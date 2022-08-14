ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘TODAY Show’ Host Savannah Guthrie Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Her Daughter

By Chris Piner
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8woY_0hGuFb1y00

Since January of 1952, The Today Show welcomed viewers with updates on current events, world news, and the latest trends coming from Hollywood. With 70 years in the broadcasting business, The Today Show currently sits as the fifth longest-running show in the United States. And throughout that time, there have been numerous hosts like the original Dave Garroway. Being the creation of executive producer Sylvester Weaver, the morning television show dominated the network until the 80s when Good Morning America premiered. With the show’s legacy continuing, it appears there might be trouble brewing between Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

For weeks, reports circulated that both Savannah Guthrie and co-anchor, Hoda Kotb, might not be the best of friends as they portray on television. Most recently, Guthrie detailed on social media how she overslept and only arrived at the studio 20 minutes before it went live. Rumors quickly sprouted about how her tardiness was deliberate, showing NBC “who is the real boss.”

While neither anchor commented on the rumors, Guthrie shared a post on Instagram, celebrating her daughter’s 8th birthday by taking a step into the past. Not engaging the press, Guthrie appears focused on moving forward and celebrating what matters most – family.

Sources Reportedly Claim Guthrie’s Tardiness Is A Power Move

While never losing her focus when it comes to family, a source within The Today Show explained how Savannah Guthrie documenting her lateness was a power move. “This would never happen. She is literally the $40 million dollar woman. She is showing them who is the boss and that they can’t do the show without her.”

The source explained that “all top NBC talent and execs are like doctors on call.” They added each host has “more devices tracking them than the space shuttle. Savannah simply isn’t allowed to ‘go off the grid’, what if there is breaking news? Producers, assistants, executives, security, hair and makeup people are all waiting for her to arrive. If she’s one minute late, everyone would notice. If she’s 10 minutes late, it’s CODE RED.”

Senior Vice President Says Today Show Cast Stronger Than Ever

Another source stepped forward, also detailing the tensions between Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, stating, “Savannah and Hoda are very tense around each other.” The source continued, “When they come outside into the square, everyone is chanting Hoda’s name, Hoda is the bigger star. Savannah believes she is the real news anchor, she’s a creature of Washington, she loves politics, she has the reporting and interviewing chops.”

Trying their best to clear the air, Libby Leist, the Senior Vice President of The Today Show even released a statement. “Savannah and Hoda together guided the TODAY show through its darkest time, they bolstered the entire TODAY show staff when it was needed most, and they are each other’s biggest supporters. These two women have achieved so much together.” He deemed the current rumors to be nothing but “clickbait”.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Outsider.com

‘TODAY Show’ Fans React to Jenna Bush Hager’s Seemingly ‘Violating’ Misstep

Fans of the TODAY Show on NBC are speaking out over an incident between hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Justin Sylvester. During a cooking segment, Bush Hager apparently got too close to Sylvester. He reportedly asked her to move away but she didn’t catch on right away. It looks like there might have been some personal boundary violations taking place on Bush Hager’s part. As you can tell from these comments, fans are not taking too kindly to what she did.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Former Coach on ‘The Voice’ Could Face Eight Years in Jail in Tax Fraud Case

Shakira, the international superstar who coached on The Voice for two seasons, faces eight years in prison and a hefty fine if she’s convicted of tax fraud. Shakira declined a settlement deal this week offered by prosecutors in Spain. And since her refusal, prosecutors said they would seek a punishment of eight years plus two months in prison and a fine of up to 24.5 million Euros. The charges were in an indictment turned into a judge outside of Barcelona. The indictments were made public, Friday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Hoda Kotb
HollywoodLife

Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage

Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Today Show#Television Show#Nbc
Us Weekly

The Bachelorette’s Nate Mitchell Responds to Allegations He Hid His Daughter From a Woman He Dated for Over a Year

A messy situation. The Bachelorette season 19 contestant Nate Mitchell addressed allegations that he dated two women at the same time without their knowledge before appearing on the ABC series. “Two sides to every story 🙏 wish u the best,” the 33-year-old reality TV contestant responded to an Instagram comment that asked, “why you playing […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Kelly Ripa’s Son Shows Huge Support for Sister Lola After Exciting Announcement

Kelly Ripa might be remembered for her roles in All My Children, Hope & Faith, and her hosting the daytime show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, nothing appears to matter more to her than family. Over the past few weeks, accusations have surrounded the daytime host who took a break from her duties. While fans continue to speculate, Ripa decided to vacation in the Hamptons with her husband, Mark Consuelos. Soaking up the sun and her love, Ripa took time to celebrate her daughter, Lola, stepping into the music industry. And if a mother’s support isn’t enough, Lola’s brother also took a moment to promote his sister.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

543K+
Followers
57K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy