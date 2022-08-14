‘You don’t want to do anything to jeopardize being here’: Jacob deGrom gets brutally honest on restrictions in return from injury

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Chipper Jones says Mets are one of the best teams in MLB
The Braves are embarking on arguably their toughest stretch of the season this week. It begins with a four-game series versus the Mets, who have owned Atlanta so far this season. And it ends with a World Series rematch against the Astros, as they come to Truist Park for a three-game set. Thankfully, all seven games take place at home, but this week still has the potential to sink the Braves’ ship if they don’t play their best baseball.
Anthony Rizzo and MLB fans were furious after an umpire ruled that he didn’t avoid a pitch that hit him
It’s safe to say that Anthony Rizzo was not a fan of this ruling from the home plate umpire. On Monday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Tampa Bay Rays, with the score tied 0-0 in the bottom of the third. During Rizzo’s at bat, the first baseman was plunked in the thigh with an inside slider. As Rizzo was making his way towards first, home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn emphatically called him back to the plate, signaling that the Yankees first baseman didn’t make enough effort to get out of the way of the ball.
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Anthony Rizzo going wild in dugout after questionable call
Anthony Rizzo has been on quite a downslide at the plate the past 17 games. Having gone 12-for-60 with five home runs and 12 strikeouts prior to taking the field Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, his frustrations boiled over after a questionable call from the home plate umpire. During...
Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez: 'I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame, probably, because of my own mistake'
Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez had plenty to say during the alternate broadcast of Sunday's game between the Bronx Bombers and Boston Red Sox that aired on ESPN2. Rodriguez explained he was "heartbroken" to learn that San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had received an 80-game...
Braves fans will be sick listening to Chipper Jones’ thoughts on the Mets
Atlanta Braves fans are going to hate what Chipper Jones had to say about the New York Mets. Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones may have owned the New York Mets during his illustrious prime, but he is not afraid to call it like he sees it. In the decade since...
Gerrit Cole lays out what Yankees need with 3-word truth bomb after loss to Rays
Frustrations are getting louder in the Bronx. The New York Yankees are struggling mightily so far in the second half of the 2022 MLB season, and after losing 4-0 at home to the Tampa Bay Rays, have dropped 12 of the last 14 outings. That is not ideal for the Yankees, who are still looking to regain the incredible form they had in the first half of the season, during which they appeared to play with a cloak of invincibility. That’s no longer the story for them this time, and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole just wants his team to find that “spark” to get New York going again.
Aaron Judge, Yankees’ ugly quality start losing streak hasn’t been seen in 27 years
The New York Yankees at one point played the best baseball of any team in the league. Their current losing streak, however, has them wondering what more they can do. The Yankees fell to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, marking the team’s 10th defeat in the last 12 games. This in spite of receiving […] The post Aaron Judge, Yankees’ ugly quality start losing streak hasn’t been seen in 27 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News
Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
4 reasons the Mets, Dodgers need to be worried about the Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves have been getting about as little publicity of a defending World Series champion as can be imagined. All of the talk this season has been about the New York Mets and their amazing season. Plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers out west have been cruising and currently have the best record in all of baseball. That has allowed the Braves to fly under the radar. After Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the Mets, Atlanta has climbed within 3.5 games of the National League East leaders.
Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star
There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
Look: MLB World Reacts To Derek Jeter's Appearance Tonight
Old teammates/rivals were reunited on ESPN on Sunday evening. Former Yankees teammates Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were together again, as part of ESPN's "KayRod" simulcast for the New York at Boston "Sunday Night Baseball" game. Unsurprisingly, screenshots and highlights from the clip have gone viral on social media. Meanwhile,...
MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News
If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
Braves ink rookie superstar Michael Harris to eight-year, $72 million contract
The Atlanta Braves aren’t taking their chances on any contract disputes anytime soon with rising star Michael Harris. They made sure to put pen to paper and lock up their prized outfielder for at least the rest of the decade. The Braves and Michael Harris agreed to an eight-year...
The Ringer
Good News for Zach Wilson, Yankees Struggle at Fenway, and Mets Continue to Run the NL East
(01:32) —JETS: Zach Wilson’s non-contact injury scared Jets fans. Reports say he may return mid-season, but will it be worth it?. (03:57) — YANKEES: The Yankees’ woes continue as they lose their fourth straight series. Can the Bombers get their mojo back in the Bronx?. (10:05)...
Orioles legend Adam Jones’ powerful message to team amid Cinderella season
The Baltimore Orioles are still in playoff contention despite trading Jorge Lopez and Trey Mancini ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. This was a ball club that entered the season in the midst of a rebuild. They weren’t aiming to make a playoff run. but as of this story’s publication, the Orioles are just […] The post Orioles legend Adam Jones’ powerful message to team amid Cinderella season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees promoting highly-rated middle infield prospect amid recent woes
The New York Yankees are in desperate need of a wake-up call. Having once looked like World Series favorites, the Yankees have been a shell of themselves in the second half of the season. After another painful loss against the Rays on Tuesday night, the organization is finally of the mindset that it was time to make some changes. According to Daniel Alvarez-Montes, the Yankees are dipping into the farm system to bring up one of their top middle infield prospects. Shortstop prospect Oswaldo Cabrera will be called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of Wednesday’s clash with the Rays.
3 rumored Yankees call-ups could bring spark Gerrit Cole begged for
After another lifeless loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, the New York Yankees still haven’t notched a single RBI since Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s magical Saturday night at Fenway Park. The 3-1 loss to Tampa featured a run scored on an error by Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz. Nonetheless, the...
Orioles GM Mike Elias’ bold plans for free agency will excite Baltimore fans
The Baltimore Orioles have not been among the heavy spenders in free agency over the years, but according to general manager Mike Elias, this is set to change soon. Elias recently took some time to speak on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, where he noted that he plans to be much more aggressive in the […] The post Orioles GM Mike Elias’ bold plans for free agency will excite Baltimore fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Ruf night for Mets: Ex-Giant achieves odd stat ... on mound
The New York Mets acquired Darin Ruf from the Giants with the hope that he could provide clutch hits during the National League playoff race. They did not make the trade with the idea that he would ever have to pitch for them. But that's what happened Monday night in Atlanta.
