Robert Fillback
2d ago

So Trump declassified the document that the FBI planted at Mar-lago! That sound like a real Trumper Conspiracy Theory!

Joyce Overstreet
2d ago

When Donald TRUMP or any of his Loyal Republicans and associates are being investigated for any kind of illegal or criminal activities, His loyal Republican servents replay the same record about it being political, witch hunts, fake or whatever they can come up with, besides telling the TRUTH..

DrPepper23
3d ago

its all coming out. I knew since day 1 he was a Russian spy

Daily Mail

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley says a DOJ whistleblower has approached him to blow the lid on 'scheme' among FBI officials to bury negative information about Hunter Biden

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is holding the FBI and Justice Department's feet to the fire on Hunter Biden, demanding the agencies answer claims from a whistleblower they downplayed negative information on Hunter Biden in the lead up to the 2020 election. Grassley revealed on Monday that 'highly credible' whistleblowers have...
HipHopWired

Insiders Ponder If Jared Kushner or Melania Trump Sold Out Donald Trump to The FBI

A few days ago the FBI raided Donald Trump‘s Mar-A-Lago property in what now is being said was for Top Secret nuclear documents that could be sold for quite the King Kong grip, but the question still remains, “Who dropped dime on Donald Trump?” According to The Independent, many people are whispering the names of […] The post Insiders Ponder If Jared Kushner or Melania Trump Sold Out Donald Trump to The FBI appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
The Independent

Trump lawyer who says Mar-a-Lago nuclear allegation is scaremongering admits she has not spoken to him

Donald Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb strongly denied that there were secret nuclear documents at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, before admitting that she has not spoken directly to the former president about the issue. Ms Bobb blasted attorney general Merrick Garland for his press conference on the FBI’s raid of Mr Trump’s Florida residence, and subsequent reports that federal agents were looking for nuclear documents there, calling it an attempt at scaremongering.The former president’s attorney was asked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham if she knew for a fact that documents related to nuclear issues were not in Mr Trump’s possession.“Is...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
POLITICO

How the FBI got the keys to Mar-a-Lago

ELECTION NIGHT — Keep up with tonight’s election results on POLITICO’s live pages for primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. ‘NO ORDINARY CASE’ — The late-breaking news Monday about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shocked the political world. There is no obvious precedent in the nation’s history for the involuntary search of a former president’s home as part of a criminal probe by the Justice Department, so this was a surprising turn of events even for a man who has managed to test many political boundaries since announcing his candidacy seven years ago.
