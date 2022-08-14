Read full article on original website
Impact News: Referee Scott Armstrong Now Working For Impact, Match For This Week’s Before The Impact
– Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong is now working for Impact Wrestling, according to a new report. PWINsider reports that Armstrong, the SMW and WCW alumni who was with WWE from 2006 through 2010, started with the company over the weekend as both a referee and a producer. Armstrong officiated the Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim Knockouts Championship match at Impact Emergence.
Ezekiel's Father Shows Picture Of Ezekiel's Family On 8/15 WWE Raw
Ezekiel has one beautiful family. Although Kevin Owens put him out of commission last week after power bombing him on the apron, 'Zeke The Freak' is keeping in high spirits while he is recovering in the hospital. As revealed by Ezekiel's father Ernie Jr. on this week's episode of WWE Raw, Ezekiel is being supported by his family during his stay in his local medical facility.
WWE Hall of Famer Asked About Having One Last Match
Ric Flair’s Last Match was a financial success for the key players involved, and Conrad Thompson appears to be planning similar shows with other legends. The ‘Last Match’ event in Nashville will go down as one of the most successful independent shows in many years, with slightly over 6,000 fans in attendance. Thompson said on Jeff Jarrett’s show recently that the “Last Match” event is part of a “Master Plan.”
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/15/22)
Tonight’s RAW will be broadcast live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to appear on tonight’s show and is now being advertised on both the arena and WWE Events websites.
Kevin Owens Hoping To Take WWE Tag Team Title Alongside Sami Zayn
During an appearance on the TWC Show, Kevin Owens expressed a desire to team up with Sami Zayn again for a chance at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships (via Fightful). The pair have acquired the ROH and PWG Tag Team Titles already, so grabbing the win in the WWE would be a nice addition to their title collection. You can listen to the full episode and read a highlight below.
Adam Page Names Recently Signed AEW Star As His Dream Opponent
"Hangman" Adam Page has wrestled a lot of top stars during his AEW tenure, including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and Kenny Omega in AEW World Championship matches. But even with all those opponents on his resume, there's still more top talent Page would like to face in the promotion before all is said and done.
Backstage News Dexter Lumis’ Status Following WWE Return
Recently fans have seen a number of released stars return to WWE, and last week on Raw former NXT star Dexter Lumis returned when he appeared in the crowd after the main event before he was removed by security. There’s a lot of interest in regard to what the future...
Despite Injuries Plaguing AEW In 2022, Tony Khan Considers 2020 His Most Difficult Year Promoting
In spite of injuries, Tony Khan says 2022 pales in comparison to the difficulties of 2020. This has been a difficult year for AEW, as many of its top stars including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole, Kris Statlander have all been dealing with injuries this year. This year also saw the departure of Cody Rhodes, one of the founding fathers of the promotion, depart AEW and his return to WWE.
Billy Corgan On Tyrus: Can You Separate The Talent From The Person? It's Up To The Fans To Decide That
Billy Corgan talks about the controversy surrounding NWA Television Champion Tyrus. Tyrus is a top wrestler within the confines of the National Wrestling Alliance. The current holder of the NWA Television Champion has resided with the promotion for nearly two years now, where he has held the aforementioned belt for over 300 days.
Goldberg Recalls How Vince McMahon Was Not 'Warm And Fuzzy' During His Stressful First WWE Year
Since returning to WWE and pro wrestling in 2016, Goldberg has enjoyed a career renaissance of sorts, winning the WWE Universal Championship twice and taking on top stars like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley. It's a stark contrast from his first run in WWE back in 2003-2004, which, in the words of Donald Sutherland from "JFK," was not so good.
Triple H Expected To Remain Aggressive In Acquiring WWE Talent
Triple H has clearly been aggressive in his new roles, and that doesn't look to stop any time soon. Triple H was able to retain Iyo Sky, re-sign Dakota Kai at the last minute to revive a stable that Vince McMahon shot down, bring back Max Dupri to Maximum Male Models after Vince McMahon nixed that, and re-sign Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.
Podcast: WWE NXT Heatwave 8/16/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate review WWE NXT Heatwave for August 16, 2022!. Bron Breakker vs. J.D. McDononaugh for the WWE NXT Title. Many Rose vs. Zoey Starks for the WWE NXT Women's Title. Santos Escobar vs. Tony D'Angelo. Carmelo Hayes vs. Giovanni Vinci for the NXT North American Title.
Santos Escobar: I Looked At The NXT Changes As Another Opportunity, I've Enjoyed It A Lot
Santos Escobar has enjoyed working in NXT. When the black and gold era of NXT came to a end, the future of some of the brand's top stars were called into question. Since the brand overhaul, Escobar and his faction, Legado del Fantasma, have still been featured regularly on the show.
Steve Austin Acknowledges Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has been acknowledged by Steve Austin. Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has been the WWE Universal Champion for nearly two years. All he wants to do is be acknowledged by those around him. Steve Austin acknowledges. “Hey, I’ll acknowledge it,” Austin said in an...
Kerry Morton: Ric Flair Told Me I Would Probably Be His Top Draft Pick In Wrestling
Kerry Morton recently received some kind words from an all-time great. Kerry, the son of WWE Hall of Famer, was part of the card for the Ric Flair's Last Match event. There, he teamed up with his father to represent the Rock 'n' Roll Express and face the Four Horsemen's legacy representatives, Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. Ahead of the match, Ric Flair himself gave Kerry a remarkable compliment.
Stephanie McMahon Offered To Return As CEO, Says Vince McMahon Still Has His Eyes On WWE Business
Stephanie McMahon talks about her passion for WWE and how honored she is to be the chairwoman of the board. When Vince McMahon retired, it created an unprecedented moment in WWE where he would no longer be leading the charge for the company. On the business end of things, that will now be overseen by his daughter, Stephanie who will be the Co-CEO with Nick Khan, and their Chief Financial Officer, Frank Riddick III.
Chris Harris: WWE Wanted To Erase People's TNA Past When I Came In As Braden Walker
'Wildcat' Chris Harris recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast about his name change in WWE and feeling like he never quite got the opportunity that he deserved. While not being extremely active in the professional wrestling scene anymore, Chris Harris had performed at the IMPACT Against...
Drew McIntyre: Karrion Kross Deserves This Opportunity
On the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross made his return to WWE, attacking Drew McIntyre. Kross was released by WWE in November 202 after being moved to the main roster during the summer as NXT Champion. Upon movng to WWE Raw, Scarlett was not part of his act or presentation, but she was by his side when he attacked McIntyre.
Beyond Wrestling Founder Drew Cordeiro Discusses Impact Of AEW And WWE On Independent Wrestling
Beyond Wrestling has become one of the top independent promotions on the scene, especially in the northeast. The company was founded in 2009 by Drew Cordeiro and has spotlighted talent like John Silver, Kris Statlander, Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta and more throughout the years. With the rise of AEW and...
Teddy Long: Being The General Manager Of WWE SmackDown Was My Favorite Job, But I Enjoyed It All
Teddy Long wore a lot of hats throughout his lengthy career, and while he enjoyed it all, he says being the general manager of SmackDown was his favorite job. Long held the position, with some breaks, from 2004-2012. During this time, he became a popular character on WWE TV for booking tag team matches and making Superstars go one-on-one with The Undertaker.
