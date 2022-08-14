ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Team USA athlete will be at USOPM to meet fans

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q7aEa_0hGu8F1E00

COLORADO SPRINGS — Team USA athlete, Samantha Schultz (Achterberg), will be at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum to meet fans.

Schultz will be at the museum from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Elementary through high school students will receive free entry into the museum until Aug. 15. To redeem tickets online, you can select ‘STUDENT’ at checkout. You can also show your student ID at the door.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Donkey Derby Days celebrates 91st anniversary

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Donkey Derby Days celebrated its 91st anniversary on Saturday with a day full of festivities to honor the rich history of the town. Donkey Derby Days tops the list of favorite Cripple Creek events, according to the town. Communities all around Colorado attend the event believing the donkeys to be distant […]
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
livability.com

How to Eat & Drink Like a Local in Colorado Springs

Colorado’s second-largest city has delicious eats and sips to accompany its breathtaking alpine landscapes. The rising cost of living in Denver has inspired natives and transplants alike to seek homes in nearby cities like Colorado Springs, CO, a metropolis located about 70 miles south of the capital. Colorado Springs is home to 14,115-foot Pikes Peak (the snow-marbled wonder that inspired Katharine Lee Bates “America the Beautiful”) and offers access to some of Colorado’s best outdoor activities — making it a perfect home base for lovers of fresh air and sunshine. But the city’s food and drink scene have also become noteworthy, thanks to the arrival of a new crop of talented chefs, restaurateurs, distillers and other culinary pros in recent years. Read on to learn more about where to satisfy your appetite in Colorado Springs right now.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

2022 HSFB preview: Liberty Lancers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — It’s no secret that the Liberty Lancers are long overdue to return to a winning tradition. According to MaxPreps, Liberty High School has produced one winning football season dating back to 2004. The one season with a record above .500 — 2009 when the Lancers went undefeated in league play […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Veteran honored at Larkspur Golf Course

LARKSPUR, Colo. — Kevin Wallace is not your typical golfer. Actually he’s not a golfer at all. He’s a veteran who was honored at the Bear Dance Golf Course in Larkspur. He was a a special guest to the PGA Reach Program. “The PGA Reach is remarkable here in Colorado and nationally,” Wallace said. “Internationally, […]
LARKSPUR, CO
KKTV

Pine Meadows Playground at Fox Run Regional Park north of Colorado Springs opening soon

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A new playground north of Colorado Springs is expected to open soon, however an exact date is not available. The Pine Meadows playground at Fox Run Regional Park was replaced this summer with an ADA-accessible playground. Originally, the playground was expected to be open to the public in early July of this year. The opening date has been pushed back, but a spokesperson for El Paso County says people can expect the playground to be accessible “soon.” El Paso County is waiting on approval of compliance before getting the green light to open the new addition up to the public. As of Tuesday, only one playground at Fox Run Regional Park was open to the public.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Nexstar Media Inc
9NEWS

Colorado State Fair announces last-minute replacement for Lady A

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair has announced a new concert just 10 days before the start of the 150th annual festival. The Band Perry will now perform at the fair's Southwest Motors Events Center on Friday, Sept. 2. The concert from the country-pop trio replaces a performance...
KXRM

Giddy-up on your next adventure to Garden of the Gods!

COLORADO SPRINGS- If you are looking for a new way to explore the outdoors, one horse ranch in Colorado Springs is helping you saddle up for your next adventure.  Academy Riding Stables has been giving tours of our local outdoors for nearly 80 years.  Located near Garden of the Gods and HWY 24, they offer […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
rmacsports.org

Colorado School of Mines Tops 2022 RMAC Preseason Football Poll

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Colorado School of Mines stands atop the 2022 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Preseason Football Poll, the league announced Monday. The RMAC Preseason Football Poll is voted on by the league’s 10 football head coaches. Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own team.
GOLDEN, CO
KXRM

Tile mural at Panorama Park installed by PPLD librarians

COLORADO SPRINGS — A mural is being installed at the newly renovated Panorama Park, and it has a community connection brought together by our local librarians. The Pikes Peak Library District’s (PPLD) creative librarians have created two murals that they are now installing at the newly renovated Panorama Park. It is made of nearly 7,000 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KRDO News Channel 13

Parkview Pueblo West celebrates a new $60 million orthopedic facility

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Tuesday, Parkview Pueblo West and community members celebrated the grand opening of a new orthopedic facility. Doctors from Parkview Pueblo West celebrated the new $60 million facility with a ribbon cutting. Ribbon Cutting According to Parkview Pueblo West faculty, they're six new operating rooms, 25 new beds for post and pre-op, The post Parkview Pueblo West celebrates a new $60 million orthopedic facility appeared first on KRDO.
KXRM

Keep Woodland Park Beautiful hosts 20th annual Citywide Cleanup

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Keep Woodland Park Beautiful will host its 20th annual Citywide Cleanup on Aug. 27. Woodland Park will celebrate two decades of community efforts to keep the city clean and litter free. The annual event has been a longstanding effort to reduce litter and promote responsible handling of waste in and around […]
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KXRM

Old Spaghetti Factory announces opening date

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pasta lovers, mark your calendars! Colorado Springs’ first Old Spaghetti Factory has an opening date! The Old Spaghetti Factory features affordable, delicious 3-course meals that include soup or salad, freshly baked bread, an entrée, and dessert. Their pasta specialties are sure to entice, with Spaghetti with Mizithra Cheese & Browned Butter, homemade […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Bexley Schumaker, amid cancer battle, enters Kindergarten on anniversary of diagnosis

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Jenny Schumaker knew today would come. But she admits the journey hasn't been easy. "The beginning is very hard. No one wants that diagnosis." Her daughter, Bexley, was diagnosed with leukemia two years ago. A lot was up in the air. “She’ll take her pills, she swallows them, and then The post Bexley Schumaker, amid cancer battle, enters Kindergarten on anniversary of diagnosis appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado home to one of the most 'pet-friendly' cities in the U.S.

A recent data analysis by WalletHub has identified Colorado Springs as one of the most pet-friendly cities in the United States. "With animal parents in mind, WalletHub compared the pet-friendliness of the 100 largest U.S. cities across 23 key metrics. Our data set ranges from minimum pet-care provider rate per visit to pet businesses per capita to walkability," the report reads.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy