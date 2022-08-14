Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo goes wild in dugout after umpire DJ Reyburn’s awful HBP call
The New York Yankees haven’t been sailing smoothly for weeks now, if not months. Sometimes, the struggles seem to compound; when one offensive player can’t get rolling, his seven non-Aaron Judge teammates often follow. Sometimes, the struggles are cosmic, though, and it feels as if every force on...
3 Cubs players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
These three members of the Chicago Cubs roster are the ones most likely to be gone by September 1. The Chicago Cubs roster looks different today than it did when the season began. Although core players like Willson Contreras and Ian Happ remain, many of the other guys are long gone.
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Steelers rumors: QB could be traded to NFC North in surprise move
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be so content with Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as their top two QBs that they could let Mason Rudolph go. The Steelers entered training camp with a three-man quarterback battle. It could be down to two within a few short days. While Mitchell Trubisky and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brandon Crawford’s kids watching dad’s walk-off HR is the serotonin dose you need
San Francisco Giants fans were certainly excited to see Brandon Crawford hit a walk-off home run on Tuesday night, but maybe not as excited as his kids were. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on Tuesday night and the San Francisco Giants trailing 1-0, Brandon Crawford took an 0-1 pitch from Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Ian Kennedy deep over the center field wall to give the Giants a 2-1 victory.
Astros: Predicting playoff rotation with Lance McCullers back in the fold
Make no mistake, the Houston Astros are built to win in October. Look for these three to four pitchers to lead the Astros to another Fall Classic appearance. The Houston Astros are enjoying the ride to the playoffs with the best record in the American League. They are three games up of the Yankees for the No. 1 spot in the AL. Meanwhile, even with the Mariners playing hot, the Astros are still up 11 games over their AL West rivals for first place in the division.
A's release two-time All-Star SS Elvis Andrus days after complaining about lack of playing time
The release of Andrus is part of an overhaul that started taking shape in Oakland over the last week, but what makes it even more interesting are his recent comments digging at the team for not playing him more. The 33-year-old was the A's regular shortstop for a couple of seasons but has recently played a diminished role — and voiced his frustration about it last week.
Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play for the Chicago Bulls?
No team wants to hear the face of their franchise say they wouldn't mind playing for another team. But that's the reality for the Milwaukee Bucks after star Giannis Antetokounmpo said at an event over the weekend that he wouldn't mind playing for the Chicago Bulls at the end of his career.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury
Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
Rangers continue cleaning house, fire president of baseball operations
The Texas Rangers continue to facelift the organization, this time by firing their president of baseball operations. On Tuesday, news hit that Chris Woodward is out as the Texas Rangers manager. An early report from Jeff Passan indicated that the move comes, “amid a season of dissatisfactory progress despite the investment of more than a half-billion guaranteed dollars in the free agent market over the winter.”
Chicago Bulls Rookie Suffers ACL Injury
Undrafted rookie Justin Lewis, who signed a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls in July, has suffered a torn right ACL and is out indefinitely.
Bears waive 2 players, add 2 others
The Bears on Tuesday waived tight end Rysen John and linebacker Noah Dawkins while also signing offensive lineman Corey Dublin and defensive back Jon Alexander.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roster cuts: Bears waive rookie DE Carson Taylor
The Chicago Bears have made their first roster cut ahead of the first round of cuts, waiving defensive end Carson Taylor, the team announced Monday. Taylor signed with the Bears this offseason as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Northern Arizona University. Taylor impressed on several occasions during the...
Lakers Land Bulls’ Coby White In Bold Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t undergone much change this NBA offseason despite underachieving so much last season. One thing is clear: they need more competent perimeter play. The Lakers certainly entered 2021-22 with star power. Between LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, they may have had the most...
CBS Sports
Roquan Smith trade rumors: NFL threatens punishment for teams contacting star Bears linebacker
Roquan Smith wants to leave the Bears after failed contract talks, but anyone outside of Chicago who tries to help the star linebacker get his wish faces potential punishment from the NFL. Despite Smith publicly anticipating a relocation ahead of the 2022 season, the league reminded teams Monday that any contact with Smith, or a person claiming to represent the Pro Bowler, constitutes tampering, according to NFL Media, and would warrant "more stringent discipline than ... imposed in prior years."
Former Buccaneers teammate should think twice before going after Tom Brady
Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has switched his stance on Tom Brady again. It is silly when seen through the lens of the hypocrisy. One would think that a guy like Antonio Brown would know how to show some appreciation to the one who extended his NFL career. Tom Brady didn’t have to go to bat for Brown with the Buccaneers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Why European star Vasilije Micic didn’t end up with Bulls this summer
Vasilije Micic is the best player in the world not currently in the NBA. Seemingly every summer reports surface of teams interested in the 6’5″ Serbian combo guard and EuroLeague Final Four MVP who led Turkish powerhouse Anadolu Efes to back-to-back EuroLeague championships. Then every summer ends and he chooses to stay in Europe. This summer the Bulls were mentioned as primarily interested (the Bucks came up as well), but in the end, Micic chose to return to Anadolu Efes.
FanSided
275K+
Followers
521K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0