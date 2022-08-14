ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
midwestliving.com

The Midwest's Largest Concentration of Covered Bridges is in Western Indiana—Here's Where to Find Them

A stately maroon-and-white bridge stands alone in the forest, a sentinel guarding the worn dirt road. Birds chirp softly from the surrounding fall foliage, seemingly hesitant to disturb the peace. Though covered bridges were once just a part of a journey—a pass-through to another place—today, they mark my destination. Marshall Bridge, built in 1917, is one of 31 historic covered bridges (the oldest date to 1856) in Parke County, Indiana. They're scattered around this western chunk of the state like treasure waiting to be found. Out here, it's easy to think of the bridges as portals back in time. I can imagine the clop-clop of horses' hooves on the wooden slats echoing through the trees, punctuating the birdsong. Though I've driven only a few miles, this feels a world away from the bustling scene I've just left—The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. Held over 10 days each October, the event started in 1957 as a way to both highlight the bridges and unite the county's communities in a tourism effort. Today, it's Indiana's largest festival.
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Former Greensburg executive moves up Honda corporate ladder

Marysville, OH — A former senior executive at the Indiana Auto Plant in Greensburg has been named Honda North America’s Executive Vice President of Corporate Services. Bob Nelson takes over the role from the retiring Rick Schostek, effective October 3. Nelson currently serves as currently executive vice president...
GREENSBURG, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Avon, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
AOL Corp

The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month

You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your dollar to the max. Find Out: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check. Living...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel wants to purchase home for future roundabout land

The Carmel City Council approved a resolution expressing interest in purchasing a home adjacent to a future roundabout, updated procedures for the Carmel Audit Committee and more at its Aug. 15 meeting. What happened: The council approved a resolution that expresses the city’s interest in purchasing a home on the...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

'It's gotten bad' | Residents of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex ready to go to court

INDIANAPOLIS — There are new details on the fight to fix issues at a troubled apartment complex on the south side of Indianapolis. Residents of Berkley Commons are preparing to go to court over alleged mismanagement of the apartment complex. The owners of the complex owe Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents paying their monthly utility bills.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Restaurant Chains#Drive In#Food Drink#Swensons Drive In
cbs4indy.com

When will it feel like fall in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country

A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
GREENFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Lennar Homes proposes townhomes in Fishers

The Fishers City Council met Aug. 15 for the first time at Launch Fishers after moving out of City Hall which is expected to be demolished this fall. The council heard plans for new townhomes, approved plans for a new five-story building and heard annual updates to the Fishers 2040 Plan.
FISHERS, IN
wrtv.com

2 shot, 1 critical on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot Tuesday evening on the northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of Aylesford Lane at about 7:45 p.m. This is near Guion Road and 38th Street. Officers found two adult males with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox 59

Be Our Guest: Union Jack Pub

Whether you’re watching a game, or meeting up for a first date, Union Jack Pub is the spot!. Be Our Guest at their Westfield location, when you buy a $50 gift card for only $25!. Click the link while supplies last.
WESTFIELD, IN
FOX59

Missing Greenfield woman found safe

UPDATE: Police say Brandi Pennington has been safely located. ———————————————- GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old who hasn’t been seen in approximately three weeks. Brandi Lynn Pennington is described as a white female, age 25, who has black hair and blue eyes. She […]
GREENFIELD, IN
indyschild.com

25 Best September Festivals near Indianapolis

September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Stuckey Farm...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Woman injured in break-in attempt on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was injured early Wednesday in a break-in attempt on the city’s northeast side. Shortly before 2 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a home on East 21st Street and found the injured woman. The woman told investigators her ex-boyfriend...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Best Restaurants 2022: Newcomers

Hotel Indy’s street-level restaurant and bar has the exact brand of swagger and confidence that a new venture requires when it makes a dramatic debut in the middle of a city in the middle of a pandemic. We needed a breath of fresh air, and The Hulman obliged with its luxe dining room offering up windows onto Washington and Delaware streets, looking like a sleek relic from the good old days. The ambitious menu has provided hits such as delicate autumn squash mezzaluna; Alaskan king crab bisque with creme fraiche, fermented gochujang hot sauce, and squid ink; and a fantastic bowl of short rib meat over housemade spaccatelli topped with crispy Brussels sprouts and a glob of ricotta. If you’re not ready to go home after they clear away the Key lime tart and Earl Gray creme brulee dishes, just ride the hotel elevator up to the rooftop Cannon Ball Lounge for a nightcap and—for those who haven’t been out of the house in a while—a refresher on Indy’s downtown skyline. 141 E. Washington St., 317-735-2586, thehulmanindy.com.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

2 people arrested in Rockville after search of home

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were arrested by the Rockville Police Department on Tuesday after the search of a Rockville residence. According to a news release, RPD received information that Marcus Thomas-Armstrong had an outstanding felony warrant out of Illinois for failure to appear for sexual assault on a child. Police were also informed […]
ROCKVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy