This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Dry summer causing home foundation problems in central Indiana
GREENWOOD, Ind. — We have all felt the effects of the heat this summer in one way or another, and now it's impacting the foundations of Hoosier homes. Experts said this happens when soil expands and then dries up, causing cracks in homes. Experts with Indiana Foundation Service in...
‘Ohio’s best burger’: Swensons Drive-In to open first Indiana location in Avon
INDIANAPOLIS – You’ll soon be able to enjoy “Ohio’s best burger” in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location in Avon this fall. It marks the first out-of-state expansion in the history of the 88-year-old Ohio-based chain. The future site will be located at 8894 U.S. Highway 36 in Avon. Reader’s Digest […]
midwestliving.com
The Midwest's Largest Concentration of Covered Bridges is in Western Indiana—Here's Where to Find Them
A stately maroon-and-white bridge stands alone in the forest, a sentinel guarding the worn dirt road. Birds chirp softly from the surrounding fall foliage, seemingly hesitant to disturb the peace. Though covered bridges were once just a part of a journey—a pass-through to another place—today, they mark my destination. Marshall Bridge, built in 1917, is one of 31 historic covered bridges (the oldest date to 1856) in Parke County, Indiana. They're scattered around this western chunk of the state like treasure waiting to be found. Out here, it's easy to think of the bridges as portals back in time. I can imagine the clop-clop of horses' hooves on the wooden slats echoing through the trees, punctuating the birdsong. Though I've driven only a few miles, this feels a world away from the bustling scene I've just left—The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. Held over 10 days each October, the event started in 1957 as a way to both highlight the bridges and unite the county's communities in a tourism effort. Today, it's Indiana's largest festival.
WRBI Radio
Former Greensburg executive moves up Honda corporate ladder
Marysville, OH — A former senior executive at the Indiana Auto Plant in Greensburg has been named Honda North America’s Executive Vice President of Corporate Services. Bob Nelson takes over the role from the retiring Rick Schostek, effective October 3. Nelson currently serves as currently executive vice president...
AOL Corp
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your dollar to the max. Find Out: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check. Living...
Current Publishing
Carmel wants to purchase home for future roundabout land
The Carmel City Council approved a resolution expressing interest in purchasing a home adjacent to a future roundabout, updated procedures for the Carmel Audit Committee and more at its Aug. 15 meeting. What happened: The council approved a resolution that expresses the city’s interest in purchasing a home on the...
'It's gotten bad' | Residents of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex ready to go to court
INDIANAPOLIS — There are new details on the fight to fix issues at a troubled apartment complex on the south side of Indianapolis. Residents of Berkley Commons are preparing to go to court over alleged mismanagement of the apartment complex. The owners of the complex owe Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents paying their monthly utility bills.
WISH-TV
Cooking fire damages home in Columbus; damages estimate at $40,000 says homeowner
Columbus, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus home caught fire after a man left his food unattended while cooking on the stove, according to the Columbus Fire Department. At 1 p.m. Monday, Columbus firefighters responded to a residential fire at the 700 block of Glendale Drive, according to the Columbus Fire Department.
cbs4indy.com
When will it feel like fall in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
WIBC.com
A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country
A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
Current Publishing
Lennar Homes proposes townhomes in Fishers
The Fishers City Council met Aug. 15 for the first time at Launch Fishers after moving out of City Hall which is expected to be demolished this fall. The council heard plans for new townhomes, approved plans for a new five-story building and heard annual updates to the Fishers 2040 Plan.
wrtv.com
2 shot, 1 critical on northwest side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot Tuesday evening on the northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of Aylesford Lane at about 7:45 p.m. This is near Guion Road and 38th Street. Officers found two adult males with...
Fox 59
Be Our Guest: Union Jack Pub
Whether you’re watching a game, or meeting up for a first date, Union Jack Pub is the spot!. Be Our Guest at their Westfield location, when you buy a $50 gift card for only $25!. Click the link while supplies last.
wfyi.org
A small group of landlords is responsible for a majority of Indianapolis evictions
A small group of landlords is responsible for a majority of Indianapolis evictions, according to a new report. The report, produced by the Indianapolis-based community data center SAVI, found that between January and June of 2022 roughly two-thirds of evictions came from large apartment complexes. . Matt Nowlin is with...
Missing Greenfield woman found safe
UPDATE: Police say Brandi Pennington has been safely located. ———————————————- GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old who hasn’t been seen in approximately three weeks. Brandi Lynn Pennington is described as a white female, age 25, who has black hair and blue eyes. She […]
indyschild.com
25 Best September Festivals near Indianapolis
September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Stuckey Farm...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman injured in break-in attempt on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was injured early Wednesday in a break-in attempt on the city’s northeast side. Shortly before 2 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a home on East 21st Street and found the injured woman. The woman told investigators her ex-boyfriend...
indianapolismonthly.com
Best Restaurants 2022: Newcomers
Hotel Indy’s street-level restaurant and bar has the exact brand of swagger and confidence that a new venture requires when it makes a dramatic debut in the middle of a city in the middle of a pandemic. We needed a breath of fresh air, and The Hulman obliged with its luxe dining room offering up windows onto Washington and Delaware streets, looking like a sleek relic from the good old days. The ambitious menu has provided hits such as delicate autumn squash mezzaluna; Alaskan king crab bisque with creme fraiche, fermented gochujang hot sauce, and squid ink; and a fantastic bowl of short rib meat over housemade spaccatelli topped with crispy Brussels sprouts and a glob of ricotta. If you’re not ready to go home after they clear away the Key lime tart and Earl Gray creme brulee dishes, just ride the hotel elevator up to the rooftop Cannon Ball Lounge for a nightcap and—for those who haven’t been out of the house in a while—a refresher on Indy’s downtown skyline. 141 E. Washington St., 317-735-2586, thehulmanindy.com.
2 people arrested in Rockville after search of home
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were arrested by the Rockville Police Department on Tuesday after the search of a Rockville residence. According to a news release, RPD received information that Marcus Thomas-Armstrong had an outstanding felony warrant out of Illinois for failure to appear for sexual assault on a child. Police were also informed […]
WRTV Investigates asks apartment management group why bills are going unpaid
Thousands of residents at four Indianapolis apartment complexes are on the brink of having their water shut off. They're at wit's end with the property owners.
