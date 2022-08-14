Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Psychologists discover connection between a 'calm mind' and better capacity for self-control
People who have a "calmer mind"—that is, their neuronal processes take longer on average and whirl around less than others—have greater self-control. This was the finding of Dr. Tobias Kleinert, Prof. Dr. Markus Heinrichs and Dr. Bastian Schiller from the Department of Psychology at the University of Freiburg, together with Prof. Dr. Kyle Nash and Dr. Josh Leota from the University of Alberta/Canada, and Prof. Dr. Thomas König from the University Hospital of Bern/Switzerland.
PsyPost
Neuroimaging study finds people who exercise more display an elevated brain response to reward
New research published in the journal Biological Psychology revealed that people who exercise more show increased brain activity when receiving an unexpected reward, specifically in the right medial orbitofrontal cortex. These findings may suggest that regular exercise alters the reward-circuit function, potentially reinforcing exercise behavior. The physical and mental health...
PsyPost
Study suggests that “highly sensitive persons” exhibit characteristics of vulnerable narcissism
High sensitivity is typically viewed as a positive trait, while narcissism is viewed as a wholly negative trait. Yet a pair of studies published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology suggests that the characteristics of highly sensitive people and vulnerable narcissists share substantial overlap. The studies were conducted by researcher...
PsyPost
Heightened levels of nonjudgmental regard towards others predicts lower prejudice, study finds
Having a nonjudgmental regard towards others is related to reduced prejudice, according to new research published in Psychological Reports. The new findings shed light on the relationship between prejudice and mindfulness, and suggest that the conceptualization of mindfulness should be broadened beyond self-focused characteristics. The authors of the new research...
People who sleep on this side of the bed are more likely to be positive, study finds
New research has suggested that which side of the bed you sleep on may affect how you feel when you wake up.A survey by British Wool has found that people who sleep on the left side of the bed are more likely to feel optimistic when they are awake compared to those who sleep on the right side.The research, which surveyed 1,500 people, found that 66 per cent of people who sleep on the left side would describe themselves as “glass half full” type of people, compared to 60 per cent of right-side sleepers.In addition, right side sleepers are less...
Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List
Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
Scientists Say That Near-Death Experiences Prove There Is an Afterlife
A very common near-death experience is seeing a tunnel with a mystical light at the endSciencefreak/pixabay. One of the big mysteries of life is what comes after death. Religions over many centuries have come up with different concepts of what humanity defines as an “afterlife” a continuation of our soul’s journey. Those of a Christian faith believe that based on their actions and choices they will either end up in heaven or hell. Other religions believe that they will be reincarnated as a different person or even animal.
There are six types of belly button… and here’s what yours says about you
HUMANS are all different and that's what makes us unique. Most of the time, your taste in music, your hair cut or even your job can be a big indicator of personality. However, experts say that there is one body part that could be the biggest indicator of your personality - the belly button.
Infidelity In A Relationship: 3 Signs Of Infidelity, The Causes And Possible Steps To Take
There is a taboo that, although it is universally condemned, is yet commonly practiced. It’s known as infidelity in a relationship. It can destroy a couple’s chemistry, happiness, and very identity. And yet, there is so little knowledge of this incredibly widespread human experience. Since the invention of marriage, both adultery and the law against it have existed. In fact, adultery has a persistence that marriage can only envy.
Why a narcissist won't leave you alone after your relationship ends, according to a psychologist
Here's what to do if a narcissist won't leave you alone after you've ended a relationship, according to a psychologist who specializes in narcissism.
Self-proclaimed ‘Black Alien’ has name carved out of flesh on his head
A French man who named himself “Black Alien” has taken his body modifications to a new level by carving flesh out of his own head.Anthony Loffredo, who has more than 1.3 million Instagram followers, has shared details of his most gruesome procedure yet.In a graphic video posted online, the word “alien” can be seen carved into the side of his head.The caption suggests his “evolution” is now 45 per cent complete.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rare Rothschild’s giraffe birth caught on camera at Chester ZooMan ruins girlfriend’s first meeting with his mother by crashing car on drivewayGame of Tones: Orange lobster cheats death at Red Lobster restaurant
Warning to anyone who suffers cold sores over ‘risk of deadly disease’
CATCHING a cold sore could increase your risk of developing a debilitating and deadly disease in later life, experts have warned. The unpleasant blister-like spots, which are often caught through kissing, are caused by a virus which lies dormant in the skin forever. For someone who has the virus, the...
14 Warning Signs of Manipulative Behavior
Relationships are complicated. You take people with individual thoughts, beliefs, backgrounds, and experiences, and you try to form one healthy relationship. Sometimes, we try to form a healthy relationship with unhealthy people and then wonder why breakups and divorce are so common.
5 Signs You've Defeated the Narcissist Forever
Living with or dealing with a narcissist can be one of the most challenging things you will ever do. Narcissists are master manipulators and can make you feel like you are going crazy.
Psych Centra
Left or Right Brain Test
Disclaimer: This quiz is for entertainment purposes only. In no way is this an empirically validated test. The concepts presented are not rooted in any known research. The human brain is a complex organ. It contains about 100 trillion connections and 100 billion neurons. Understanding the brain and how it...
The Narcissist's Insatiable Needs and Narcissistic Supply
This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase. Image: Vampire LeStatLoren Cutler. Narcissists hunger to have their needs met. If you’re in a close relationship with a narcissist, they expect you to supply them. The term “narcissistic supply” is based on the psychoanalytic theory that concerns essential needs of babies and toddlers to maintain their mental and emotional equilibrium. Loss of necessary supplies in childhood can lead to depression and later attempts to get them through addiction and other means.
People shared 12 of the most surprising 'cries for help' the average person might miss
A dozen important signs you don't want to miss.
Creepy AI asked to predict ‘what causes humanity’s downfall’ and the results are terrifying
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what causes humanity's downfall" and the results look like something from Stranger Things. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like mutants, monsters, and alien destruction. The AI trawls throw unfiltered data from the internet to...
Signs of narcissistic collapse, according to a psychologist who specializes in the personality disorder
Narcissistic collapse happens when a person with narcissistic personality disorder experiences a failure, humiliation, or other blow to their secretly fragile self-esteem. Depending on the type of narcissist, collapse may look different and happen more frequently. Anyone can experience this collapse, but it leads to debilitating depression for diagnosed narcissists.
psychologytoday.com
Repairing Damage by Borderline Personality Disorder
Beliefs frequently associated with BPD can damage relationships and threaten their existence. Many individuals with symptoms of BPD have a low frustration tolerance and are angered by other people’s boundaries. Changing certain beliefs and the actions associated with them can repair and improve relationships. Individuals with symptoms of BPD...
