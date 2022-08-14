ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Deadly explosion tears through market in Armenia’s capital

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25j02N_0hGu9F3R00
World News

A strong explosion at a fireworks storage area has torn through a popular market in Armenia’s capital, killing at least two people, injuring 60 others and setting off a large fire.

Firefighters worked into the night after the early afternoon blast at the Surmalu market to put out the blaze that sent a towering column of thick smoke over the centre of Yerevan.

Rescue workers and volunteers searched amid still-exploding fireworks for victims who might be trapped under slabs of concrete and twisted metal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQxvL_0hGu9F3R00
Firefighters evacuate a wounded woman (Daniel Bolshakov/AP) (AP)

Emergencies minister Armen Pambukhchyan said the ministry has received 20 reports from people who said they could not locate their relatives after the blast.

Ten injured people and one dead person were pulled from the rubble, according to the national health ministry.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene saw two people pulled from the rubble — a woman with an injured leg and a young man who appeared to be unconscious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lw6OQ_0hGu9F3R00
Firefighters extinguish flames as smoke rises from Surmalu market (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP) (AP)

The market, about two kilometres south of the city centre, is popular for its low prices and variety of goods.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fireworks to ignite.

