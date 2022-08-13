Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Apple will start collecting 'Netflix tax' in September
In July, Apple gave up its four-year fight against Chicago's so-called "Netflix Tax." The tax requires the tech giant to pay a 9% tax on streaming service income earned from Chicago subscribers. According to Bloomberg Law, Apple has agreed to collect the tax, starting September 15, from customers in Chicago....
Cult of Mac
Class up your look with a 2-tone Italian leather Apple Watch band
When it comes to watch bands — those made for Apple Watch or otherwise — it doesn’t get more classic than leather. And if it’s supple Italian leather from Tuscany, all the better. And if it costs under $50, well, that’s pretty much the best.
Apple Insider
Eve Aqua review, LifX lives, and Sonos mini sub is delayed on HomeKit Insider
On this episode ofHomeKit Insider we review the newly-released Eve Aqua, continue to discuss Amazon's purchase of iRobot, and talk about Twinkly's new lighting product.
Cult of Mac
What’s better than a leather Apple Watch band? Two in one.
Anybody can walk around with one fine Italian leather Apple Watch band. But what about two? Now you can, with petite double Italian leather Apple Watch bands. They stylishly cut one band into two thinner straps on the same watch. And it’s not like you have to pay a fortune...
sneakernews.com
Undefeated And Nike Join Forces On A Multi-Colored Air Force 1 Low In Patent Leather
Undefeated flexes its masterful ability in Air Force 1 execution as we reveal an exclusive look at a rumored upcoming collaboration for 2022. Following their celebrated “5 On It” collection from 2021, the California-based and now-global boutique retailer reconvenes with Nike on the forty-year-old-silhouette. This leak reveals a...
Apple Insider
Data recovery is now possible from Apple Silicon systems - at a cost
DriveSavers says that it has identified the components needed to access data from Mac devices with M1, M2, and T2 chips. The company says that it is able to pull data from Apple Silicon chips by transferring the chips from severely damaged boards to functional ones. "The talent and expertise...
Apple Insider
Celebrate National Parks with Apple's latest Activity Challenge on August 27
Apple will commemorate National Parks in the U.S. with its annual Apple Watch Activity Challenge on Aug. 27. The 2022 National Parks challenge will ask users to complete a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair workout of at least a mile on Saturday, Aug. 27. "Let's celebrate the beauty of national...
Apple Insider
Apple ups in-person work to three days a week for corporate employees
Apple has informed its corporate employees that they must return to the office three days a week starting September 5.
Apple Insider
Australia's national swim team relies on iPad, Apple Watch for training
Coaches and swimmers in Australia's The Dolphins national swim team are usingApple Watch, iPad, and custom apps to track health and performance.
Apple Insider
GarageBand adds new Katy Perry, Seventeen 'Remix Sessions'
Apple's music app GarageBand for iOS and iPadOS has gained new DJ sessions based around Katy Perry and K-Pop group Seventeen. Apple has previously updated GarageBand for iOS and iPadOS to include "sound packs" from the likes of Lady Gaga. Now two free downloads for the app have been released to provide users with the ability to learn how to mix two songs.
Apple Insider
How and why Apple's iPod touch could be reborn
Since the discontinuation of iPod touch, it has left us wondering what Apple could have done to keep the legacy of iPod alive. Here are four ways iPod touch could have stayed relevant.
iOS 15.6.1 now available with bug fixes and security updates
Nearly a month after the launch of iOS 15.6, Apple is now rolling out iOS 15.6.1. According to Apple’s release notes, iOS 15.6.1 “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.” That’s all that we know about the update right now, but in the coming hours, we’re sure to find out more as iPhone users dig into the update.
Apple Insider
Casetify 'Toy Story' iPhone 13 case review: Your favorite Pixar characters complement your phone
Casetify's new "Toy Story" collection is full of nostalgia for Pixar fans with cases, watch bands, batteries, and more. We took a look at a few of the new case designs foriPhone 13 Pro.
Apple Insider
TwelveSouth's Curve Flex stand raises your MacBook Pro to eye-level
TwelveSouth has launched the Curve Flex, aMacBook Pro stand that can raise the heigh by up to 22 inches off the desk, and at angles of up to 45 degrees.
Apple Insider
Spigen Enzo leather case review: Luxury iPhone 13 protection at a price
The Spigen brand is most oft known for its budget-friendly array of cases. Its new luxurious Enzo iPhone 13 model proves that the case maker has a few more tricks up its sleeve. There's a good chance you've heard of Spigen before. It's a widely popular brand of affordable cases...
Apple Insider
Hyper 245W GaN Desktop Charger review: All the bells and whistles
The new Hyper 245W GaN Desktop Charger is compact, sleek, and the most powerful multi charger you can have at the ready. You'll have no issue charging yourUSB-C gear with four outputs, including multiple Apple laptops at full speed.
Hypebae
Amazon Fashion Introduces Virtual Try-on Sunglasses in Europe
This summer, Amazon Fashion Europe brings product trialing into the home as it launches virtual try-on technology. The seamless, new feature comes integrated into the extensive sunglasses range, aiming to give an enhanced yet playful digital shopping experience. From high-fashion brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Lacoste to Hawkers and Polaroid,...
Apple Insider
Apple released the iMac 24 years ago and it's better than ever
If there's a single Mac that is the most beloved, then it could be the Macintosh SE/30, and it could be the Macintosh IIfx, but it's probablythe 2006 Mac Pro. There's no question, though, over how the iMac is the most beloved, and most successful series of Macs that Apple ever made.
Apple Insider
Apple tests production of Apple Watch, MacBook Pro in Vietnam
Continuing Apple's aim of reducing dependence on China, its suppliers are testing Vietnamese production of both the Apple Watch and MacBook Pro. Apple has previously moved at least some iPad production from China to Vietnam, specifically because of China's severe -- but effective -- coronavirus measures. COVID lockdowns affected half of Apple's major suppliers in the country, and also come after the local government introduced power cuts.
inputmag.com
How to turn on your iPhone’s battery percentage with iOS 16
For reasons nobody can fathom, Apple nixed the iPhone’s battery percentage five years ago. But the breakup wasn’t meant to be, and now, with iOS 16, Apple is giving customers what they want — hopefully for good this time. If you want more precision on just how...
