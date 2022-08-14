ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Saginaw News

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Lightning strike takes out Bay City Hall elevator

BAY CITY, MI - A lightning strike from a summertime storm caused some electrical issues for Bay City Hall. According to Deputy City Manager Tony Reyes, a lightning strike appeared to have hit City Hall around 6:05 a.m. on July 24, based on computer event logs. Reyes said that the strike caused damage to electronic components in City Hall’s clock tower, elevator, computer and telephone equipment, HVAC control systems and automatic door lock control systems.
nbc25news.com

Annual Cityfest event held at Wenonah Park in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. - The 7th annual City Fest in Bay City is highlighting the great lakes bay music scene. The city fest was held at Wenonah Park in Bay City Sunday. The festival’s goal is to highlight the great lakes bay music scene. New links: Midland holds annual...
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

New playground equipment coming to three Bay City parks

BAY CITY, MI - Three parks in Bay City are set to get some much-needed upgrades. The Bay City Commission approved a contract that helps to set the stage for aging playgrounds throughout the city to be removed and replaced with new structures. On Monday, Aug. 15, the commission approved a contract with Sinclair Recreation of Holland for $141,816 for the installation of new playground equipment in Nate Doan, Defoe and Roosevelt parks.
BAY CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Ships#Spain#Santa Maria#Vehicles#Spanish#European#The Nao Trinidad#Uptown#Canadian#American
abc12.com

Grand Blanc planners discuss redevelopment of The Jewel golf course

The Grand Blanc City Planning Commission is discussing plans to develop homes on the former Jewel golf course along Perry Road. Grand Blanc planners discuss redevelopment of The Jewel golf course. A management company bought the golf course in January after it was listed for sale for two years. The...
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive

Not your Average Pet: Meet a Kinkajou in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI - A local pet shop has many exotic pets ready to find new families. Custom Creatures, located at 2750 Bay Street in Suite 4, offers a variety of animals that aren’t very common. One of those is a kinkajou, a relative of the raccoon that is often...
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Back to the Bricks Main Event Week starts tonight with Cruise N’ Car Show

FLINT, MI -- One of the best classic car events in the state is returning to Saginaw Street this week, with events each night leading up to the opening ceremony on Saturday. The 18th Annual Back to the Bricks Car Show & Cruise begins Monday, Aug. 15, with the Cruise N’ Car Show at Birch Run Speedway, 10945 Dixie Hwy., from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s a car show with a DJ, concessions and Back to the Bricks merchandise to kick off a week’s worth of events.
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Down it Goes! Grand Blanc’s Landscape Changing with Building Demolition

For those who grew up in the area, seeing the final demolition process start on the old Laurie's and Timothy's Children's Wear in downtown Grand Blanc is kind of tough. We told you back in May that the popular children's clothing store that has been serving generations was moving from the location in downtown Grand Blanc for 58 years. The business wasn't closing its doors, but just moving to a new location.
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

Scouting troop spots wildfire on hiking trip

SAGINAW, Mich., (WNEM) – A scouting troop was uprooted soon after discovering a wildfire while hiking in Isle Royal National Park on Saturday which prompted evacuations for nearby campgrounds and shutdown several trails to help crews fight the flames. ‘We came up to the fire and immediately knew we...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Value City Furniture opening soon in Saginaw

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — Value City Furniture is opening soon in Saginaw County. The new 43,315-square-foot furniture store, located at 2780 Tittabawassee Road, formerly Toys R Us, in Kochville Township, will open its doors for the first time Thursday, Aug. 18. This is the first store American Signature Inc.,...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
parentherald.com

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Michigan Families Due to Major Leak Affecting 13 Townships

Michigan families in 13 townships have been issued a boil water advisory following a leak in one of the major pipelines that distribute water from the treatment facility. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that resources would be available to families affected by this unexpected incident. About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area will have to contend with boiling their water before drinking for the next two weeks, per CNN.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Saginaw earns international group’s recognition for 2021 financial report

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw City Hall officials kept the streak alive for earning international recognition for reporting the municipality’s finances. For the 13th consecutive year, the city received The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. The honor, from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, was in recognition of Saginaw’s annual financial report last year.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

DNR weighs in on rare white deer spotted in the Alma area

GRATIOT COUNTY (WJRT) - It's an unusual sight, a white deer captured on camera. But the man who took the video and photos is still trying to figure out which rarity this is. Is it a piebald deer or an albino deer?. "It's like seeing a grizzly bear in the...
ALMA, MI
michiganradio.org

After release from research facility, 50 beagles arrived in Midland

50 male beagles arrived at the Humane Society of Midland County last week after being released from a research facility in Virginia. Last month, a federal judge ordered the release of 4,000 beagles from the Envigo breeding and research facility. The New York Times reported Envigo was in violation of...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

For first time since COVID-19 arrived, passengers will pay to ride Saginaw buses

SAGINAW, MI — Passengers boarding Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) buses again will pay fares beginning in October, officials said. Fares were suspended in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic reached the community. Initially, the suspension was aimed at reducing close contact between passengers and drivers during fare collection. Later, the free rides were intended to help alleviate the financial woes of passengers impacted economically by the pandemic, officials said.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
17K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy