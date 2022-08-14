ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, MN

Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4

Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Rockford teen shoots man after argument

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a teenager that they said shot a man after an argument. A 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital around 1:55 p.m. Sunday, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers were told that the victim was walking in the 200 block of […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford man knifed by female intruder; investigation underway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old Rockford man was treated for injuries early Saturday after he found a female intruder in his apartment. Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, August 13, Rockford police dispatched to a residence in the 500 block N. Church Street for a report of a stabbing. When...
ROCKFORD, IL
Man sentenced for southern Minnesota drug raid

MANKATO, Minn. – A man has been sentenced to jail time and probation after being arrested in a major drug raid in Blue Earth County. Sean Michael Nelson, 34 of Mankato, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs Monday and was sentenced to 85 days in the Blue Earth County Jail and three years of supervised probation. Nelson was also ordered to pay a $500 fine.
MANKATO, MN
Janesville Police arrest Beloit man for attempted murder

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police arrested Nathan Williams, 41, on charges of attempted murder, battery, and drug trafficking, reportedly finding mushrooms, heroin, cocaine, and THC in his possession on Monday afternoon. Janesville Police said Williams was a suspect in a shooting incident reported on Sunday, in which a suspect shot at a woman who was […]
JANESVILLE, WI
UPDATE: Sat 3:30pm. Man struck by carnival ride at Mendota Festival

Mendota EMS were needed at the Sweet Corn Festival carnival about 9:30pm Friday. Dispatch said that a man was on the ground after being struck by a ride called the “Zipper”. We've learned the man was a carnival employee who was taken to St. Paul's hospital. He sustained...
MENDOTA, IL
Rochester, MN
