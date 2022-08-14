Read full article on original website
Beto O’Rourke visits San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas Democratic Governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a pit stop in San Angelo as he makes a 5,600-mile drive around Texas to drum up support for November’s election. O’Rourke will make a total of 70 appearances in over 65 counties during this 49-day journey to become the 49th governor of Texas. […]
Gov. Greg Abbott re-deploys 'iWatch Texas' law enforcement tip program with Chuck Norris PSA
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is re-deploying a program to alert law enforcement of suspicious activity at schools as kids are heading back into the classroom. It’s called iWatch Texas and it’s designed to provide law enforcement with quick tips to respond to danger. It’s one...
Abbott says recent human smuggling pursuits in El Paso due to spike in illegal crossings
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas governor Greg Abbott spoke exclusively to KFOX14 about the border issues across Texas. Abbott addressed his directive of busing migrants to New York City and Washington, D.C. KFOX14 anchor Robert Holguin asked for Abbott's response after political leaders in those cities said they...
'In God We Trust' signs mandatory in Texas public schools if privately donated
CYPRESS, Texas — It’s on our coins and in some public buildings. Now there’s debate over “In God We Trust” signs on display in Texas public schools. “We just felt like it was a great opportunity to display our national motto in our public schools,” said TX Rep. Tom Oliverson of the Houston area.
One of Texas’ last ‘untouched’ waterways down to a ‘trickle’ amid drought
What's been called one of Texas' "best kept secrets," the Roy Creek Canyon Reserve, has been feeling the drought as much as the rest of the state. Landowner Lew Adams said it's the worst condition the reserve has been in since 2011.
Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief
A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas, TPWD says
TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, but even if it's not from the Lone Star State, it will find its way here!. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in South Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
Here's a how-to guide on pronouncing places across Central Texas from Central Texans
Feds announce plans for Colorado River water reductions
(The Center Square) – Arizona and Nevada will see less water from the Colorado River under new plans released Tuesday by the federal federal government because of ongoing and severe drought. The U.S. Department of Interior said water releases from Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona and Hoover Dam at...
Abbott activates resources ahead of tropical weather
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott ordered the activation of state resources as potential tropical weather developments in the Gulf of Mexico are ongoing. “The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures for out coastal and South Texas communities,” stated Governor Abbott. In accordance with Governor Abbott’s request, the Texas Division of Emergency […]
Texas resignations: ‘I can no longer afford to be a teacher’
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
AFD sends 7 to help with flooding from storms in South Texas
AFD said seven of its members were deployed as part of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Three Rivers, a town about an hour northwest of Corpus Christi. Gov. Greg Abbott has staged crews and resources there to help people in the event of flash floods and other weather-related events.
Opinion: Texas Democrats Will Take the Governor's Mansion in November
To politic nerds, election day is like the Super Bowl. For months, sometimes even years, we watch as candidates go toe to toe within their own party, and then outside of it. Trying desperately to convince their constituents that the views that they stand for are best for voters as a whole. They attempt to debate their way through longstanding two-party loyalty, and fundraise theirselves into mass marketing efforts.
Missouri health officials raise threat level of monkeypox
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s administration took another step Wednesday toward fending off the spread of monkeypox in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued an emergency order putting the virus on par with other communicable diseases, such as cholera, polio and measles.
TX gov. hopeful to heckler: ‘It may be funny to you motherf—–‘
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday snapped at a heckler who laughed as he discussed a recent mass shooting.
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."
"These are the actions of a failed governor who is desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn’t fixed the grid." Democrat candidate for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke.
Weather Service monitoring tropical wave near Texas, potential cyclone development
Weather officials are monitoring a tropical wave that is expected to make Texas landfall by sometime this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, there is low potential for tropical cyclone development, and even those unlikely impacts should be south of Southeast Texas. A tropical wave currently located over the...
The number of Texas teachers quitting is rising. In their own words, here’s why.
