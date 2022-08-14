Team USA athlete will be at USOPM to meet fans

COLORADO SPRINGS — Team USA athlete, Samantha Schultz (Achterberg), will be at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum to meet fans.

Schultz will be at the museum from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Elementary through high school students will receive free entry into the museum until Aug. 15. To redeem tickets online, you can select ‘STUDENT’ at checkout. You can also show your student ID at the door.

