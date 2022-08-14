Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin Free Online
Comedy icon Dave Chappelle makes his triumphant return to the screen with a pair of blistering, fresh stand-up specials. Filmed at The Palladium in Los Angeles, California, in March 2016. Is Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin on Netflix?. Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin is currently not on Netflix....
Where to Watch and Stream American Ninja 2: The Confrontation Free Online
Cast: Michael Dudikoff Steve James Larry Poindexter Gary Conway Jeff Celentano. On a remote Caribbean island, Army Ranger Joe Armstrong saves an old friend from the clutches of "The Lion", an evil super-criminal who has kidnapped a local scientist and mass-produced an army of mutant Ninja warriors. Is American Ninja...
Where to Watch and Stream Barbie: Dolphin Magic Free Online
Cast: Erica Lindbeck Claire Margaret Corlett Kazumi Evans Alyssya Swales Maryke Hendrikse. Barbie and her sisters take off on another exciting, global adventure to visit their friend Ken at his summer internship at a beautiful and exotic coral reef. Is Barbie: Dolphin Magic on Netflix?. Yes, Barbie: Dolphin Magic is...
Where to Watch and Stream Stuart: A Life Backwards Free Online
Cast: Tom Hardy Benedict Cumberbatch Nicola Duffett Claire-Louise Cordwell Edna Doré. Story about the remarkable friendship between a reclusive writer and illustrator and a chaotic homeless man, whom he gets to know during a campaign to release two charity workers from prison. Is Stuart: A Life Backwards on Netflix?. Stuart:...
Where to Watch and Stream The Death of Mr. Lazarescu Free Online
Cast: Ion Fiscuteanu Luminița Gheorghiu Doru Ana Monica Bârlădeanu Alina Berzunțeanu. Mr. Lazarescu is a retired Romanian engineer, spending his time in the company of his cats and booze. When he starts feeling unusually ill, he first seeks painkillers from his neighbors. It soon becomes apparent that Lazarescu is indeed sick, and an ambulance arrives with a nurse who has a few ideas about what could be the problem. However, a major traffic accident and poor organization leaves little room in Romanian hospitals for the fading Lazarescu.
Where to Watch and Stream Case Closed: Countdown to Heaven Free Online
Cast: Minami Takayama Wakana Yamazaki Akira Kamiya Kappei Yamaguchi Ikue Otani. As a pair of towers in Tokyo are being prepared for their grand opening, there is a series of murders of people connected to the towers. Conan suspects that the mysterious Syndicate may also be involved. Is Case Closed:...
Where to Watch and Stream King of Devil's Island Free Online
Cast: Stellan Skarsgård Benjamin Helstad Kristoffer Joner Trond Nilssen Morten Løvstad. Based on a true story: Norwegian winter, 1915. On the island Bastøy, outside Oslo, a group of young boys aged 11 to 18, are held in an institution for delinquent youth, notorious for its sadistic regime. One day a new boy, Erling, arrives, determined to escape from the island. After a tragic incident, he ends up leading the boys in a violent uprising. When the boys manage to take over the island, 150 soldiers are sent in to restore order.
Where to Watch and Stream Godzilla vs. Mothra Free Online
Cast: Tetsuya Bessho Satomi Kobayashi Takehiro Murata Saburo Shinoda Akiji Kobayashi. Mothra's dark counterpart, Battra, emerges to eliminate humanity on behalf of the Earth. Two tiny fairies called the Cosmos offer their help by calling Mothra to battle the creature. Unfortunately a meteorite has awoken a hibernating Godzilla as a three way battle for the Earth begins.
Where to Watch and Stream The Gospel According to St. Matthew Free Online
Cast: Enrique Irazoqui Margherita Caruso Susanna Pasolini Marcello Morante Mario Socrate. This biblical drama focuses on the teachings of Jesus, including the parables that reflect their revolutionary nature. As Jesus travels along the coast of the Sea of Galilee, he gradually gathers more followers, leading him into direct conflict with the authorities.
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting
Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
28 Movies That Tried To Get Away With Changing VERY Key Plot Points In The Sequel
" Evil Dead II retold the entire story of Evil Dead in the first half minus most of the characters."
Maisie Adam review – an embarrassment of fun
There are worse qualities to bring to standup than an urge to communicate. There’s nothing exceptional about Maisie Adam’s show Buzzed in terms of theme or unique style. But there is a sense, at a festival where standups often struggle to pad out their hour, that the 28-year-old has lots to say, and can’t wait to say it. We’re at the 70-minute mark by the time she’s done, after a thoroughly engaging set about proposals, weddings, and – topical, this one, after England’s Euros triumph – a recent moment of personal footballing glory.
Fans are Only Finding Out that Elizabeth Olsen Dumped Sandman Star Boyd Holbrook
There's no denying that Boyd Holbrook's Hollywood career is finally taking off. While the 40-year-old actor is by no means a rookie in the acting world, his involvement in Netflix's Sandman series has introduced him to casual audiences and now, seemingly everyone can't stop buzzing about Holbrook who plays Corinthian in the Neil Gaiman adaptation.
Disney Reportedly Revealed Jon Bass' Tony Stark-Wannabe Role In She-Hulk: Attorney At Law
Marvel fans are a few days away from witnessing the arrival of Jennifer Walters in Disney+'s upcoming series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Featuring Tatiana Maslany as the titular heroine, the latest Disney+ show centers on Walters navigating a complicated life as a single 30-year-old Attorney while also being a 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
