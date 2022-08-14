ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

CBS 46

Investigation underway after shooting on I-85 north in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a vehicle driving on I-85 north in Troup County was reportedly shot at by someone driving alongside on Wednesday morning. Authorities responded to the 23-mile marker of I-85 north around 7:56 a.m. after receiving a 9-1-1 call. According to officials,...
CBS 46

Argument leads to deadly shooting overnight in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One man is dead after a shooting overnight in southwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department says it happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Anchor Terrace. They say it all started with an argument outside the victim’s home. At this time, police don’t know if the...
CBS 46

Two wanted in connection to DeKalb County murder identified by police

SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police have identified two people who were arrested and charged in the murder of a man in DeKalb County. Police say 27-year-old Zaira Jones and 21-year-old Jaquez McDonald were arrested and charged with homicide. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the...
CBS 46

Lawsuit filed against Clayton County Police officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a call for a Clayton County Police officer to step down. Khanay Yancey says in 2019, Clayton County Police Officer Gregory Tillman broke down her door and attacked her. Now, she’s taking legal action. It all lasted about 10 minutes from the moment...
fox5atlanta.com

Grandfather shoots 'bully' grandson, investigators say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - An 82-year-old grandfather was arrested in Coweta County, accused of shooting his own grandson during an argument. Deputies said Lanier Baswell opened fire on his 33-year-old grandson because he says the younger man was drunk and bullying family members. Deputies say Baswell himself had consumed a...
WSB Radio

Man found dead in the middle of Atlanta street

ATLANTA — A man is dead after being shot in the middle of the street in a residential area, according to Atlanta police. According to Capt. Christian Hunt, police responded to a person shot call just after 1 a.m. in the 120 block of Anchor Terrace SW. When police...
WXIA 11 Alive

Decatur Police ask for public's help finding suspect in deadly in hit-and-run

DECATUR, Ga. — Police in Decatur are asking for the public's help finding the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that happened Monday night. According to the Decatur Police Department, it happened just after 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Clairemont Avenue as the victim, identified as 42-year-old Ajay Patil, was crossing Scott Blvd. using the crosswalk.
Henry County Daily Herald

3 shootings in 1 hour results in 2 dead in McDonough

McDONOUGH — Three shootings in the span of an hour resulted in the deaths of two men and a woman suffering from multiple non-threatening gunshot wounds in McDonough. Starting at 11:44 p.m. on Aug. 9, McDonough police responded to a person shot call on Lemon Place where officers discovered a woman injured. During the investigation, police received a second call at 11:47 p.m. that a male had been shot in the area of Fairview Drive. Officers responded and found a deceased male.
CBS 46

Man found shot to death in the middle of the road in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for a gunman after a man was found dead in the middle of the road in southeast Atlanta. According to police, a random driver found the victim’s body around 11:15 p.m. Monday night on the 700 block of Hutchens Road SE. They say the victim was apparently shot once.
CBS 46

Decatur Police working to locate driver, identify victim in deadly hit-and-run

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday night in Decatur. According to the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Clairemont Avenue around 11:35 p.m. in reference to an accident involving a pedestrian. Decatur PD’s initial...
CBS 46

Atlanta police release video of people of interest in lounge murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police have released surveillance video showing four persons of interest related to a club shooting Saturday morning in West Midtown, at Odyssey Restaurant and Lounge where police say three men were shot. One man died on the scene, the other two men had bullet grazes...
