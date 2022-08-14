ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Palestinian gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting

By The Associated Press
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H08PZ_0hGuCkrs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MxLmU_0hGuCkrs00

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian gunman opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem’s Old City early Sunday, wounding eight Israelis in an attack that came a week after violence flared up between Israel and militants in Gaza, police and medics said.

Two of the victims were in serious condition, including a pregnant woman with abdominal injuries and a man with gunshot wounds to the head and neck, according to Israeli hospitals treating them.

The U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, tweeted that there were American citizens among the wounded. An embassy spokesperson disclosed no other information or details.

The shooting happened as the bus waited in a parking lot near David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, just outside the Old City walls. Israeli media identified the suspected attacker as a 26-year-old Palestinian from east Jerusalem.

Israeli police said forces were dispatched to the scene to investigate. Israeli security forces also pushed into the nearby Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan pursuing the suspected attacker.

Later on Sunday, police said the suspected attacker turned himself in. Speaking at a meeting of his Cabinet on Sunday, Israeli Prime Mnister Yair Lapid said the suspected attacker was a resident of Jerusalem who was operating alone during the shooting and who had previously been arrested by Israel.

The attack in Jerusalem followed a tense week between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Last weekend, Israeli aircraft unleashed an offensive in the Gaza Strip targeting the militant group Islamic Jihad and setting off three days of fierce cross-border fighting. Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets during the flare-up to avenge the airstrikes, which killed two of its commanders and other militants. Israel said the attack was meant to thwart threats from the group to respond to the arrest of one of its officials in the occupied West Bank.

Forty-nine Palestinians, including 17 children and 14 militants, were killed, and several hundred were injured in the fighting, which ended with an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire. No Israeli was killed or seriously injured.

The Islamic militant group Hamas, which controls Gaza, stayed on the sidelines.

A day after the cease-fire halted the worst round of Gaza fighting in more than a year, Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants and wounded dozens in a shootout that erupted during an arrest raid in the West Bank city of Nablus.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Camper raided as search for escaped rapist, family continues

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)– A multi-agency search continues for an Arkansas fugitive and two female accomplices on the run since Friday. Samuel Hartman, a convicted rapist serving life, walked away from a work detail at the correctional facility in Brickeys, located about 45 miles from Memphis, and got assistance crossing the Mississippi River. Law enforcement […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

6-month-old dies after being left in SUV for around 5 hours by Louisiana woman, sheriff’s office says

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Ivy L. Lee, 22, of Lake Charles, was arrested on Sunday, August 14, and transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Lee was arrested after her 6-month-old baby died at a local hospital. It all started at approximately 3:45 p.m. when Lee requested help from an off-duty Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#West Jerusalem#Shooting#East Jerusalem#Violent Crime#Israelis#American#Silwan#Cabinet
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman arrested; accused of assaulting deputy for handicap placard

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a driver was illegally parked in a handicap parking space at the Pecanland Mall. According to the deputy, the driver was allegedly using another person’s handicap placard. Once the driver […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Palestine
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man arrested while allegedly going close to 50 mph over speed limit, possessing 150 grams of magic mushrooms

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Joshua Alexander Skal, 32, of Baton Rouge, is currently behind bars in the Assumption Parish Jail after a recent traffic stop on LA 70 East. The traffic stop was initiated by an I.C.E. deputy on Wednesday, August 17. The deputy proceeded to speak with the Baton Rouge man. “During that process, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
MyArkLaMiss

Argument leads to fatal stabbing; Monroe man charged with Murder

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 15, 2022, shortly before 10:30 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on the 2600 block of Railroad Avenue in reference to a stabbing. During their investigation, officers discovered that an argument between two individuals took place where Jeron Wade allegedly pulled a knife, stabbing the victim. According […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy