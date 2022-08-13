ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple Insider

Apple will start collecting 'Netflix tax' in September

In July, Apple gave up its four-year fight against Chicago's so-called "Netflix Tax." The tax requires the tech giant to pay a 9% tax on streaming service income earned from Chicago subscribers. According to Bloomberg Law, Apple has agreed to collect the tax, starting September 15, from customers in Chicago....
CHICAGO, IL
Apple Insider

Eve Aqua review, LifX lives, and Sonos mini sub is delayed on HomeKit Insider

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — On this episode ofHomeKit Insider we review the newly-released Eve Aqua, continue to discuss Amazon's purchase of iRobot, and talk about Twinkly's new lighting product.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

What’s better than a leather Apple Watch band? Two in one.

Anybody can walk around with one fine Italian leather Apple Watch band. But what about two? Now you can, with petite double Italian leather Apple Watch bands. They stylishly cut one band into two thinner straps on the same watch. And it’s not like you have to pay a fortune...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apple Insider

Data recovery is now possible from Apple Silicon systems - at a cost

DriveSavers says that it has identified the components needed to access data from Mac devices with M1, M2, and T2 chips. The company says that it is able to pull data from Apple Silicon chips by transferring the chips from severely damaged boards to functional ones. "The talent and expertise...
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

Apple ups in-person work to three days a week for corporate employees

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has informed its corporate employees that they must return to the office three days a week starting September 5.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Australia's national swim team relies on iPad, Apple Watch for training

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Coaches and swimmers in Australia's The Dolphins national swim team are usingApple Watch, iPad, and custom apps to track health and performance.
AUSTRALIA
Apple Insider

GarageBand adds new Katy Perry, Seventeen 'Remix Sessions'

Apple's music app GarageBand for iOS and iPadOS has gained new DJ sessions based around Katy Perry and K-Pop group Seventeen. Apple has previously updated GarageBand for iOS and iPadOS to include "sound packs" from the likes of Lady Gaga. Now two free downloads for the app have been released to provide users with the ability to learn how to mix two songs.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

How and why Apple's iPod touch could be reborn

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Since the discontinuation of iPod touch, it has left us wondering what Apple could have done to keep the legacy of iPod alive. Here are four ways iPod touch could have stayed relevant.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

iOS 15.6.1 now available with bug fixes and security updates

Nearly a month after the launch of iOS 15.6, Apple is now rolling out iOS 15.6.1. According to Apple’s release notes, iOS 15.6.1 “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.” That’s all that we know about the update right now, but in the coming hours, we’re sure to find out more as iPhone users dig into the update.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Casetify 'Toy Story' iPhone 13 case review: Your favorite Pixar characters complement your phone

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Casetify's new "Toy Story" collection is full of nostalgia for Pixar fans with cases, watch bands, batteries, and more. We took a look at a few of the new case designs foriPhone 13 Pro.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

TwelveSouth's Curve Flex stand raises your MacBook Pro to eye-level

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — TwelveSouth has launched the Curve Flex, aMacBook Pro stand that can raise the heigh by up to 22 inches off the desk, and at angles of up to 45 degrees.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Hyper 245W GaN Desktop Charger review: All the bells and whistles

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The new Hyper 245W GaN Desktop Charger is compact, sleek, and the most powerful multi charger you can have at the ready. You'll have no issue charging yourUSB-C gear with four outputs, including multiple Apple laptops at full speed.
ELECTRONICS
Hypebae

Amazon Fashion Introduces Virtual Try-on Sunglasses in Europe

This summer, Amazon Fashion Europe brings product trialing into the home as it launches virtual try-on technology. The seamless, new feature comes integrated into the extensive sunglasses range, aiming to give an enhanced yet playful digital shopping experience. From high-fashion brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Lacoste to Hawkers and Polaroid,...
APPAREL
Apple Insider

Apple released the iMac 24 years ago and it's better than ever

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If there's a single Mac that is the most beloved, then it could be the Macintosh SE/30, and it could be the Macintosh IIfx, but it's probablythe 2006 Mac Pro. There's no question, though, over how the iMac is the most beloved, and most successful series of Macs that Apple ever made.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Apple tests production of Apple Watch, MacBook Pro in Vietnam

Continuing Apple's aim of reducing dependence on China, its suppliers are testing Vietnamese production of both the Apple Watch and MacBook Pro. Apple has previously moved at least some iPad production from China to Vietnam, specifically because of China's severe -- but effective -- coronavirus measures. COVID lockdowns affected half of Apple's major suppliers in the country, and also come after the local government introduced power cuts.
TECHNOLOGY
inputmag.com

How to turn on your iPhone’s battery percentage with iOS 16

For reasons nobody can fathom, Apple nixed the iPhone’s battery percentage five years ago. But the breakup wasn’t meant to be, and now, with iOS 16, Apple is giving customers what they want — hopefully for good this time. If you want more precision on just how...
CELL PHONES

