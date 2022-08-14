ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News

Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
ARLINGTON, TX
FanSided

Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason

The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News

If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Derek Jeter gets ambushed with infamous photo on ‘Kay-Rod’ broadcast

Derek Jeter made a guest appearance on ESPN2’s Kay-Rod Cast of Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game, but he didn’t exactly have the best time doing so. Jeter appeared in the studio alongside Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay and former teammate Alex Rodriguez, and the broadcast produced some awkward moments. Perhaps the strangest and funniest was the telecast bringing up the infamous shirtless photo of Jeter, Rodriguez, Rey Ordonez, and Edgar Renteria, which was taken for a 1997 Sports Illustrated feature. The photo has lived on through the internet, and Jeter quite clearly is not a fan of seeing it dredged up.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Mountcastle thriving in role as Jays' headache

TORONTO -- For an Orioles team that’s preached the value of situational hitting all season, there has been no better situation than ﻿Ryan Mountcastle﻿ hitting against the Blue Jays. Baltimore’s first baseman, back in the lineup after missing a game with a bruised left wrist, carried on...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Brandon Crawford’s kids watching dad’s walk-off HR is the serotonin dose you need

San Francisco Giants fans were certainly excited to see Brandon Crawford hit a walk-off home run on Tuesday night, but maybe not as excited as his kids were. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on Tuesday night and the San Francisco Giants trailing 1-0, Brandon Crawford took an 0-1 pitch from Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Ian Kennedy deep over the center field wall to give the Giants a 2-1 victory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Austin Hays receives Tuesday off

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hays will watch on the bench after Terrin Vavra was moved to left field and Rougned Odor was positioned at second base. Per Baseball Savant on 309 batted balls this season, Hays has produced...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ryan Mountcastle (hand) back Monday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ryan Mountcastle (hand) is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. Mountcastle sat out Sunday's game due to a left hand issue, but he'll return to first base and cleanup duties Monday. Tyler Nevin will shift into the designated hitter role while Anthony Santander starts in right field in place of an idle Brett Phillips.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Yankees' Kyle Higashioka sitting versus Rays Monday

Kyle Higashioka will not start in the New York Yankees' Monday game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Higashioka will take a seat Monday as the Yankees go with Jose Trevino behind the dish. Trevino is batting seventh. The veteran Yankee is batting .197 with a .609 OPS across 173 plate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
