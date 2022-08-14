This week in CHS history | Lowell Elementary S Path debate, Sizzle Pie says goodbye, Sawant recall effort launched

Read full article on original website
Become an artistic glassblower, or simply enjoy all of the beautiful glass art at Callahan’s Firehouse Studio in Langley
Callahan McVay opened his glass blowing studio and art glass gallery in the former Fire Station at 179 2nd Street in Langley. In 1988, when Callahan was only 14 years old, he discovered he had special talent for blowing glass.. He had worked with stained glass at an alternative high school in Everett, and says, “I knew at 14 that working with glass was what I wanted to do.”
Local moms band together, push for change after losing sons to overdoses
SEATTLE — The most recent data from the Center for Disease Control shows more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses last year. On Monday, organizations from 24 states came together to remember loved ones and ask for change in policy. "This is Andrew when he was, oh, gosh,...
Historic warehouse conversion in the heart of Capitol Hill’s Pike/Pine
One of Seattle’s preeminent industrial warehouse conversions, Unit #206 at the Monique Lofts is on the market. Featuring reclaimed timber architectural details and modern interior features, the home is situated in the bustling Pike/Pine corridor—steps from some of Capitol Hill’s best restaurant, bar, nightlife and boutique offerings.
They are the ‘bullies of the plant world’ in WA. Now’s your opportunity for revenge
It was hard to tell where the berry juice ended and where the blood began on Michael Mitchell’s arms as he emerged from a patch of Himalayan blackberry Saturday afternoon in DuPont. The volunteer with Champions Centre church was covered with scratches and scrapes after spending the morning with...
Far from Bezos’s balls, Gold Bar arrives on Capitol Hill
To the CHS reader playing with spray paint along E Olive Way, for one, cut it out. For two, Jeff Bezos isn’t eating anybody’s private parts. He pays people for that type of thing. “It was something like, ‘Jeff Bezos eat my balls,’” Zach Huntting says of the...
‘Hey kiddo, wild night’: 20-year-old seriously injured at going-away-to college party at Renton park
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The family of Mercedes Jimenez-Soto is still reeling after the 20-year-old was shot at a party at Ron Regis Park in Renton Friday night. “I was devastated. You know, she’s my favorite person. I have her name tattooed on me,” Anna Davies, her aunt, said. Renton police said it all began with a fight that escalated into a shooting. Police said someone fired shots into the air, and another person shot at the people who were trying to run away. Jimenez-Soto was among those hit.
New Zealand ice cream treat is only available on Olympic Peninsula
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Hidden away on the Port Angeles waterfront there's a new place serving an icy treat from New Zealand. Opened in 2021, Welly’s Real Fruit Ice Cream is the only place in Washington that serves New Zealand style ice cream. Lillie Phillips, who owns this place with her husband Jacob, discovered it while traveling and working in New Zealand.
Central Kitsap School District sued by former student over rape
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — One of three former Kitsap County high school students raped in 2019 by a cheer coach has come forward to share his story and is suing the Central Kitsap School District for $5 million. The plaintiff is Issac G. Yates, and the cheer coach is...
Rantz: Seattle’s equity movement punishes white men to push race-based marijuana licenses
The Seattle City Council and Mayor are upset that too many “cannabis businesses are owned primarily by White men.” They have a plan to tackle the issue in the name of “cannabis equity.”. The council says white men operate 87% of the city’s pot shops. This stat...
Checking in on the Progress of the Sound Transit 3 Plan
It’s been six years since Seattle-area voters approved a suite of taxes and fees to raise $27.7 billion for transit funding. While the Sound Transit 3 (ST3) plan has made some progress in that time, locals also point to examples of slow, even potentially abandoned plans for transit improvements originally envisioned as part of the region’s transit expansion.
Nikkita Oliver, former Seattle mayoral candidate, jumps ship for Detroit
Nikkita Oliver fell within approximately 1,000 votes of advancing to the general election for mayor of Seattle in 2017. Four years later, the self-described abolitionist would lose an at-large city council position to a more centrist candidate. This month, the adjunct Seattle University law professor and community organizer left Seattle for the Midwest.
Brush Fire Threatens Pierce County WA as Hot, Dry Weather Lingers
Firefighters expressed their worries about the possibility of Pierce County, Washington, having to face a brush fire threat as the region continues to sizzle in the hot and dry weather. Local fire departments are uneasy due to the rising fire risk as Pierce County has warmed up throughout August. According...
New York’s Cult-Favorite Milk Bar Bakery Is Coming To The Seattle Area
Good news for Seattleites with a sweet tooth: A new Milk Bar location is opening in the Seattle area this fall!. Chances are you’ve at least heard of the New York bakery Milk Bar, even if it its inventive desserts were geographically out of reach for you. Now, Seattleites will be able to enjoy these sweet treats in their own backyard. A new Milk Bar location will be opening in Nordstrom Bellevue this fall.
Slog PM: Harrell Signs Abortion Bills, Starbucks Tries to Play Hardball, and an Unmerry Merriwick
Port Orchard man sentenced for participating in Jan 6: A judge sentenced John Cameron to 36 months probation, a $1,000 fine, and $500 in restitution after "pleading guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building following an agreement with federal prosecutors," KING 5 reports. Two days after the insurrection, the FBI got a tip pointing out Cameron's Facebook page, where he had been posting about his trip to the Capitol. His posts included a video showing rioters "breaching the secured areas of the scaffolding surrounding the Capitol building." He initially faced four charges before pleading guilty to one.
Lynnwood couple thought they won $360, they actually won $360,000
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Always double-check your math, because a few zeroes can definitely make a lot of differences. A Lynnwood couple learned this lesson recently when they thought they won a couple of hundred dollars. They actually won a couple hundred thousand dollars. The Lynnwood couple purchased a winning...
WATCH: Black bear, nursing elk among animals seen on I-90 wildlife crossings
Near SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the amount of activity on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossings this summer. WSDOT tweeted the video last week, which showed an elk calf nursing, a black bear running and a herd of 55 elk. The...
Lost documents returned to Lakewood family after seeing FOX 13 story
Mystery documents belonging to a decorated veteran were found along the road in Parkland. The veteran's grandson happened to see the story on FOX 13 and reached out to the family.
Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
Brown Bear Car Wash Celebrates 65 Years
Brown Bear Car Wash will be offering free car washes Thursday, Aug. 25, in celebration of its 65th birthday. The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided 513,157 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 15 years to celebrate its birthday and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day, according to a press release. Last year's event cleaned 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 12, 2022 - vaccine clinic Friday at the Senior Center
The Shoreline - LFP Senior Center is holding a vaccination clinic on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 9am to 3pm. Everyone welcome. Babies of 6 months to adults of any age can be vaccinated for free. Drop-ins are ok. Here are the details. King county cases. Cases in past 7...
