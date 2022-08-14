ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

National Thrift Shop Day 2022: Smart tips for saving money today

Well, you’re in luck: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, is National Thrift Shop Day 2022. Thrift shops, popular during other periods of time, are again rising in popularity amid high inflation and the struggles within many families to afford what they need. SHOPPERS DECRY ‘SKYROCKETING’ INFLATION: ‘IT’S OUTRAGEOUS'...
Fox News

Fox News

