The Trump Presidential Library Is Online — And It’s Not What You’d Think
Hosted by the National Archives, the site notes Trump was impeached for “having incited an insurrection.”
CNBC
Trump search warrant cites statutes that carry possible multiyear prison sentences
The FBI's search warrant served at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home highlights three statutes that hint at possible multiyear sentences. Trump has not been charged with any crime, and it's not clear whether he will be charged. The FBI's search warrant targeting former President Donald Trump's private club listed three statutes that...
New Report Details Final Days of Trump Administration: 'Part Free-for-All, Part Fire Sale'
Just days after federal agents executed a search warrant on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in the search for classified documents, a new report describes the final days of the Trump White House as being "part free-for-all, part fire sale," with some documents from the administration being kept, while other records were "indiscriminately thrown away."
What We Know About The FBI Raid Of Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Residence
Donald Trump left the White House over a year and a half ago, relocating to his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. But even though the former president is out of the D.C. orbit, his name has continued to land in the headlines. Earlier this summer, a House committee held...
Trump supporters use Truth Social to dox investigators in Mar-a-Lago raid — and their families
This illustration photo shows a person checking the app store on a smartphone for "Truth Social", with a photo of former US president Donald Trump on a computer screen in the background, in Los Angeles, October 20, 2021. (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) On MSNBC Tuesday, Rolling Stone political reporter...
bloomberglaw.com
Trump Asks Appeals Court to Bar New York Probe of His Assets (1)
Probe is ‘harassing and overreaching,’ lawyer tells court. ’s lawyer asked a federal appeals court to block New York’s investigation into potentially fraudulent asset valuations at his sprawling real-estate company, extending his legal battle over the three-year-old probe. The investigation by New York Attorney General. Letitia James.
More than half of GOP governor nominees have questioned or denied the legitimacy of the 2020 election
The Republican nominee in at least 21 of this year's 36 gubernatorial races is someone who has rejected, declined to affirm, raised doubts about, or tried to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.
Enough politics before law: The US must abandon presidential privilege and prosecute Donald Trump
When President Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon in 1974, many Americans were appalled. In fact, it's widely assumed to have been a decisive factor in Ford's 1976 loss to Jimmy Carter. Still, there was a general sense of relief among the public that the Watergate saga was over. Ford had wanted Nixon to show contrition as a condition of the pardon but the disgraced former president refused. Ford issued the pardon anyway, absolving him of all crimes committed while he was president. Nixon did eventually issue a fairly gracious acknowledgment after he received the pardon. It's the closest thing to an apology Richard Nixon ever gave the country:
Slate
A Former DOJ Official Thinks Merrick Garland Could Say More
When news broke last week that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago, it took a few minutes for former Justice Department prosecutor Ankush Khardori to process the headlines. He’s gotten used to the agency’s cautious approach to Donald Trump, and was stunned when reporters confirmed the DOJ sent in agents to retrieve classified documents from the former president’s home. There’s a whole constellation of investigations into or related to Trump, both his administration and his business. The search at Mar-a-Lago felt like an opportunity for federal prosecutors to engage with the public about their approach to the former president. Khardori worries that this opportunity is slipping through prosecutors’ hands. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Khardori about why Justice Department officials are so hesitant to explain their moves and motivations when it comes to the potential misdeeds of the former president. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
MSNBC
The ‘unprecedented’ argument isn’t the winner the GOP thinks it is
The first official confirmation that the FBI had executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago came, oddly enough, from Donald Trump himself. The Republican issued an odd, 340-word written statement, whining incessantly about a great many things, including modern precedent. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the...
After Wyoming defeat, Cheney prepares for the longer-term fight against Trump -- and her own political future
The day after losing the Republican primary for Wyoming's House seat, Rep. Liz Cheney is positioning herself for a longer-term fight with former President Donald Trump.
Mike Pence Says He Would ‘Consider’ Testifying Before Jan. 6 Committee
Mike Pence says he would think about testifying before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol if he were invited to do so, according to reports. The former vice president—who came dangerously close to a mob chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” inside the Capitol on January 6, 2021—was headlining a Politics and Eggs event in New Hampshire Wednesday morning when he was asked about the possibility of speaking to the committee. “I would consider it,” if there was an invitation to testify, Pence reportedly said. Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, previously testified to the Jan. 6 panel. Short later told ABC News that he believed there “would have been a massacre” if the rioters had gotten closer to Pence during the attack.Former VP Mike Pence says if there was an invitation to testify before the Jan. 6 committee, "I would consider it." #nhpolitics— Lisa Kashinsky (@lisakashinsky) August 17, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Washington Examiner
CNN correspondent Bill Weir accuses Republicans of hastening 'the end of a livable Earth'
CNN's expert on climate, Bill Weir, blamed Republicans for bringing about the end of the world in a tweet, which he promptly deleted. "Not a single Republican in either chamber voted for the first piece of ambitious climate legislation in U.S. history," Weir wrote, referring to the Inflation Reduction Act that will soon be signed into law by President Joe Biden. "Best case, they let their opponents become the party of Industrial Revolution 2.0. Worst case, their obstruction hastens the end of a livable Earth."
Politicizing FBI over Trump raid could have national security consequences, ex-agent-turned-lawmaker warns
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., the only former FBI agent to serve in Congress, cautioned the public Tuesday against embracing an anti-FBI mentality following the raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, warning of national security implications if Americans turn their backs on the bureau. In an interview on "America...
Trump demands 'completely unredacted' release of FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid affidavit
Former President Donald Trump called for the immediate release of the "completely unredacted" affidavit underlying the FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last week.
Daily Beast
Trump Won’t Turn Down the Heat—He Needs to Play the Victim
“Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?” asked King Henry II of England in 1170, delivering one of antiquity’s most infamous lines. Four knights didn’t take it as a rhetorical question; rather, they interpreted it as a call to action. The result was the murder of Thomas Becket, the troublesome archbishop of Canterbury.
Justice Department charges Missouri man with threatening Arizona election official
The Justice Department on Wednesday announced criminal charges against a Missouri man who left a voicemail on the personal cell phone of an election official during the monthslong, partisan review of ballots cast in Arizona during in the 2020 presidential election.
How Liz Cheney lost Wyoming's lone seat in the House
Rep. Liz Cheney's supporters say her reelection hopes were doomed on January 13, 2021, when a week after the insurrection at the Capitol, she and nine other House Republicans voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.
New York Times Book Critic Sure Did Not Like Jared Kushner's Memoir
The former first son-in-law's "Breaking History" offers a selective view of his time in the White House.
CNN
