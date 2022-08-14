Read full article on original website
Related
Lightning strike takes out Bay City Hall elevator
BAY CITY, MI - A lightning strike from a summertime storm caused some electrical issues for Bay City Hall. According to Deputy City Manager Tony Reyes, a lightning strike appeared to have hit City Hall around 6:05 a.m. on July 24, based on computer event logs. Reyes said that the strike caused damage to electronic components in City Hall’s clock tower, elevator, computer and telephone equipment, HVAC control systems and automatic door lock control systems.
nbc25news.com
Annual Cityfest event held at Wenonah Park in Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. - The 7th annual City Fest in Bay City is highlighting the great lakes bay music scene. The city fest was held at Wenonah Park in Bay City Sunday. The festival’s goal is to highlight the great lakes bay music scene. New links: Midland holds annual...
MLive.com
Chinese Taipei journeys 7700 miles to knock Bay County from Pony League World Series
It’s called a World Series. And it turned out to be an international experience for the Bay County all-stars at the Pony League World Series. Taking on New Taipei City – a team that traveled 7,700 miles from Chinese Taipei to Washington, Pennsylvania – the Bay County all-stars had a rough go in a 12-0 loss that ended their run at the World Series.
New playground equipment coming to three Bay City parks
BAY CITY, MI - Three parks in Bay City are set to get some much-needed upgrades. The Bay City Commission approved a contract that helps to set the stage for aging playgrounds throughout the city to be removed and replaced with new structures. On Monday, Aug. 15, the commission approved a contract with Sinclair Recreation of Holland for $141,816 for the installation of new playground equipment in Nate Doan, Defoe and Roosevelt parks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc12.com
Grand Blanc planners discuss redevelopment of The Jewel golf course
The Grand Blanc City Planning Commission is discussing plans to develop homes on the former Jewel golf course along Perry Road. Grand Blanc planners discuss redevelopment of The Jewel golf course. A management company bought the golf course in January after it was listed for sale for two years. The...
Not your Average Pet: Meet a Kinkajou in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI - A local pet shop has many exotic pets ready to find new families. Custom Creatures, located at 2750 Bay Street in Suite 4, offers a variety of animals that aren’t very common. One of those is a kinkajou, a relative of the raccoon that is often...
Back to the Bricks Main Event Week starts tonight with Cruise N’ Car Show
FLINT, MI -- One of the best classic car events in the state is returning to Saginaw Street this week, with events each night leading up to the opening ceremony on Saturday. The 18th Annual Back to the Bricks Car Show & Cruise begins Monday, Aug. 15, with the Cruise N’ Car Show at Birch Run Speedway, 10945 Dixie Hwy., from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s a car show with a DJ, concessions and Back to the Bricks merchandise to kick off a week’s worth of events.
Down it Goes! Grand Blanc’s Landscape Changing with Building Demolition
For those who grew up in the area, seeing the final demolition process start on the old Laurie's and Timothy's Children's Wear in downtown Grand Blanc is kind of tough. We told you back in May that the popular children's clothing store that has been serving generations was moving from the location in downtown Grand Blanc for 58 years. The business wasn't closing its doors, but just moving to a new location.
WNEM
Scouting troop spots wildfire on hiking trip
SAGINAW, Mich., (WNEM) – A scouting troop was uprooted soon after discovering a wildfire while hiking in Isle Royal National Park on Saturday which prompted evacuations for nearby campgrounds and shutdown several trails to help crews fight the flames. ‘We came up to the fire and immediately knew we...
Value City Furniture opening soon in Saginaw
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — Value City Furniture is opening soon in Saginaw County. The new 43,315-square-foot furniture store, located at 2780 Tittabawassee Road, formerly Toys R Us, in Kochville Township, will open its doors for the first time Thursday, Aug. 18. This is the first store American Signature Inc.,...
Company plans move to Flint, city agrees to sell property near Bishop Airport
FLINT, MI -- The City Council has agreed to sell a small parcel of land near Bishop Airport to a company that plans to acquire adjacent land and move its Michigan headquarters here. The council voted 5-1 on Aug. 8 to accept $95,000 for the 1.5 acres off Airpark Drive...
parentherald.com
Boil Water Advisory Issued for Michigan Families Due to Major Leak Affecting 13 Townships
Michigan families in 13 townships have been issued a boil water advisory following a leak in one of the major pipelines that distribute water from the treatment facility. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that resources would be available to families affected by this unexpected incident. About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area will have to contend with boiling their water before drinking for the next two weeks, per CNN.
Community centers, housing and groceries: Group proposes $28M in Saginaw investments
SAGINAW, MI — Support for existing community centers and neighborhood revitalization programs as well as investments in new ventures — including a grocery store and a behavioral health clinic — were among federal stimulus spending ideas recommended by a Saginaw City Council-appointed advisory group. The council last...
wcsx.com
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
Have some old-fashioned fun as the Midland County Fair returns
MIDLAND, MI - August is the time for county fairs here in mid-Michigan. The Bay County Fair just wrapped up last week - now it’s Midland County’s turn to have some late summer fun. The Midland County Fair kicked off on Aug. 14 and it will continue until...
Saginaw earns international group’s recognition for 2021 financial report
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw City Hall officials kept the streak alive for earning international recognition for reporting the municipality’s finances. For the 13th consecutive year, the city received The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. The honor, from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, was in recognition of Saginaw’s annual financial report last year.
abc12.com
DNR weighs in on rare white deer spotted in the Alma area
GRATIOT COUNTY (WJRT) - It's an unusual sight, a white deer captured on camera. But the man who took the video and photos is still trying to figure out which rarity this is. Is it a piebald deer or an albino deer?. "It's like seeing a grizzly bear in the...
michiganradio.org
After release from research facility, 50 beagles arrived in Midland
50 male beagles arrived at the Humane Society of Midland County last week after being released from a research facility in Virginia. Last month, a federal judge ordered the release of 4,000 beagles from the Envigo breeding and research facility. The New York Times reported Envigo was in violation of...
For first time since COVID-19 arrived, passengers will pay to ride Saginaw buses
SAGINAW, MI — Passengers boarding Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) buses again will pay fares beginning in October, officials said. Fares were suspended in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic reached the community. Initially, the suspension was aimed at reducing close contact between passengers and drivers during fare collection. Later, the free rides were intended to help alleviate the financial woes of passengers impacted economically by the pandemic, officials said.
Look At This Abandoned High School In Flint, Michigan
Who doesn't love finding or exploring an abandoned place? There is a certain thrill to it, even if you're just sitting on the other side of the monitor. Many of today's famous YouTubers and TikTokers have tended to get some kind of recognition from doing some sort of exploration of an abandoned building.
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
17K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 0