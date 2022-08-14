ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

whbc.com

‘We Believe’ Event at Harmont Park on Wednesday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday there’s another Canton safety forces community event. Canton police, fire and EMS will be at Harmont Park on Harmont Avenue NE starting at 4:00 p.m., bringing food, but hoping mainly for a neighborhood “meet and greet”. It’s part...
CANTON, OH
MyWabashValley.com

Body found tangled in live powerlines in Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Police are investigating after a body was found tangled in live power lines. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at an electrical substation on the city’s east side. It wasn’t immediately clear how the body ended up there, but police say it...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Kangaroo on the loose in Ohio

Gov. DeWine announces expansion of Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. Ohio BCI investigates police shooting in South Euclid; suspect at large. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Help on the way to Stark County to capture kangaroo on the loose. This is a...
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Wooster man arrested in Holmes Co. cattle thefts

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Wooster man Aug. 11, in connection with cattle thefts in western Holmes County. Justin Giauque, 37, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, the sheriff’s office reported in a Facebook post. The arrest came after tips from Mt. Hope Auction, in Millersburg, Ohio, and many area citizens, following a post from the sheriff’s office warning and seeking information about recent cattle thefts.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police: Do you recognize these suspects of felonious assault?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking for the identity of individuals involved in a felonious assault that took place on July 31. According to police, around 1:45 a.m. outside of Twist Social Club, located in the 11600 block of Clifton Boulevard, the individuals assaulted a man and woman resulting in serious physical harm.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for identity of B&E, theft suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are hoping the public can help them to identify the suspect of a breaking and entering, as well as theft, that took place early Wednesday morning. According to police, around 1:15 a.m., the man broke into The Pantry convenience store located in the 4600...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Painesville police help skunk with cup stuck on its head (video)

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The bravery of a Painesville police officer was on full display Monday when he faced a skunk in need of help. Painesville Police Sgt. Miller removed a McDonald’s cup from the animal’s head as it was clearly in distress, according to a video shared by the department.
PAINESVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Can you help Cleveland Police ID these theft suspects?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspects of a theft that took place July 28 around 4:50 p.m. at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The suspects exited an RTA train, according to police, and began walking through the airport. They eventually stole...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

38-year-old Euclid man found dead in Cleveland parking lot

CLEVELAND — A 38-year-old man was found dead in a parking lot at 18165 Parkmount Ave. in Cleveland on Tuesday, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOL 11

Cleveland Guardians' prospect reports extortionist plot to police

AKRON, Ohio — 11 Investigates has learned that Gavin Williams, the top pitching prospect for the Cleveland Guardians, paid a blackmailer $1,0000 before going to police after his Snapchat account was hacked. Williams told police that the blackmailer contacted him via text after hacking into the social media account....
CLEVELAND, OH

