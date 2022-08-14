ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream The Gospel According to St. Matthew Free Online

Cast: Enrique Irazoqui Margherita Caruso Susanna Pasolini Marcello Morante Mario Socrate. This biblical drama focuses on the teachings of Jesus, including the parables that reflect their revolutionary nature. As Jesus travels along the coast of the Sea of Galilee, he gradually gathers more followers, leading him into direct conflict with the authorities.
5 new Netflix titles released today, including 1 you can’t miss

From a new feature film starring the always effervescent Lili Reinhart to a handful of new series and movies from around the world, today’s batch of new Netflix releases, as always, should have something for everyone. Below, we’ll run down the newest titles hitting the streaming service today. As...
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting

Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
Gwyneth Paltrow to Make Guest Appearance on ‘Shark Tank’ Alongside Doordash CEO Tony Xu

Gwyneth Paltrow is set to make her first-time appearance as a guest Shark in Season 14 of ABC’s “Shark Tank.” Doordash CEO and co-founder Tony Xu will also mark his first guest appearance this season. The famed actor in films such as “Iron Man,” “Shakespeare in Love” and “Se7en,” Paltrow’s guest role will mark her first TV appearance in the business realm. In 2008, Paltrow founded the lifestyle brand known as Goop. She became CEO of the company in 2016. Alongside its book imprints, skincare and fragrances lines and live events, Goop has two shows on Netflix: “The Goop Lab with Gwenyth Paltrow”...
