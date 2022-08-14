Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Wildlife specialists on ground in Brewster to search for wallaby on the loose
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County called in reinforcements to help capture a wallaby on the loose. According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is in the area to make sure things go safe and smooth. Wildlife specialists from Noah’s Lost Ark Exotic Animal Sanctuary,...
whbc.com
‘We Believe’ Event at Harmont Park on Wednesday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday there’s another Canton safety forces community event. Canton police, fire and EMS will be at Harmont Park on Harmont Avenue NE starting at 4:00 p.m., bringing food, but hoping mainly for a neighborhood “meet and greet”. It’s part...
cleveland19.com
Lorain man says 19 News helped get huge, smelly pile of trash cleaned up
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Edward Kinder went from living next door to this huge pile of garbage to a clean empty lot. He says it’s all because of 19 News. “Amazing, it’s cleaned up and now we can have family over,” said Kinder. “That was just embarrassing.”
Kangaroos continue to evade police in Stark County
It's been four days since reports of two kangaroos hopping around the Village of Brewster were first reported, and police are still working to track down the animals.
MyWabashValley.com
Body found tangled in live powerlines in Ohio
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Police are investigating after a body was found tangled in live power lines. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at an electrical substation on the city’s east side. It wasn’t immediately clear how the body ended up there, but police say it...
whbc.com
Area Animal Sanctuary Assisting With Wallaby Still ‘Out There’
BREWSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A cage trap has been set, in hopes of catching the wallaby that is roaming the Brewster area of Stark County. Berlin Center-based Noah’s Lost Ark animal sanctuary is assisting in the effort. It may be a nocturnal type of a...
How a local carjacking suspect was caught
A man now faces federal charges for his alleged role in two carjackings that took place within just a few hours from one another.
cleveland19.com
Farm and Dairy
Wooster man arrested in Holmes Co. cattle thefts
The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Wooster man Aug. 11, in connection with cattle thefts in western Holmes County. Justin Giauque, 37, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, the sheriff’s office reported in a Facebook post. The arrest came after tips from Mt. Hope Auction, in Millersburg, Ohio, and many area citizens, following a post from the sheriff’s office warning and seeking information about recent cattle thefts.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police: Do you recognize these suspects of felonious assault?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking for the identity of individuals involved in a felonious assault that took place on July 31. According to police, around 1:45 a.m. outside of Twist Social Club, located in the 11600 block of Clifton Boulevard, the individuals assaulted a man and woman resulting in serious physical harm.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for identity of B&E, theft suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are hoping the public can help them to identify the suspect of a breaking and entering, as well as theft, that took place early Wednesday morning. According to police, around 1:15 a.m., the man broke into The Pantry convenience store located in the 4600...
cleveland19.com
Painesville police help skunk with cup stuck on its head (video)
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The bravery of a Painesville police officer was on full display Monday when he faced a skunk in need of help. Painesville Police Sgt. Miller removed a McDonald’s cup from the animal’s head as it was clearly in distress, according to a video shared by the department.
cleveland19.com
Can you help Cleveland Police ID these theft suspects?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspects of a theft that took place July 28 around 4:50 p.m. at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The suspects exited an RTA train, according to police, and began walking through the airport. They eventually stole...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police: suspect wanted for breaking into cars at Steelyard Commons
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect who broke into cars in the Target parking lot at Steelyard Commons is on the loose, and detectives need help finding him. Police said the male suspect was seen getting out of the red truck shown in the photo below before...
38-year-old Euclid man found dead in Cleveland parking lot
CLEVELAND — A 38-year-old man was found dead in a parking lot at 18165 Parkmount Ave. in Cleveland on Tuesday, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The victim...
cleveland19.com
Westlake Police Department collecting flood relief donations for Floyd County, Kentucky
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Westlake Police Department is offering a glimmer of good hundreds of miles away. The officers are collecting items to send down to people in Floyd County, Kentucky who’ve lost everything. It’s all thanks to one man. “Charity, disaster, things like that, they usually...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland seniors not getting social security checks on time, they blame post office
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Alfonso Oliver called 19 News after he and his neighbors weren’t getting their mail on time. “We might miss 2 or 3 days of getting our mail, you know a lot of times it’s on the first of the month,” said Oliver. At the...
Cleveland Guardians' prospect reports extortionist plot to police
AKRON, Ohio — 11 Investigates has learned that Gavin Williams, the top pitching prospect for the Cleveland Guardians, paid a blackmailer $1,0000 before going to police after his Snapchat account was hacked. Williams told police that the blackmailer contacted him via text after hacking into the social media account....
