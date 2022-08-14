Read full article on original website
Robert Fillback
2d ago
So Trump declassified the document that the FBI planted at Mar-lago! That sound like a real Trumper Conspiracy Theory!
Reply(2)
30
Joyce Overstreet
2d ago
When Donald TRUMP or any of his Loyal Republicans and associates are being investigated for any kind of illegal or criminal activities, His loyal Republican servents replay the same record about it being political, witch hunts, fake or whatever they can come up with, besides telling the TRUTH..
Reply
12
DrPepper23
3d ago
its all coming out. I knew since day 1 he was a Russian spy
Reply(7)
45
Related
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Giuliani says Trump's first reaction to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was to boast about the size of the crowd supporting him outside
"You see the number of people in front of Mar-a-Lago already?" Giuliani recalled Trump saying in the aftermath of the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago.
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lara Trump reveals what she knows about Mar-a-Lago 'mole'
Former President Donald Trump has no knowledge of an informant giving a tip to the FBI prompting the raid of Mar-a-Lago on Monday, according to his daughter-in-law.
CNBC
Sen. Lindsey Graham agrees to accept subpoena in Trump election meddling case
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina will accept a subpoena for his testimony issued by a Georgia grand jury investigating possible election meddling in the 2020 presidential election by then-President Donald Trump. But Graham may still challenge the subpoena in court, a court filing showed. The Republican lawmaker, one of...
Daily Beast
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
Washington Examiner
Secret Service 'dumped hundreds of thousands of documents' on Jan. 6 committee
A member of the House Jan. 6 committee revealed the Secret Service "dumped hundreds of thousands of documents" on the panel investigating the 2021 riot at the Capitol on Tuesday. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) told MSNBC that the committee had been asking the Secret Service for the documents for "almost...
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Beast
A Trump Indictment Over Mishandling Classified Documents Is Now a Very Real Possibility
The warrant obtained by the FBI to search former President Donald Trump’s office and residence at Mar-A-Lago has been made public, and it is a shocker. And I’m sure you’ve heard this before, but this could be the big one—the case where Trump can’t escape legal accountability.
GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley says a DOJ whistleblower has approached him to blow the lid on 'scheme' among FBI officials to bury negative information about Hunter Biden
Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is holding the FBI and Justice Department's feet to the fire on Hunter Biden, demanding the agencies answer claims from a whistleblower they downplayed negative information on Hunter Biden in the lead up to the 2020 election. Grassley revealed on Monday that 'highly credible' whistleblowers have...
Here's proof that Donald Trump didn't get it on January 6
Hours after rioters overran the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump released a video message to them.
Trump is ignoring the advice to stop talking with current and former aides, including Mark Meadows: CNN
Trump is ignoring legal advice to stop talking to his former and current aides, including Mark Meadows, CNN reported. The DOJ is investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot and has been in communication with Trump's attorneys. Meadows could potentially turn out to be a key witness in the department's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Some Trump Allies Reportedly Are Trying To 'Go Dark' Amid Search Warrant Revelations
Donald Trump’s allies are suddenly not quite so eager to defend him and attack the FBI over agents’ search of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home amid new reports about what might have been found and possible charges he could face. “As people around him have learned more...
Insiders Ponder If Jared Kushner or Melania Trump Sold Out Donald Trump to The FBI
A few days ago the FBI raided Donald Trump‘s Mar-A-Lago property in what now is being said was for Top Secret nuclear documents that could be sold for quite the King Kong grip, but the question still remains, “Who dropped dime on Donald Trump?” According to The Independent, many people are whispering the names of […] The post Insiders Ponder If Jared Kushner or Melania Trump Sold Out Donald Trump to The FBI appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
The One Time Trump Couldn’t Lie His Way Out of a Crisis
In public, Trump downplayed the pandemic. In private, he was freaking out.
Trump lawyer who says Mar-a-Lago nuclear allegation is scaremongering admits she has not spoken to him
Donald Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb strongly denied that there were secret nuclear documents at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, before admitting that she has not spoken directly to the former president about the issue. Ms Bobb blasted attorney general Merrick Garland for his press conference on the FBI’s raid of Mr Trump’s Florida residence, and subsequent reports that federal agents were looking for nuclear documents there, calling it an attempt at scaremongering.The former president’s attorney was asked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham if she knew for a fact that documents related to nuclear issues were not in Mr Trump’s possession.“Is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
POLITICO
How the FBI got the keys to Mar-a-Lago
ELECTION NIGHT — Keep up with tonight’s election results on POLITICO’s live pages for primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. ‘NO ORDINARY CASE’ — The late-breaking news Monday about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shocked the political world. There is no obvious precedent in the nation’s history for the involuntary search of a former president’s home as part of a criminal probe by the Justice Department, so this was a surprising turn of events even for a man who has managed to test many political boundaries since announcing his candidacy seven years ago.
Ex-Trump White House lawyer says Congress should disqualify Trump
Ty Cobb, who was former President Donald Trump’s attorney in the White House, believes that Trump won’t be able to argue “willful blindness” to defend his actions on January 6 and that Congress has enough evidence to disqualify him from ever holding office.
Comments / 40