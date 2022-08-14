Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Investigation underway after shooting on I-85 north in Troup County
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a vehicle driving on I-85 north in Troup County was reportedly shot at by someone driving alongside on Wednesday morning. Authorities responded to the 23-mile marker of I-85 north around 7:56 a.m. after receiving a 9-1-1 call. According to officials,...
CBS 46
Argument leads to deadly shooting overnight in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One man is dead after a shooting overnight in southwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department says it happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Anchor Terrace. They say it all started with an argument outside the victim’s home. At this time, police don’t know if the...
19-year-old identified as man killed in shooting that injured 4 others
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Clayton County apartment complex. One person was killed and four others are recovering after shots were fired at the Park at Leeds Apartments on Riverdale Road Saturday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
CBS 46
Two wanted in connection to DeKalb County murder identified by police
SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police have identified two people who were arrested and charged in the murder of a man in DeKalb County. Police say 27-year-old Zaira Jones and 21-year-old Jaquez McDonald were arrested and charged with homicide. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the...
CBS 46
Lawsuit filed against Clayton County Police officer
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a call for a Clayton County Police officer to step down. Khanay Yancey says in 2019, Clayton County Police Officer Gregory Tillman broke down her door and attacked her. Now, she’s taking legal action. It all lasted about 10 minutes from the moment...
Brothers arrested for opening fire on DeKalb man, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of brothers are facing assault charges in DeKalb County after a man says they opened fire on him, according to police. Officers say they were called to Kelly Lake Road on Saturday evening where a man in his 20s said two men in their 50s shot at him.
fox5atlanta.com
Grandfather shoots 'bully' grandson, investigators say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - An 82-year-old grandfather was arrested in Coweta County, accused of shooting his own grandson during an argument. Deputies said Lanier Baswell opened fire on his 33-year-old grandson because he says the younger man was drunk and bullying family members. Deputies say Baswell himself had consumed a...
CBS 46
41-year-old man with ‘medical concerns’ located after being reported missing
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed to CBS46 News a man previously reported missing since Tuesday has been located. The Gwinnett County Police Department has asked for the public’s help locating a person who has “medical concerns” reported missing since Tuesday. Police officials...
Unidentified man dead after hit and run; Atlanta police asking public for information
DECATUR, Ga — Police are working to identify a young man who was killed in a hit and run on Monday. The man was hit on Monday near Scott Blvd. and Clairemont Ave. in Decatur around 11:35 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police...
Man found dead in the middle of Atlanta street
ATLANTA — A man is dead after being shot in the middle of the street in a residential area, according to Atlanta police. According to Capt. Christian Hunt, police responded to a person shot call just after 1 a.m. in the 120 block of Anchor Terrace SW. When police...
WXIA 11 Alive
Decatur Police ask for public's help finding suspect in deadly in hit-and-run
DECATUR, Ga. — Police in Decatur are asking for the public's help finding the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that happened Monday night. According to the Decatur Police Department, it happened just after 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Clairemont Avenue as the victim, identified as 42-year-old Ajay Patil, was crossing Scott Blvd. using the crosswalk.
Man in critical condition after attempted robbery leads to shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a man is in critical condition after an attempted robbery. According to Capt. Christian Hunt with APD, a man was shot in his stomach and he is in critical condition. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened in...
Atlanta Police release surveillance video of 4 persons of interest in connection to Westside Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. Atlanta Police homicide detectives released surveillance video of four persons of interest in connection to a shooting in Westside Atlanta early Saturday morning. Investigators previously said they believe the shooting occurred after an argument over a blocked...
A man was shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. But he's the one going to jail, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, but it'll be him that ends up in jail, police said. It happened at a location along the 1600 block of Stanton Road around 7:30 a.m. During the investigation, police said the victim was...
Henry County Daily Herald
3 shootings in 1 hour results in 2 dead in McDonough
McDONOUGH — Three shootings in the span of an hour resulted in the deaths of two men and a woman suffering from multiple non-threatening gunshot wounds in McDonough. Starting at 11:44 p.m. on Aug. 9, McDonough police responded to a person shot call on Lemon Place where officers discovered a woman injured. During the investigation, police received a second call at 11:47 p.m. that a male had been shot in the area of Fairview Drive. Officers responded and found a deceased male.
CBS 46
Man found shot to death in the middle of the road in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for a gunman after a man was found dead in the middle of the road in southeast Atlanta. According to police, a random driver found the victim’s body around 11:15 p.m. Monday night on the 700 block of Hutchens Road SE. They say the victim was apparently shot once.
CBS 46
Decatur Police working to locate driver, identify victim in deadly hit-and-run
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday night in Decatur. According to the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Clairemont Avenue around 11:35 p.m. in reference to an accident involving a pedestrian. Decatur PD’s initial...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 14-year-old girl not seen since July
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia, along with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, hope you can help them find a missing 14-year-old girl. Lameiya Buchanan was last seen on July 15 in Atlanta. She is described as 5 feet 6...
CBS 46
Atlanta police release video of people of interest in lounge murder
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police have released surveillance video showing four persons of interest related to a club shooting Saturday morning in West Midtown, at Odyssey Restaurant and Lounge where police say three men were shot. One man died on the scene, the other two men had bullet grazes...
Teen swerves into opposing lane, dies in crash, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A teen who swerved a car into the opposing lane was killed in a crash on Sunday, Cobb County Police say. Donovan Williams, 19, of Dacula, Georgia was driving northbound on Chastain Meadows Parkway in Marietta just after 10 p.m. when he crossed into the southbound lane, crashing into a car, police say.
