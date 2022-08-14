Pitt linebackers coach Ryan Manalac demands versatility from his 'hungry' group

Pitt’s linebackers are “improving … watching extra tape … hungry … eager.”

Those were the words of position coach Ryan Manalac, who is directing the one area of the team that needs the most significant makeover after last season.

Three linebackers who contributed 200 tackles (21½ for a loss) — John Petrishen, Phil Campbell III and Cam Bright — are gone, forcing Manalac to build a new group around foundational middle linebacker SirVocea Dennis.

Predicting the other two starters isn’t easy, largely because Manalac has something positive to say about each of the young — if unproven — players around Dennis. Plus, he said he likes to cross-train everyone in his room, which means Dennis could move outside while 6-foot-3, 245-pound senior Brandon George moves into the middle.

“I love the outside. I love the outside,” Dennis said, putting an emphasis on the verb. “But wherever coach needs me to play and wherever I can be to win games, I’ll be.”

That said, George can handle the middle, according to Manalac.

“He’s a rock,” the coach said. “He’s been in the fire before. Mentally, he’s sharp. The guys trust him. I have great trust with Brandon George in the middle.”

A prime outside candidate is junior Bangally Kamara (6-2, 225 pounds), who had two sacks among his 11 tackles in limited playing time last season. Manalac noted the improvement this summer in Kamara’s “change of direction and collision skills.”

“His assignments are on point, stringing together a lot of consistent days of performing at a high level. He’s doing it the right way. He’s come a long way. I’m excited about what he’s able to do.”

Transfers Shayne Simon (Notre Dame) and Tylar Wiltz (Missouri State) are adapting quickly, according to Manalac, and will contribute. Of course, their level of contribution will be determined over the next 18 days before the opener Sept. 1 against West Virginia.

“Very mature,” Manalac said of the 22-year-old Simon, a senior. “He continues to grow every day. Shayne’s got that size (6-3, 235 pounds) and stature, but don’t let that lead to you thinking he can’t move. He’s a very fluid mover. He can change directions.”

Manalac noted Wiltz’s work ethic. “He knows he has to prove it every single day,” he said. “He’s one of those guys who gives us an opportunity to really have guys who can play multiple positions. He has a lot of skills already, just fine-tuning those to what we do at Pitt.”

Other linebackers competing for playing time are former wide receiver Aydin Henningham, former safety Buddy Mack and 230-pound sophomore Solomon DeShields.

There is only room for three on the field at a time, but Manalac is pleased that he has so many to juggle.

“We’re building that depth, the ability to keep guys fresh and be able to play twitchy,” he said. “If the game extends, we can stay fresh longer.”

Although he cross-trains each player, Manalac said players eventually will settle. But he wants to be able to trust everyone everywhere.

“I definitely believe in having those guys cross-train,” he said. “It helps them understand the big picture better, gives them versatility. If there’s an opportunity for a guy to step up and he understands the position, he can flourish if he has that background of information.

“As an opposing offense looks at us, we have multiple blitz threats. They have to be aware of guys at our second level (linebackers) because of our ability to shoot gaps and make plays. It makes us better up front.”

He said the defensive line — considered the strongest position on the team — also helps make the linebackers better.

“It certainly opens up opportunities for us,” he said. “When we’re screaming downhill, we’re taking double-teams off (the defensive linemen). We’re making quarterbacks on third down identify different blitzes.”

Of course, it should be noted that Manalac’s observations are largely developed from watching and teaching players in practice and in air-conditioned meeting rooms. The first true tests surface against Power 5 opponents West Virginia and Tennessee in the season’s first games.

“They’re hungry. They’re eager,” he said. “They’re watching extra tape. They’re holding each other accountable.

“Within each pocket (of the team), each individual room and each unit, there’s a special brotherhood. Certainly, that exists in the linebacker room.

“I love coming back from a staff meeting and seeing everybody in there, trying to find an edge, looking for ways they can improve.”