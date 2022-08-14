WESTCHESTER COVID INFECTIONS DOWN 35% IN 2 WEEKS. 2ND STRAIGHT WEEK OF DECLINES AFTER CASES INCREASED 10 OF 16 WEEKS SINCE APRIL 1.

Read full article on original website
New CDC Report Shows Polio Spreading In Hudson Valley
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that polio has been spreading in parts of the Hudson Valley for months. The CDC said the New York State Department of Health was notified on Monday, July 18, that an unvaccinated young adult from Rockland County tested positive for polio.
NBC Connecticut
Polio Has Been Circulating for Months in New York City Area and Poses an Ongoing Risk to the Unvaccinated, CDC Says
An unvaccinated young adult in Rockland County, a suburb of New York City, who caught polio in June and suffered paralysis had no history of international travel. The individual caught polio through local transmission, though the virus was introduced from outside the country, according to CDC. It's only the second...
New York City public schools keeping most COVID protocols -- with one big change
The Department of Education outlined its COVID-19 protocols Tuesday and announced one important change.
Patients Concerned After Major Hudson Valley Healthcare Service Provider Announcement
More than ever, patients have been more concerned about healthcare, their coverage, and staying healthy. However, Hudson Valley residents are wondering what the future will hold. A major Hudson Valley healthcare provider made an important announcement. The formerly known Orange Regional Medical Center is now Garnet Health Medical Center. This...
New York State exam results available: Here’s how NYC families can check their child’s score
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State test scores for reading and math are now available to students, the city Department of Education (DOE) announced on Tuesday. The results of the English language arts (ELA) and math tests for students in grades 3-8 administered this past spring are available to city public school students to access through the NYC Schools Account (NYCSA) portal.
ABC News
New York City Department of Education relaxes COVID-19 rules for public schools
The New York City Department of Education will no longer randomly test students for COVID-19 when the new school year begins Sept. 8, the department said Tuesday. Instead, test kits will be sent home for students, parents and teachers to use if they are exposed to the virus. As part...
mycouriertribune.com
How Worried Should You Be About New Reports on Polio?
MONDAY, Aug. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Poliovirus detected in New York City wastewater last week put public health officials on high alert, as it indicates the potentially paralyzing virus is circulating widely in the area. But infectious disease experts say there's no need for families of fully vaccinated children...
The Jewish Press
Polio Reappears in New York City
For those who are not vaccinated against the polio virus, it may be time to rethink that policy. The poliomyelitis virus was discovered this weekend in New York City wastewater samples, according to city and state health officials. “This is something we’re monitoring closely, working closely at the federal, local,...
These 7 Counties in New York State Had The Most Evictions This Year
Lots of landlords in New York State had a rough couple of years in 2020 and 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped almost all evictions around the state. But this year, in 2022, data shows that evictions are back in action, although not at the same levels they were at in 2019, prior to the pandemic. Compared to other states, New York has pretty strict rules about evictions and the legal process to kick a tenant out.
Huntington Chiropractor Admits To $1 Million Health Care Fraud
A New York chiropractor has admitted to fraudulently obtaining nearly $1 million in insurance payouts for services that were never provided. Long Island resident Peter Adamczack, age 65, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to health care fraud Monday, Aug. 15, in federal court in Central Islip. Prosecutors said Adamczack, a licensed...
NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch
Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley
Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
theexaminernews.com
New Mount Pleasant Assisted Living Center Opens Spring 2024
Benchmark Senior Living, the largest senior housing provider in New England, will be adding its third assisted living center in New York come spring 2024 with the recent start of construction of Benchmark at Mount Pleasant. This will be Benchmark’s first community in Westchester County. Its two other New York...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Lawmaker outlines new effort to hike minimum wage in New York
Some labor unions and progressive state lawmakers want to make an annual increase in the minimum wage a top priority next session. A bill to implement a permanent increase to the state's minimum wage rate set to the Consumer Price Index, died this session, but the fight is being reinvigorated as New York families continue to battle high inflation, burdening them with higher costs.
Details, concerns as new COVID-19 guidance for schools released
Updated COVID-19 guidelines for students and teachers have been released for this year.
whiteplainscnr.com
REPUBLICAN PARTY NOMINATES FORMER MAYOR OF SCARSDALE, MIRIAM LEVITT FLISSER TO RUN FOR CONGRESS IN THE NEW 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT NOVEMBER 8
WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2022. From Levitt Flisser for Congress. August 16, 2022:. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser is the GOP candidate for NY’s 16th Congressional District. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a well-known Westchester County pediatrician, Medical Director of the. Bronxville Schools, and former Mayor of Scarsdale, has accepted the nomination of...
News 12
Plane from Westchester crashes in Ulster County
A small plane flying out of Westchester County Airport crashed in Ulster County on Sunday. According to a release from the New York State Police, a braking issue with the craft left the pilot unable to stop while en route for "Skydive the Ranch" in Gardiner. While attempting to land...
Chiropractor Admits Insurance Fraud
A chiropractor pleaded guilty Monday to health care fraud for billing an insurance company for acupuncture services never performed. Peter Adamczak, 65, a Huntington resident with an office in East Meadow, admitted to submitting more than $1 million in fraudulent claims. Adamczak was not licensed to perform acupuncture, but claimed that the services were rendered by an unaffiliated acupuncturist who leased office space from him. Neither the acupuncturist nor Adamczak performed the services.
Severe drought conditions take over eastern part of Orange County
NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- The landscape is awfully brown in Orange County.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday, the eastern part of the county is now officially in the severe drought stage.A sign says "No swimming," not that you would be able to in the upper pond at Algonquin Park in the town of Newburgh."Where there once was a pond, there's just dryness and muck. Where there once was a stream, there's plain old rocks," resident Danielle Derham told CBS2's Tony Aiello.READ MORE: Residents in parts of Connecticut, Long Island asked to limit water usageBushfield Creek is babbling no more, as severe drought...
