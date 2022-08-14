ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Trump search warrant cites statutes that carry possible multiyear prison sentences

The FBI's search warrant served at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home highlights three statutes that hint at possible multiyear sentences. Trump has not been charged with any crime, and it's not clear whether he will be charged. The FBI's search warrant targeting former President Donald Trump's private club listed three statutes that...
bloomberglaw.com

Trump Asks Appeals Court to Bar New York Probe of His Assets (1)

Probe is ‘harassing and overreaching,’ lawyer tells court. ’s lawyer asked a federal appeals court to block New York’s investigation into potentially fraudulent asset valuations at his sprawling real-estate company, extending his legal battle over the three-year-old probe. The investigation by New York Attorney General. Letitia James.
Salon

Enough politics before law: The US must abandon presidential privilege and prosecute Donald Trump

When President Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon in 1974, many Americans were appalled. In fact, it's widely assumed to have been a decisive factor in Ford's 1976 loss to Jimmy Carter. Still, there was a general sense of relief among the public that the Watergate saga was over. Ford had wanted Nixon to show contrition as a condition of the pardon but the disgraced former president refused. Ford issued the pardon anyway, absolving him of all crimes committed while he was president. Nixon did eventually issue a fairly gracious acknowledgment after he received the pardon. It's the closest thing to an apology Richard Nixon ever gave the country:
Slate

A Former DOJ Official Thinks Merrick Garland Could Say More

When news broke last week that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago, it took a few minutes for former Justice Department prosecutor Ankush Khardori to process the headlines. He’s gotten used to the agency’s cautious approach to Donald Trump, and was stunned when reporters confirmed the DOJ sent in agents to retrieve classified documents from the former president’s home. There’s a whole constellation of investigations into or related to Trump, both his administration and his business. The search at Mar-a-Lago felt like an opportunity for federal prosecutors to engage with the public about their approach to the former president. Khardori worries that this opportunity is slipping through prosecutors’ hands. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Khardori about why Justice Department officials are so hesitant to explain their moves and motivations when it comes to the potential misdeeds of the former president. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
MSNBC

The ‘unprecedented’ argument isn’t the winner the GOP thinks it is

The first official confirmation that the FBI had executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago came, oddly enough, from Donald Trump himself. The Republican issued an odd, 340-word written statement, whining incessantly about a great many things, including modern precedent. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the...
TheDailyBeast

Mike Pence Says He Would ‘Consider’ Testifying Before Jan. 6 Committee

Mike Pence says he would think about testifying before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol if he were invited to do so, according to reports. The former vice president—who came dangerously close to a mob chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” inside the Capitol on January 6, 2021—was headlining a Politics and Eggs event in New Hampshire Wednesday morning when he was asked about the possibility of speaking to the committee. “I would consider it,” if there was an invitation to testify, Pence reportedly said. Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, previously testified to the Jan. 6 panel. Short later told ABC News that he believed there “would have been a massacre” if the rioters had gotten closer to Pence during the attack.Former VP Mike Pence says if there was an invitation to testify before the Jan. 6 committee, "I would consider it." #nhpolitics— Lisa Kashinsky (@lisakashinsky) August 17, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Washington Examiner

CNN correspondent Bill Weir accuses Republicans of hastening 'the end of a livable Earth'

CNN's expert on climate, Bill Weir, blamed Republicans for bringing about the end of the world in a tweet, which he promptly deleted. "Not a single Republican in either chamber voted for the first piece of ambitious climate legislation in U.S. history," Weir wrote, referring to the Inflation Reduction Act that will soon be signed into law by President Joe Biden. "Best case, they let their opponents become the party of Industrial Revolution 2.0. Worst case, their obstruction hastens the end of a livable Earth."
Daily Beast

Trump Won’t Turn Down the Heat—He Needs to Play the Victim

“Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?” asked King Henry II of England in 1170, delivering one of antiquity’s most infamous lines. Four knights didn’t take it as a rhetorical question; rather, they interpreted it as a call to action. The result was the murder of Thomas Becket, the troublesome archbishop of Canterbury.
