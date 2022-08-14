Read full article on original website
Salman Rushdie attacker says he's 'surprised' author survived
Hadi Matar, the assailant accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie last week, said he is surprised the writer survived the attack. "When I heard he survived, I was surprised, I guess," he told the New York Post from prison. Matar went on to admit he had not actually read Rushdie's...
Interviewer reveals injuries after defending novelist Salman Rushdie
The man who was about to interview novelist Salman Rushdie when he was attacked and stabbed on stage in New York by a crazed knife wielder is revealing the injuries he sustained while trying to defend the author. Henry Reese, 73, spoke to the BBC late Tuesday, the New York...
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Big Sunday Show reacts to Harris commenting on Mar-a-Lago raid: 'She's made a mark... a very bad mark'
"The Big Sunday Show" hosts Tammy Bruce, Andrew McCarthy, Sean Duffy and Jackie DeAngelis discussed Vice President Kamala Harris decision to speak out on the FBI's unprecedented raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida last week. Harris's comments mark a stark contrast from the position taken by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who said it would be "inappropriate" to comment on the matter.
CBS' Norah O'Donnell sets off uproar with tweet about FBI not having Trump passports
CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell took heat for a tweet that stated the FBI did not have former President Trump’s passports, with critics blasting her for leaving up a tweet after it was seemingly debunked. Trump alleged the FBI "stole" three of his passports on Monday, calling it an...
Cohen predicts Trump's next move following Mar-a-Lago search
Micheal Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, tells CNN’s Don Lemon what he predicts the former president’s next move will be following the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence
Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
Viral video shows man wrestling shark on New York beach
Video of a man wrestling with a shark off the New York coast is going viral, especially amid record-setting shark sightings, attacks and beach closures in the area. The incident happened Sunday morning, according to a videographer at Smith Point County Park in Shirley on Long Island. You can hear...
Tomi Lahren torches NYC leaders for housing migrants at upscale hotel: 'Every taxpayer should be outraged'
OutKick host Tomi Lahren slammed New York City Mayor Adams on "Fox and Friends First" Tuesday after a report that illegal immigrants bussed into the city from Texas are being given taxpayer-funded lodging at a Manhattan luxury hotel. TOMI LAHREN: Every American taxpayer should be outraged by this. And if...
NYC notorious Rikers Island lock-up sees corrections captain stabbed in neck by alleged gangbanger gunman
An accused gangbanger jailed at Rikers Island for the deadly shooting of an innocent bystander allegedly stabbed a corrections captain in the neck at the notorious New York City lock-up. During a melee that erupted at approximately 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, inmate Malik Facey is accused of stabbing a Rikers Island...
CNN commentator says Justice Department has to indict Trump or lose credibility: 'No going back'
CNN commentator Scott Jennings said the FBI's credibility is on the line after last Monday's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, saying the organization must indict Trump or lose its credibility and adding that there is "no going back" after the unprecedented move. "There's no going back now....
Greg Gutfeld on Mar-a-Lago raid fallout: Trump is like a black hole that swallows negative energy
Fox News' Greg Gutfeld explained on "The Five" Monday why former President Donald Trump is still popular with the American people after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home. GREG GUTFELD: No matter how you feel about Trump, and Bill Maher can’t stand him, he’s a larger-than-life figure. And you create more folklore status the more you target him. He understands that, and he’s like a black hole that swallows all the negative energy, and the angrier you get, the better it works. How stupid was this? It’s like found money for him, this raid. He doesn’t have to do anything. He can pull back and let this play out. He already looks like he was the victim here. Meanwhile, of course, trying to find stuff about him, but it’s already falling apart, I think.
Iran officials to demand penalty payment should US pull out of Nuclear Deal again: report
Iranian officials will demand the U.S. include a penalty should it ever withdraw from the nuclear deal again, in order to prevent a repeat of former President Trump’s move that heavily crippled the country’s economy. "Here you have Iran‘s regime calling the shots once again," Foreign Desk Editor-in-Chief...
Pakistani doctor who pledged his allegiance to Islamic State pleads guilty to terror charge in Minnesota
A Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic research coordinator pleaded guilty Tuesday to a terrorism charge, more than two years after he was arrested for telling paid FBI informants that he pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State group and that he wanted to carry out lone wolf attacks in the U.S.
Trump supporters' threats to judge spur democracy concerns
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of federal judges face the same task every day: review an affidavit submitted by federal agents and approve requests for a search warrant. But for U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the fallout from his decision to approve a search warrant has been far from routine. He has faced a storm of death threats since his signature earlier this month cleared the way for the FBI to search former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of a probe into whether he inappropriately removed sensitive materials from the White House. Reinhart’s home address was posted on...
Greg Gutfeld: The narrative is falling apart
Let's update you on the raid on Mar-a-Lago. We got never before seen footage. Roll it. So like Paul Pelosi driving down a two-way street, it's pretty obvious that Merrick Garland crossed the line and now the media realizes their whole narrative is falling apart like a pot roast in a hot tub.
NYC trial date set for New York event planner accused of fatally shoving elderly Broadway voice coach
A tentative trial date has been set for the New York event planner accused of shoving an 87-year-old Broadway voice coach to her death earlier this year after an alleged temper tantrum with her fiancé. Lauren Pazienza, 26, is tentatively scheduled to head to trial on October 6, when...
Hochul targets toy guns in bid to reduce New York crime
New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation targeting toy guns that look real in a bid to fight crime in the state. "Restricting these realistic-looking devices will ensure misleading and potentially dangerous devices are off our streets, keeping kids, law enforcement and all New Yorkers safe," Hochul said Tuesday when signing the bill.
