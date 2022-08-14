ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Kate Middleton and Roger Federer are teaming up: Details

The Duchess of Cambridge is teaming up with tennis star Roger Federer to raise money for disadvantaged and vulnerable children. The duo’s charitable collaboration will support Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), whose charitable arm is the LTA Tennis Foundation. The royal mom of three...
