Washington ranks among most expensive states to hire workers
(The Center Square) — Washington is one of the most expensive states to hire workers, according to a study by the business consulting firm Tipalti. The Evergreen state ranks 4th after Alaska, New York and New Jersey. Rankings are based on typical employer costs based on the average salary...
Washington state cumulative revenue up nearly $37M over June prediction
(The Center Square) – Washington state’s monthly revenue collections remain robust, according to the latest information put out by the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council. “Major General Fund-State (GF-S) revenue collections for the July 11 - August 10, 2022 collection period came in $41.3 million (1.8%) higher than...
Washington ranked No. 1 for most improved labor productivity over last decade
Washington ranked No. 1 for most improved labor productivity over last decade. (The Center Square) – Washington state has seen the largest increase in labor productivity over the last 10 years, growing by 30.31% since 2012, according to a new analysis by digital-adoption.com, a company that helps organizations leverage new technology in the virtual post-COVID-19 world.
WA and OR in top ten for best community colleges
WASHINGTON, D.C.- The personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Community Colleges, as well as its rankings of the Best & Worst Community-College Systems. WalletHub compared more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality, to determine which schools offered...
Lynnwood lottery winners think they won $360, actually won $360,000
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A couple in Lynnwood was shocked when they discovered the HIT 5 lottery ticket they bought was not worth $360 they thought, but actually $360,000. The man bought the ticket at Fred Meyer and thought he read a prize of $360, according to a press release from Washington’s Lottery. He tried to cash the prize in the store, but was told he had to claim his prize at a lottery office because the prize was so large. Confused, he asked why, since the store limit was $600.
Many School Districts Across the Country are Experiencing a Staffing Crisis, but NOT Yakima Schools
YAKIMA, WA - The staffing crisis continues across the nation for teachers. Media outlets across the nation have been reporting school districts facing a crisis with teacher shortages. Rural school districts in Texas are switching to four-day school weeks this fall, while other places in Florida are asking veterans with...
Heat and Fire Danger
Sunny and Hot. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, mid 90s by noon and afternoon highs 100-107. A strong ridge of high pressure and a southerly flow will keep temperatures in the triple digits throughout the workweek. Northern Lights... NWS Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G3 Geomagnetic Storm Watch this evening through Thursday (8/17-18). Basically, this means a visible aurora borealis is possible as far south as the WA/OR border tonight. Remember to get away from any light pollution if you hope to see it.
Gesa awards $300,000 to local schools
RICHLAND, Wash.- Gesa Credit Union will be awarding $300,000 to school districts across Washington as part of the Affinity Debit Card program. The program supports local schools by earning funds for partner districts to use for academic programs, technology needs, extracurricular programs, and athletics. "Gesa is a proud supporter of...
Summer heat protections for workers may become permanent
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Labor and Industries is considering making summer heat protections permanent. With the recent heat waves emergency summer rules have been in effect, including mandatory breaks, and access to water and shade. The rules for heat apply to all outdoor occupations where employees are exposed to heat for more than 15 minutes in any given hour.
Commerce awards millions to restart community events
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Commerce, in collaboration with the Washington Festivals and Events Association (WFEA), and ArtsWA, announced today that 284 successful applicants will receive $3.3 million in pandemic relief and recovery grants. The funding will support festivals, street and arts fairs, holiday celebrations, cultural and heritage...
Ben Franklin Transit offers shuttles to Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Ben Franklin Transit is offering multiple shuttle service options for the community to get to the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo, which is from August 23-27. Shuttle passengers will get dropped off at a bus-specific entrance, avoiding lines on top of parking. Throughout the week, the shuttle...
August, 17th, is Black Cat appreciation day
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- It's National Black Cat Appreciation Day. These sleek and seductive felines are honored today to dispel the myths and superstitions surrounding them, and to highlight their great pet potential. Celebrate by adopting a black cat. According to pet shelters, black cats are about half as likely to be...
