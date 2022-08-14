Read full article on original website
Related
thestokesnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Thank the community for annual Super Summer Bible School
Our congregation at The Well in Walnut Cove wanted to reach out to thank the community for helping us make our annual SUPER SUMMER Bible School a glorious success once again this year! We registered about 50 children over the course of seven weeks of Monday nights, as we provided supper, games, singing, praise dance practices, Bible class and crafts workshops.
thestokesnews.com
Sandy Ridge Ruritan Club to have their monthly meeting
Many thanks to all those who came out for the benefit for Angie Bowman. “We were overwhelmed by the support for Jackie and Dustin, and I was proud to help Kenzie put this together. We came out of this with a new love for our community for sure. All walks of life coming together and helping a friend in need was truly humbling, and I honestly feel like I’m a different man than I was a week ago,” says Brandon Stahly.
wfmynews2.com
A Greensboro high school teacher starts a community garden that feeds hundreds of thousands of families in need
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro families in need now have more access to fresh fruits and vegetables, and it's thanks to a volunteer-run community garden. In 2021 the Positive Direction for Youth and Families Community Garden fed 100,000 families. James Gardner started the garden. He said the evolution of the...
randolphnewsnow.com
Friday Night Bluegrass presents “Never Too Late”
ASHEBORO N.C. – This month’s Friday Night Bluegrass will be taking place later this week on Friday, August 19th with the return of Never Too Late. Tickets for this performance are $8.00 in advance or $10.00 at the door. There will be no will call available. Advance tickets are available at the Asheboro Cultural & Recreation Services office located across the street from the Theatre at 241 Sunset Avenue. For more information please call the Cultural & Recreation Services office at (336) 626-1240. Concert begins at 7:00pm. The Sunset Theatre, located at 234 Sunset Avenue in downtown Asheboro.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Asheboro husband, wife Christian music duo hope to win competition
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro husband and wife duo who play Christian music are hoping to win a competition called “The Opening Act.” Brittnee and Doyle Hinkle submitted a video of their music, and judges selected them to advance. Now, if they advance or not is up to online voting. If they win, they […]
Mount Airy News
Surry County fair beats the heat
Fair-goers prepare for thrills aboard a contraption called the Fire Storm. Two young ladies fly around a curve on the Go Gator ride. A Ferris wheel framed against the afternoon sky looms over the midway at Veterans Memorial Park. Although Mother Nature didn’t always play “fair” with it, the Surry...
My Fox 8
Syrup made from sweet potatoes? North Carolina farm offers a Tarheel twist on a classic
(WGHP) — When you have pancakes or waffles on the table, chances are there’s some syrup nearby. While maple syrup has always been popular, there’s now a new choice on the shelf. Brad Jones tells us, it comes from a company with a lineup of flavors that...
Burlington family reunites with stolen dog 10 months later
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — After 10 months, the Mashburn family are happy to see their dog Abby reunite with them after she was stolen off their property. Harry Mashburn said Abby was stolen from their front yard one day, and the family been looking for her ever since. He said since the beginning, he has […]
thestokesnews.com
Winfree named editor at Stokes News
A long-time Stokes County resident, Mason Winfree, has been named editor of The Stokes News. Raised in the town of Stokesdale, Winfree developed an interest in the stories and history connected to the land around him. His mother, Penney Moore Winfree, grew up in Stokes County, attending South Stokes High School. Mason Winfree spent many weekends of his childhood with his grandmother, Nancy Moore, in Pine Hall, instilling in him a deep-rooted love and appreciation of Stokes County. Largely influenced by the musical members of his family, Winfree learned to play the guitar and autoharp as a teenager; two instruments that were also played by his grandfather, Bobby Moore, who lived in Stokes County for many years.
‘A sad decision’ for NC State Fair: One of its most beloved food booths is going away
As awesome as the NC State Fair is, it just won’t be the same without this savory food — served from the fair’s longest operating booth.
Greensboro church gifts students with free school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro church jumped in to help parents in need. St. Paul’s Church is helping people struggling to pay for school supplies. Parents across the Triad have complained about the rising costs to het their kid’s needs covered. The church gave away backpacks and...
thestokesnews.com
Getting to know Sydney Mounce
WALNUT COVE – South Stokes’ Sydney Mounce has been playing volleyball since the third grade and is looking forward to her senior season and then graduation next spring. Mounce, who said she will probably be famous for playing volleyball one day, says playing the sport has allowed her to push herself to be better because there’s always going to be someone better than you.
WXII 12
Triad bands to put on concert to remember member who died in car crash and support his family
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Several bands throughout the Triad are planning to play at an upcoming concert to honor their former member who died in a car crash and to support his family. The High Point Police Department said their officers responded to a car crash at the intersection...
Hundreds of Guilford County students move schools amid renovations
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Hundreds of Guilford County students are preparing to walk through new hallways while their old school buildings get remodeled. The district starts demolishing and refurbishing both Claxton Elementary School and Foust Elementary School next week with money from the 2020 Guilford County Schools Bond. “As we know in Guilford County, […]
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 10 Best North Carolina Haunted Houses (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Exploring local hiking trails and waterfalls amid the chilly temperatures of fall in North Carolina is one way to give yourself goosebumps and make the hair on your arms stand up. But visiting...
K&W bought by Louisiana-based company
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Louisiana company purchased K&W Cafeteria on Thursday, the Triad Business Journal reports. K&W, a Winston-Salem-based company that has been family-owned for 85 years, was bought by Piccadilly Restaurants. Piccadilly expects to keep all of K&W’s locations open, including the five in the Triad. On Monday, the Allred Family formerly owned […]
20th memorial motorcycle ride for Jennifer Short
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — The 20th Jennifer Short Memorial scholarship ride took place on Saturday. Ray Reynolds has been the long-time organizer of the event and he is stepping down after 20 years. The riders met at the CrossPoint Church in Ridgeway, Virginia. A lunch was held at noon for the riders sponsored by both […]
Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball. Was it you?
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in western North Carolina will be a millionaire — once that person cashes in the ticket.
Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
Winning lotto ticket in NC about to expire
The lottery says the odds of matching all five white balls in a drawing are 1 in 962,598.
Comments / 2