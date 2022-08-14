Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream American Ninja 2: The Confrontation Free Online
Cast: Michael Dudikoff Steve James Larry Poindexter Gary Conway Jeff Celentano. On a remote Caribbean island, Army Ranger Joe Armstrong saves an old friend from the clutches of "The Lion", an evil super-criminal who has kidnapped a local scientist and mass-produced an army of mutant Ninja warriors. Is American Ninja...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Gospel According to St. Matthew Free Online
Cast: Enrique Irazoqui Margherita Caruso Susanna Pasolini Marcello Morante Mario Socrate. This biblical drama focuses on the teachings of Jesus, including the parables that reflect their revolutionary nature. As Jesus travels along the coast of the Sea of Galilee, he gradually gathers more followers, leading him into direct conflict with the authorities.
epicstream.com
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting
Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin Free Online
Comedy icon Dave Chappelle makes his triumphant return to the screen with a pair of blistering, fresh stand-up specials. Filmed at The Palladium in Los Angeles, California, in March 2016. Is Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin on Netflix?. Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin is currently not on Netflix....
5 new Netflix titles released today, including 1 you can’t miss
From a new feature film starring the always effervescent Lili Reinhart to a handful of new series and movies from around the world, today’s batch of new Netflix releases, as always, should have something for everyone. Below, we’ll run down the newest titles hitting the streaming service today. As...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Case Closed: Countdown to Heaven Free Online
Cast: Minami Takayama Wakana Yamazaki Akira Kamiya Kappei Yamaguchi Ikue Otani. As a pair of towers in Tokyo are being prepared for their grand opening, there is a series of murders of people connected to the towers. Conan suspects that the mysterious Syndicate may also be involved. Is Case Closed:...
YouTube and Twitch Streamers Sykkuno, Grace Van Dien Sign With UTA
UTA has expanded its gaming and esports roster with the signing of four YouTube and Twitch streamers, two virtual YouTubers (a.k.a. “VTubers”) and the gaming content studio Fourth Frame Studios. For the gaming streamers, UTA has signed the YouTube creator known as Sykkuno, who has more than 2.8 million subscribers on the platform. In May, Sykkuno followed a cohort of other popular Twitch streamers — including DrLupo, Myth, Valkyrae, TimTheTatMan and LazarBeam — who left the platform to stream with YouTube Gaming as part of an exclusive deal.More from The Hollywood ReporterYouTube Streamer Valkyrae Signs With Range Media PartnersMeek Mill Signs With WMERobert...
The Reboot Of "A League Of Their Own" Is Queer And Much Closer To The Real Story
Amazon Prime's reboot of the 1992 classic movie is a wobbly but passionate queer series that's full of potential.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review: Are these high-end earbuds worth $229?
Samsung is back with a sleeker, more sophisticated and more expensive sequel to its highest-end wireless earbuds.
Gwyneth Paltrow to Make Guest Appearance on ‘Shark Tank’ Alongside Doordash CEO Tony Xu
Gwyneth Paltrow is set to make her first-time appearance as a guest Shark in Season 14 of ABC’s “Shark Tank.” Doordash CEO and co-founder Tony Xu will also mark his first guest appearance this season. The famed actor in films such as “Iron Man,” “Shakespeare in Love” and “Se7en,” Paltrow’s guest role will mark her first TV appearance in the business realm. In 2008, Paltrow founded the lifestyle brand known as Goop. She became CEO of the company in 2016. Alongside its book imprints, skincare and fragrances lines and live events, Goop has two shows on Netflix: “The Goop Lab with Gwenyth Paltrow”...
