Chicago, IL

FanSided

3 Cubs players who won’t be on the roster by September 1

These three members of the Chicago Cubs roster are the ones most likely to be gone by September 1. The Chicago Cubs roster looks different today than it did when the season began. Although core players like Willson Contreras and Ian Happ remain, many of the other guys are long gone.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
DALLAS, TX
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
FanSided

Brandon Crawford’s kids watching dad’s walk-off HR is the serotonin dose you need

San Francisco Giants fans were certainly excited to see Brandon Crawford hit a walk-off home run on Tuesday night, but maybe not as excited as his kids were. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on Tuesday night and the San Francisco Giants trailing 1-0, Brandon Crawford took an 0-1 pitch from Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Ian Kennedy deep over the center field wall to give the Giants a 2-1 victory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Astros: Predicting playoff rotation with Lance McCullers back in the fold

Make no mistake, the Houston Astros are built to win in October. Look for these three to four pitchers to lead the Astros to another Fall Classic appearance. The Houston Astros are enjoying the ride to the playoffs with the best record in the American League. They are three games up of the Yankees for the No. 1 spot in the AL. Meanwhile, even with the Mariners playing hot, the Astros are still up 11 games over their AL West rivals for first place in the division.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

A's release two-time All-Star SS Elvis Andrus days after complaining about lack of playing time

The release of Andrus is part of an overhaul that started taking shape in Oakland over the last week, but what makes it even more interesting are his recent comments digging at the team for not playing him more. The 33-year-old was the A's regular shortstop for a couple of seasons but has recently played a diminished role — and voiced his frustration about it last week.
OAKLAND, CA
Drew Smyly
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury

Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Rangers continue cleaning house, fire president of baseball operations

The Texas Rangers continue to facelift the organization, this time by firing their president of baseball operations. On Tuesday, news hit that Chris Woodward is out as the Texas Rangers manager. An early report from Jeff Passan indicated that the move comes, “amid a season of dissatisfactory progress despite the investment of more than a half-billion guaranteed dollars in the free agent market over the winter.”
ARLINGTON, TX
NBA Analysis Network

Lakers Land Bulls’ Coby White In Bold Trade Scenario

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t undergone much change this NBA offseason despite underachieving so much last season. One thing is clear: they need more competent perimeter play. The Lakers certainly entered 2021-22 with star power. Between LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, they may have had the most...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Roquan Smith trade rumors: NFL threatens punishment for teams contacting star Bears linebacker

Roquan Smith wants to leave the Bears after failed contract talks, but anyone outside of Chicago who tries to help the star linebacker get his wish faces potential punishment from the NFL. Despite Smith publicly anticipating a relocation ahead of the 2022 season, the league reminded teams Monday that any contact with Smith, or a person claiming to represent the Pro Bowler, constitutes tampering, according to NFL Media, and would warrant "more stringent discipline than ... imposed in prior years."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Why European star Vasilije Micic didn’t end up with Bulls this summer

Vasilije Micic is the best player in the world not currently in the NBA. Seemingly every summer reports surface of teams interested in the 6’5″ Serbian combo guard and EuroLeague Final Four MVP who led Turkish powerhouse Anadolu Efes to back-to-back EuroLeague championships. Then every summer ends and he chooses to stay in Europe. This summer the Bulls were mentioned as primarily interested (the Bucks came up as well), but in the end, Micic chose to return to Anadolu Efes.
CHICAGO, IL
