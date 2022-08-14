Gwyneth Paltrow is set to make her first-time appearance as a guest Shark in Season 14 of ABC’s “Shark Tank.” Doordash CEO and co-founder Tony Xu will also mark his first guest appearance this season. The famed actor in films such as “Iron Man,” “Shakespeare in Love” and “Se7en,” Paltrow’s guest role will mark her first TV appearance in the business realm. In 2008, Paltrow founded the lifestyle brand known as Goop. She became CEO of the company in 2016. Alongside its book imprints, skincare and fragrances lines and live events, Goop has two shows on Netflix: “The Goop Lab with Gwenyth Paltrow”...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO