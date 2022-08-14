ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Beto O’Rourke visits San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas Democratic Governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a pit stop in San Angelo as he makes a 5,600-mile drive around Texas to drum up support for November’s election. O’Rourke will make a total of 70 appearances in over 65 counties during this 49-day journey to become the 49th governor of Texas. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
KHOU

'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas, TPWD says

TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, but even if it's not from the Lone Star State, it will find its way here!. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in South Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Matt Rinaldi
mycouriertribune.com

Feds announce plans for Colorado River water reductions

(The Center Square) – Arizona and Nevada will see less water from the Colorado River under new plans released Tuesday by the federal federal government because of ongoing and severe drought. The U.S. Department of Interior said water releases from Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona and Hoover Dam at...
ARIZONA STATE
ValleyCentral

Abbott activates resources ahead of tropical weather

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott ordered the activation of state resources as potential tropical weather developments in the Gulf of Mexico are ongoing. “The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures for out coastal and South Texas communities,” stated Governor Abbott. In accordance with Governor Abbott’s request, the Texas Division of Emergency […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor#Gop
KXAN

AFD sends 7 to help with flooding from storms in South Texas

AFD said seven of its members were deployed as part of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Three Rivers, a town about an hour northwest of Corpus Christi. Gov. Greg Abbott has staged crews and resources there to help people in the event of flash floods and other weather-related events.
AUSTIN, TX
K. Revs

Opinion: Texas Democrats Will Take the Governor's Mansion in November

To politic nerds, election day is like the Super Bowl. For months, sometimes even years, we watch as candidates go toe to toe within their own party, and then outside of it. Trying desperately to convince their constituents that the views that they stand for are best for voters as a whole. They attempt to debate their way through longstanding two-party loyalty, and fundraise theirselves into mass marketing efforts.
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri health officials raise threat level of monkeypox

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s administration took another step Wednesday toward fending off the spread of monkeypox in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued an emergency order putting the virus on par with other communicable diseases, such as cholera, polio and measles.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy