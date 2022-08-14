ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Mountain, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

NC Apple Festival makes major change following summer scandal

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Apple Festival is making some major changes with its top leaders. The move comes after a scandal involving its former executive director. David Nicholson stepped down this summer after he posted a disparaging remark about the Juneteenth holiday on social media. News...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Miller's Fine Dry Cleaning in Hendersonville to close

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A longtime Hendersonville business is closing its doors. Miller's Fine Dry Cleaning will stop accepting clothing at noon Saturday. The business will remain open for pickups until everyone gets their cleaned clothing back. Third-generation owner Jeff Miller said challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, along with...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Observances to be held for victims of deadly flooding as county ends state of emergency

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Aug. 17, 2022 marks one year since Haywood County and other parts of Western North Carolina saw deadly and destructive flooding. Monday night, county leaders lifted the State of Emergency for Haywood County and the Towns of Canton, Clyde, Maggie Valley and Waynesville that had been declared on August 17, 2021 "to address the impact of remnants of Tropical Storm Fred."
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Black Mountain, NC
Society
City
Black Mountain, NC
Black Mountain, NC
Government
WLOS.com

Dozens of kids get free back-to-school haircuts

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Five-year-old Harley was one of dozens of kids who showed up for a free back-to-school haircut Monday morning at Asheville’s Carolina College of Hair Design. The event was put together by the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The program was designed to take one important...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Moore
WLOS.com

Two people robbed at gunpoint in River Arts District, Asheville police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after two people told Asheville police they were robbed at gunpoint in the River Arts District recently. Patrol officers with the Asheville Police Department (APD) were dispatched to the 100 block of Roberts Street around 2 a.m. early Sunday morning, Aug. 14, in reference to an armed robbery. Two victims told officers that two men had approached them some time after midnight while they were sitting outside of a business, and demanded money from them at gunpoint. The suspects reportedly took the woman's purse and the man's wallet, as well as their cell phones. Police say the suspects also took car keys from the woman's purse, stealing her vehicle which was parked nearby.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville gets $4.2 million grant for 6 hybrid buses

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville has been awarded $4.2 million from the Low- and No-Emission Program to buy new buses for the Asheville Rides Transit fleet. The $4.2 million will allow the city to purchase six hybrid buses and three replacement batteries for hybrid buses. The six new buses will replace hybrids that have been on the road since 2010.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department and his family "suffered a devastating fire in their home because of malfunctioning junction box" on Aug. 7. Fortunately, the fire department was able to respond in time and keep the home from becoming a total loss. But Crisp's family will be displaced for the next six months, at least, while repairs are made.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Some mountain congregate living centers seeing COVID outbreaks as cases climb across NC

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Notice this story has been updated to clarify information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website. With COVID-19 cases on the rise, jails, nursing homes and other congregate living sites are seeing more outbreaks, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).
CANTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#Antique Car#Mountains#Carnival Rides#Bees
WLOS.com

AnchorMOMS: The Podcast, Episode 129

WLOS — The AnchorMOMS’ blood is boiling after folks on Reddit give credence to a man who complains about kids on a plane. Why his expectations are completely unrealistic. Also, when is it appropriate to talk to children about their parents’ risk for certain diseases? How to talk to kids about genes and why it could be important.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

'He was killed': Rally planned to honor K-9 officer whose death remains mystery

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A peaceful rally has been planned for Monday, Aug. 15 in Haywood County on behalf of a deceased K-9 officer whose death still remains a mystery. In 2018, News 13 first told the story about Kanon, a K-9 officer gifted to Bryson City Police Department by Throw Away Dogs Project, an organization with the mission to give "misunderstood" dogs a second chance by repurposing, retraining and relocating them to positively impact communities.
BRYSON CITY, NC
WLOS.com

Hearing in HCA class-action lawsuit set for Wednesday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A class-action lawsuit against HCA Healthcare and Mission Hospital has a hearing Wednesday in North Carolina Business Court. Six Buncombe County residents filed the lawsuit a year ago, claiming the hospital system has become a monopoly in Western North Carolina. The hearing, set for noon...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: What to buy now and how to save on school supplies

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As summer winds down, students will probably be asking for a few upgrades to their school supplies. And with inflation, finding ways to save on school items might be tougher than acing a pop quiz. That’s where Consumer Reports can help, with great deals on top-rated products to help students with a refresh.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Western Carolina's Bell pleased with fall camp competition

Cullowhee — (WLOS) The Western Carolina Catamounts were a tale of two seasons in 2021, literally and figuratively. After the spring season, which was moved from the fall of 2020 due to COVID, Mark Speir was let go as head coach. Kerwin Bell replaced him, but didn't have anything close to a normal offseason to install his systems.
CULLOWHEE, NC
WLOS.com

Fuel prices continue to fall but that may change for some this week

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 88.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy