Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Tennessee Vols morning report: Jerry Mack, Jabari Small, Princeton Fant talk fall camp
Fall camp practices have resumed after the Tennessee Vols’ second scrimmage this past weekend, and that means more interviews with players and coaches. These interviews have revealed key details about what the season may look like, and Tuesday was no different. Our morning update on Rocky Top leads with...
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee football’s top five true freshmen most likely to play in 2022
From the end of National Signing Day through spring practice through the arrival of summer enrollees, we’ve done extensive coverage on which true freshmen are standing out for Tennessee football. Although Josh Heupel has a lot more depth entering his second season, many of them still have a chance to see lots of action.
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Football’s 2023 Recruiting Class Ranks Following Pair Of Key Commitments
After a quiet four week stretch, Tennessee football recruiting gained a pair of crucial commitments over the last two days. Vols’ defensive backs coach Willie Martinez bolstered his group by adding a pair of cornerbacks: Rickey Gibson and Jordan Matthews. Gibson committed to Tennessee over Georgia and Penn State...
Blue Chip CB Matthews chooses Tennessee over Texas and Michigan
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Josh Heupel and his coaching staff are quieting doubters one commitment at a time. Four star defensive back Jordan Matthews committed to Tennessee on Monday, choosing the Vols over Texas and Michigan. “I feel like they had the best situation for me at heart, I followed my heart, I trust the […]
rockytopinsider.com
BREAKING: Tennessee Beats Out Rival For Four-Star Combo Guard
Four-star shooting guard Freddie Dilione committed to Rick Barnes and Tennessee basketball Tuesday morning, On3’s Joe Tipton first reported. Dilione is one of the highest rising players in the whole 2023 recruiting class after turning in a fantastic July on the AAU circuit. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard ranks as...
atozsports.com
Tennessee assistant explains what Vols need to happen to ‘have a chance’ in the SEC
Tennessee Vols secondary coach Willie Martinez recently met with the media to discuss the upcoming 2022 season and he had plenty of insightful things to say. One thing in particular that Martinez discussed was what he believes needs to happen for the Vols to “have a chance” in the SEC.
elizabethton.com
Hampton invades Pigeon Forge to kick off season
After being the first team in school history to punch a ticket to Chattanooga for the 2021 Class 2-A BlueCross Bowl, the Hampton Bulldogs are ready to start the 2022 season. Hampton will open the season Friday night against the Class 3A Pigeon Forge Tigers, who they defeated in a thriller, 20-14 in the season opener last year.
WATE
Friday Frenzy Game of the Week looks to be a shootout
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Powell Panthers scored 564 points on their way to a 5A State Championship in 2021. The Anderson County Mavericks averaged 28 points per game despite losing their starting quarterback early in the season. It’s safe to say these two offenses know how to light up the scoreboard and we expect […]
You've seen Bama rush on TikTok. Here's what it looks like at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Knoxville welcomed more than 6,300 new students for Move-In Week, the biggest class in the university's history, according to UT. As students prepare for the semester, UT Panhellenic Recruitment 2022 is getting started. UTK Parking & Transit tweeted photos of the more...
I visited Dolly Parton's hometown in Tennessee. Here are 16 photos that show her humble beginnings.
A short drive from Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park, the vibrant murals and boutiques like Jolene's make Sevierville worth a visit.
Knoxville woman’s close encounter with bear at Gatlinburg restaurant
Cindy Kitts, of Knoxville, was sitting in her car, windows down and on her phone, waiting for her family to come out of the Parkside Grill restaurant in Gatlinburg, Tenn. However, while waiting, she noticed a bear looking through her window.
WATE
Search for missing Gatlinburg woman continues
A Silver Alert was issued for Claudene Whaley, 76, on August 8 by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Suspended beer license for Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill. Two-alarm fire at apartment complex in West Knoxville. Transgender athlete ban’s impact in Tennessee. 2nd Annual Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival. Job vacancies in...
wvlt.tv
Knox Co. students to be released early Wednesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools will have its first early-release date on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The school district previously announced it would implement six early-release days for students in the upcoming school year. “This proposal is aimed at improving student learning outcomes by providing regular, designated times for...
Alcoa man gets two life sentences for murder of Knoxville couple
An Alcoa man was handed two consecutive life sentences on Tuesday after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.
Knoxville revokes beer license of Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill for 10 years
The beer license of Hatmaker's Bar & Grill in Fountain City will be suspended following a pre-trial hearing before the City of Knoxville Beer Board.
WATE
Knoxville chief of police, mayor share findings from Austin-East shooting internal investigation
Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel and Mayor Indya Kincannon plan to announce the findings of the internal investigation into the officer-involved shooting inside of Austin-East Magnet High School Wednesday at 2 p.m.
hardknoxwire.com
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in...
WATE
Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-40
Knoxville Police is investigating a tractor-trailer fire that occurred late Monday night along I-40 East. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Smoky Mountain Minute: Staying S.M.A.R.T. in the …. U.S. officials visit Oak Ridge National Laboratory. SSG Ryan Knauss honored at Gibbs High School nearly …. Knox County Schools begins early-release days.
WATE
