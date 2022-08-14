ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, UT

Soldier Canyon closed, residents evacuated after flood

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

STOCKTON, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Soldier Canyon and the mouth of Soldier Canyon were evacuated on Saturday due to severe flooding in the canyon, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Soldier Canyon Road was reportedly also shut down, and emergency and road crews have been working on the area.

Evacuations of the residents at the mouth of Soldier Canyon were lifted late Saturday night, according to police, though Soldier Canyon will remain closed until County Roads crews can clear and assess the damage.

LOUD BOOM: Utah homes shake after possible meteor

“Please do not go up Soldier Canyon until the canyon has been reopened,” Stockton Police say.

See below for images of the Soldier Canyon Flood:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UKZc2_0hGuFcuh00
    (Courtesy of Stockton PD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TEOeo_0hGuFcuh00
    (Courtesy of Stockton PD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sMxqU_0hGuFcuh00
    (Courtesy of Stockton PD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0USBv4_0hGuFcuh00
    (Courtesy of Stockton PD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lz71h_0hGuFcuh00
    (Courtesy of Stockton PD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yv3aX_0hGuFcuh00

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

POLICE: Plane crashes in Davis County

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane reportedly crashed at Skypark Airport in Woods Cross on Tuesday. Company 85 with the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area responded to the scene of the crash. According to representatives, a fuel leak was the cause of the accident. The agency states that no injuries were reported as […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Multiple agencies respond after I-80 rollover in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Park City Fire District shared photos of a crash that happened at about 2 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 80. A vehicle was eastbound near mile marker 142, at Kilby Road, when the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle several times. It came to a rest off I-80, wheels down, on Kilby Road.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Stockton, UT
Government
City
Stockton, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

71-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on Trapper’s Loop

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Morgan County, Utah. The crash happened on Trapper’s Loop Tuesday, August 16 around 11:30 pm, The 71-year-old was driving his motorcycle southbound around a curve on Trapper’s Loop near milepost 4 when his motorcycle went off the right side of the […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Videos show flooding in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Flooding caught on video Saturday has eased Sunday, says Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff‘s Office. Cannon shared the dramatic videos, shot on Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon. On Sunday, he told Gephardt Daily while the flooding had not yet directly damaged homes in the area the potential was all too real.
SPANISH FORK, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#The Canyon#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

Two people found dead in Taylorsville shooting

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Two people were found dead after a shooting in Taylorsville on Wednesday morning. Taylorsville Police say the two victims are a man and a woman who are both in their 30s. They were both found with gunshot wounds at the scene. Their identities have not been released at this time. Police […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Man struck by pickup truck in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was struck by a pickup truck in South Salt Lake on Saturday, according to police. The South Salt Lake Police Department reports that the accident occurred at 325 West 3400 South. The man was reportedly taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police say the 33rd […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
kslnewsradio.com

Power outage impacting much of Magna and West Valley City

SALT LAKE CITY UTAH — This morning, around 5:10 a.m., Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) was made aware of power outages in West Valley and Magna due to an emergency repair at the substation. RMP said at least 2,683 customers have been affected. Just an hour later the power has...
MAGNA, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: 400 South to remain closed due to crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) report that one person has been transported to the hospital in critical condition via ambulance, while two others were transported in serious condition. SLCPD says that their crash team is responding to the scene at this time. For the next several hours, 400 West will […]
ABC4

WANTED: Burglar causes over $10k in damage to Plain City office building

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies are searching for a burglary suspect caught breaking into a Weber County office building and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary targeted a Plain City office building on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. Authorities say the suspect caused over $10,000 worth […]
PLAIN CITY, UT
KUTV

Suspect in Heber City murder found dead

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The suspect in the murder of a Heber City woman in July has been found dead, according to police. In a statement issued Aug. 16, the Heber City Police Department said the body of Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found in an Oregon state park on Monday.
HEBER CITY, UT
ABC4

UHP: Mudslide prompts road closures in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A mudslide has prompted road closures in the area of Spanish Fork. Utah Highway Patrol reports that all westbound lanes of U.S. 6 near milepost 198 in Spanish Fork are closed due to a mudslide. At this time, only one eastbound lane in the area is open. The Utah Department […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
KSLTV

Neighborhood supports family of West Jordan mom killed in Big Cottonwood Canyon crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A neighborhood is coming together for a family after a terrible crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon left a West Jordan mother dead. Unified Police said Monday morning’s crash was caused by a dump truck whose driver claimed the brakes stopped working, killed Jessica Keetch Minnesota, and sent her two young children as well as her mother to the hospital.
WEST JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Car fire, explosions, temporarily shut down I-15 in Davis County

SUNSET, Utah — A car’s mechanical malfunction led to a car fire, then a grassfire, and then explosions on northbound I-15 in Davis County on Thursday. The Utah Highway Patrol said a car pulled to the side of the northbound freeway near 1800 North in Sunset after the driver heard a loud noise in the engine. Sgt. Cam Roden said the car soon caught fire and that those inside the car were able to escape without injury.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy