Public Safety

State
New York State
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Big Sunday Show reacts to Harris commenting on Mar-a-Lago raid: 'She's made a mark... a very bad mark'

"The Big Sunday Show" hosts Tammy Bruce, Andrew McCarthy, Sean Duffy and Jackie DeAngelis discussed Vice President Kamala Harris decision to speak out on the FBI's unprecedented raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida last week. Harris's comments mark a stark contrast from the position taken by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who said it would be "inappropriate" to comment on the matter.
PALM BEACH, FL
Person
Muhammad
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Salman Rushdie
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Jason Schmidt
The Independent

Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence

Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
POTUS
Fox News

Viral video shows man wrestling shark on New York beach

Video of a man wrestling with a shark off the New York coast is going viral, especially amid record-setting shark sightings, attacks and beach closures in the area. The incident happened Sunday morning, according to a videographer at Smith Point County Park in Shirley on Long Island. You can hear...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld on Mar-a-Lago raid fallout: Trump is like a black hole that swallows negative energy

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld explained on "The Five" Monday why former President Donald Trump is still popular with the American people after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home. GREG GUTFELD: No matter how you feel about Trump, and Bill Maher can’t stand him, he’s a larger-than-life figure. And you create more folklore status the more you target him. He understands that, and he’s like a black hole that swallows all the negative energy, and the angrier you get, the better it works. How stupid was this? It’s like found money for him, this raid. He doesn’t have to do anything. He can pull back and let this play out. He already looks like he was the victim here. Meanwhile, of course, trying to find stuff about him, but it’s already falling apart, I think.
POTUS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Trump supporters' threats to judge spur democracy concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of federal judges face the same task every day: review an affidavit submitted by federal agents and approve requests for a search warrant. But for U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the fallout from his decision to approve a search warrant has been far from routine. He has faced a storm of death threats since his signature earlier this month cleared the way for the FBI to search former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of a probe into whether he inappropriately removed sensitive materials from the White House. Reinhart’s home address was posted on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: The narrative is falling apart

Let's update you on the raid on Mar-a-Lago. We got never before seen footage. Roll it. So like Paul Pelosi driving down a two-way street, it's pretty obvious that Merrick Garland crossed the line and now the media realizes their whole narrative is falling apart like a pot roast in a hot tub.
POTUS
Fox News

Hochul targets toy guns in bid to reduce New York crime

New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation targeting toy guns that look real in a bid to fight crime in the state. "Restricting these realistic-looking devices will ensure misleading and potentially dangerous devices are off our streets, keeping kids, law enforcement and all New Yorkers safe," Hochul said Tuesday when signing the bill.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Fox News

