A HUGE thank you to all those who came to the 17th Annual KUVO Live at the Vineyards last Saturday. Many of you told us it was your first time at Live at the Vineyards, and others said they couldn’t wait to get back to the night of music, wine, and food again. Maybe it was that pent-up demand that sold out the event almost three weeks early. Again, thanks to you, it was the party of the year!

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO