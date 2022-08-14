ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

allfortennessee.com

Tennessee football’s top five true freshmen most likely to play in 2022

From the end of National Signing Day through spring practice through the arrival of summer enrollees, we’ve done extensive coverage on which true freshmen are standing out for Tennessee football. Although Josh Heupel has a lot more depth entering his second season, many of them still have a chance to see lots of action.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Blue Chip CB Matthews chooses Tennessee over Texas and Michigan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Josh Heupel and his coaching staff are quieting doubters one commitment at a time. Four star defensive back Jordan Matthews committed to Tennessee on Monday, choosing the Vols over Texas and Michigan. “I feel like they had the best situation for me at heart, I followed my heart, I trust the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

BREAKING: Tennessee Beats Out Rival For Four-Star Combo Guard

Four-star shooting guard Freddie Dilione committed to Rick Barnes and Tennessee basketball Tuesday morning, On3’s Joe Tipton first reported. Dilione is one of the highest rising players in the whole 2023 recruiting class after turning in a fantastic July on the AAU circuit. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard ranks as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
elizabethton.com

Hampton invades Pigeon Forge to kick off season

After being the first team in school history to punch a ticket to Chattanooga for the 2021 Class 2-A BlueCross Bowl, the Hampton Bulldogs are ready to start the 2022 season. Hampton will open the season Friday night against the Class 3A Pigeon Forge Tigers, who they defeated in a thriller, 20-14 in the season opener last year.
HAMPTON, TN
WATE

Friday Frenzy Game of the Week looks to be a shootout

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Powell Panthers scored 564 points on their way to a 5A State Championship in 2021. The Anderson County Mavericks averaged 28 points per game despite losing their starting quarterback early in the season. It’s safe to say these two offenses know how to light up the scoreboard and we expect […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Search for missing Gatlinburg woman continues

A Silver Alert was issued for Claudene Whaley, 76, on August 8 by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Suspended beer license for Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill. Two-alarm fire at apartment complex in West Knoxville. Transgender athlete ban’s impact in Tennessee. 2nd Annual Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival. Job vacancies in...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox Co. students to be released early Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools will have its first early-release date on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The school district previously announced it would implement six early-release days for students in the upcoming school year. “This proposal is aimed at improving student learning outcomes by providing regular, designated times for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-40

Knoxville Police is investigating a tractor-trailer fire that occurred late Monday night along I-40 East. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Smoky Mountain Minute: Staying S.M.A.R.T. in the …. U.S. officials visit Oak Ridge National Laboratory. SSG Ryan Knauss honored at Gibbs High School nearly …. Knox County Schools begins early-release days.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Face-to-face with bear

Cindy Kitts, of Knoxville, was sitting in her car, windows down and on her phone, waiting for her family to come out of the Parkside Grill restaurant in Gatlinburg, Tenn. However, while waiting, she noticed a bear looking through her window.
KNOXVILLE, TN

