There are worse qualities to bring to standup than an urge to communicate. There’s nothing exceptional about Maisie Adam’s show Buzzed in terms of theme or unique style. But there is a sense, at a festival where standups often struggle to pad out their hour, that the 28-year-old has lots to say, and can’t wait to say it. We’re at the 70-minute mark by the time she’s done, after a thoroughly engaging set about proposals, weddings, and – topical, this one, after England’s Euros triumph – a recent moment of personal footballing glory.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO