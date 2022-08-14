Read full article on original website
Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees
The struggling New York Yankees are in dire need of a boost ahead of the final months of the regular season, and they may be in line to receive exactly that. According to manager Aaron Boone, via Bryan Hoch, Giancarlo Stanton is nearing his return from the Achilles injury that has sidelined him since the […] The post Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
Sal says Yankees need to make big changes: 'Not a total rebuild, but a rebuild'
Sal Licata says the Yankees’ current approach isn’t working, and they need to undergo a “rebuild” starting with shedding Giancarlo Stanton’s contract.
Gerrit Cole lays out what Yankees need with 3-word truth bomb after loss to Rays
Frustrations are getting louder in the Bronx. The New York Yankees are struggling mightily so far in the second half of the 2022 MLB season, and after losing 4-0 at home to the Tampa Bay Rays, have dropped 12 of the last 14 outings. That is not ideal for the Yankees, who are still looking to regain the incredible form they had in the first half of the season, during which they appeared to play with a cloak of invincibility. That’s no longer the story for them this time, and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole just wants his team to find that “spark” to get New York going again.
Torres being miked up for Sunday night baseball is just plain crazy. Torres can’t focus enough on the game much less talk and field at the same time. How the Yankees allow that is beyond me. Wow what an abysmal road trip. I cannot recall such a waste of...
Alex Rodriguez roasts Brian Cashman’s Yankees trade deadline blunders
The New York Yankees might’ve posted their sleepiest loss of the season on Sunday night at Fenway Park, getting blanked 3-0 by Michael Wacha, Ryan Brasier and Garrett Whitlock before packing up their bats — just kidding, they didn’t bring those. The worst part about the two-hour,...
Another Cashman Blunder
Night after night we watch this team struggle and the Starting pitchers not deliver, yet in St.Louis our Montgomery is doing great. We didn't get the guy we most needed [Castillo] and we keep hearing about Volpe being our Future....come on...who Cares about Volpe and 5 years from now....this team is very lucky the AL EAST stinks this year.
Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news
It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
Aaron Hicks explains 'extremely embarrassing' night in field, at plate
Aaron Hicks had a night to forget on Monday, badly misplaying a fly ball before grounding into yet another double play with the bases loaded.
Latest Fernando Tatis Jr. PED excuse is even worse than ringworm
Latest Fernando Tatis Jr. PED excuse is even worse than ringworm. When it was announced that Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. was flagged for PEDs, he released a statement revealing that it was due to ringworm medication. We all laughed our butts off at that excuse then, but you might want to prepare yourself. This next excuse is way worse.
Yankees 1, Rays 3: Scoreless streak broken, but struggles continue
Stop us when you’ve heard this one before. In Tuesday’s game against the Rays, the Yankees got a nice overall outing from their pitching staff, only for their offense to be completely held in check. That’s been the story for a lot of the Yankees’ recent games — especially the past week in particular — and it was the case again in this one.
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka sitting versus Rays Monday
Kyle Higashioka will not start in the New York Yankees' Monday game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Higashioka will take a seat Monday as the Yankees go with Jose Trevino behind the dish. Trevino is batting seventh. The veteran Yankee is batting .197 with a .609 OPS across 173 plate...
NL Contenders Watch: After Dodgers, Mets, Braves, things get interesting
With a month and a half to go in the MLB season, the Dodgers, Mets and Braves have established themselves on a level of their own. Then the National League playoff picture gets interesting. The Dodgers are on a record pace, sitting comfortably 16 games ahead in their division. The...
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request
Well, that was one atrocious road trip. The Yankees dropped seven of their last nine games, including a sweep at the hands of the Cardinals, and have lost 10 of their last 13 overall. A so-so July has launched right into a downright terrible August, and there’s no remaining help on the way — this team will have to get out of their own heads by themselves.
Ahead of the Curve: The controversial origins of the curveball
On this day in 1870, 24-year-old amateur pitcher Fred Goldsmith held a public exhibition at the Capitoline Grounds in Brooklyn. Among the things that the right-handed pitcher did at the event was demonstrate his curveball, a pitch which to this point had been considered merely an optical illusion; proving that it moved in fact and not only in appearance, he bent it through three stakes that were stuck in the ground. Hall of Fame journalist Henry Chadwick, the so-called “father of baseball” who allegedly invented the box score and early statistics, was in attendance, writing in the newspaper the following day, “That which had up to this point been considered an optical illusion and against all rules of philosophy was now an established fact.”
MLB officially announces 2022 postseason schedule
The general format of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason has been known for quite awhile. The addition of one more Wild Card team in each league required a change, and there’s a new best-of-three Wild Card Series that will precede the Division Series and replace the old winner-take-all Wild Card Game. The specific dates of all these games had not yet been announced, though, beyond the fact that it would be later on the calendar than initially planned due to the owners’ lockout delaying Opening Day by a week.
Giants claim Olaijah Griffin off waivers
The Giants claimed cornerback Olaijah Griffin off waivers, his agent, J. Tooson, announced. Giants coach Brian Daboll and Griffin were in Buffalo together last season. Griffin signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2021 after 67 tackles, one interception and 13 pass breakups over 22 games in three seasons at USC.
