing to donate a small part of their profit to eliminate this blight.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Seventh Street Market Tuesday night in Glenwood Springs

The inaugural Glenwood Springs Seventh Street Market is slated for Tuesday night in the same location as the former market. The farmers market will be from 4-8 p.m. and is managed under the Glenwood Springs Downtown Development Authority. Market vendors are to include Mt. Garfield Fruit & Vegetables, Mesa Microgreens,...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Catholic#Navy#The Catholic Church
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

UPDATE: I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon

UPDATE 10:12 P.M.: Interstate 70 is now open through Glenwood Canyon. Interstate 70 is closed through Glenwood Canyon between mile marker 116, the Glenwood Springs exit, and mile marker 133, the Dotsero exit, for a flash flood warning. The National Weather Service states the warning is expected to expire at...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

‘Rocket fuel’ for learning

Confidence, communication skills, competency in technology and understanding broad points of view are just some of the global outcomes the Garfield Re-2 School Board wants district students to absorb before they graduate. The board spent Aug. 10 workshopping how these global outcomes will fit into its comprehensive strategic planning process....
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Gas prices are down in the Roaring Fork Valley, but for how long?

The gas spike is over, and prices are starting to stabilize. Gas tends to be regionalized based on supply, demand and competition, said Skyler McKinley, public affairs and regional director for AAA, which tracks gasoline prices across the United States. “So when you look at Denver, for example, there’s a...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy