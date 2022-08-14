ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions 2022 Roster Bubble: Offense

By John Maakaron
Following the first Detroit Lions preseason game, here are players who are facing an uphill climb earning a roster spot.

The first Detroit Lions preseason game gave supporters and analysts their first glimpse of the 2022 roster.

While the offense came away with more positive takeaways, there were performances that left a lot to be desired.

Here is a look at members of the offense who need to perform at a significantly higher level the next two preseason games.

Quarterback

Roster bubble: Tim Boyle

Boyle did not perform at the same level as David Blough at Ford Field.

Blough looked more in control and delivered the football accurately. Unfortunately, fumbling the football is not going to sit well with the young quarterback or the coaching staff, as it contributed to the Falcons winning the game late.

Boyle was inconsistent and has to prove to the coaching staff that keeping three quarterbacks on the roster is the right call.

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Running backs

Roster bubble: Jermar Jefferson, Justin Jackson

Despite being praised by head coach Dan Campbell , when the lights come on, Jefferson did not do enough to move past Craig Reynolds on the depth chart.

Reynolds seems to have a lock on the No. 3 spot at this point in training camp, as he ran well against the Falcons .

Jefferson did not take advantage of the opportunities the coaching staff gave him, as his route-running is not where running backs coach Duce Staley would like it. His 11 carries did not produce anything substantial, as he could not create anything on his own working behind reserves on the offensive line.

Wide receivers

Roster bubble: Trinity Benson, Maurice Alexander, Kalil Pimpleton, Josh Johnson

Benson's drop did not help his cause on Friday, while Tom Kennedy has proven to the coaching staff that he is dependable.

Kennedy does not have much special teams value, so the battle between the two is quite close.

The next two weeks could change this camp battle, but Benson has not done enough to prove he is a reliable asset to the offense, as he has already missed time in training camp .

Kalif Raymond has also moved up the depth chart, as he has been among the most consistent performers on the roster.

Tight ends

Roster bubble: Garrett Griffin, Shane Zylstra, Derek Deese, Nolan Givan

Devin Funchess is making a case for himself to earn a spot on the roster.

His touchdown was reminiscent of his days with the Panthers, which impressed the crowd at Ford Field.

The battle for the No. 2 spot behind T.J. Hockenson will come into more focus in the next couple of weeks of camp.

After reviewing the replay of the game, Brock Wright's game has steadily emerged since his rookie season.

His 18-yard reception on the opening drive set the tone for the first-team offense. His ability to work horizontally makes him a solid additional option for Jared Goff. His blocking should not go unnoticed as well.

Offensive linemen

Roster bubble: Logan Stenberg, Obinna Eze, Kevin Jarvis, Ryan McCollum, Kendall Lamm

It appears that Evan Brown, Matt Nelson and Tommy Kraemer have earned a spot on the reserves.

Unfortunately, the play of the others on the roster raised some eyebrows.

Both Boyle and Blough were hurried often and running backs like Jefferson could not get anything going.

The reserves on the offensive line struggled with mental errors all throughout the second-half, thus highlighting just how well the starters performed in the opener.

If anything happens to one of the starters on the offensive line, the entire offense could collapse.

Many expected Stenberg to take a step forward, but he hasn't shown enough to stay off of the bubble at this point of training camp.

