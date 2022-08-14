ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AccuWeather

Tropical rainfall to funnel into Texas, Mexico threatening flooding

Meteorologists warn that a tropical system will continue to bring flooding rainfall through southern Texas and northern Mexico in the coming days before impacting yet another portion of the United States midweek. AccuWeather forecasters began monitoring a budding tropical rainstorm since the middle of last week. Even without becoming an...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

100+ Million Americans Will Live in ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ by 2053, Researchers Find

After the U.S. has baked in record heat waves this year, it seems even hotter weather is set to consume huge tracts of the country in the coming decades. More than 100 million Americans will live in an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, according to climate-risk nonprofit First Street Foundation. At least one day every year, areas in the belt will endure temperatures over 125 F, which is within the extreme danger level of the National Weather Service’s heat index. The huge area that will be affected runs from Texas to Wisconsin and also includes the Southeastern U.S. While the regions in the belt aren’t normally considered the hottest parts of the U.S., there are “no coastal influences to mitigate extreme temperatures,” the researchers’ report explains, adding that many communities hit “are not acclimated to warmer weather relative to their normal climate.” The most extreme heat increase is predicted to come in the Miami-Dade County area of Florida, where the hottest days (currently reaching around 103 F) will jump in frequency from seven days a year to 34 by 2053.Read it at Bloomberg News
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Phoenix, Las Vegas face flooding storms from surging monsoon

Intense tropical downpours will bring much-needed rain to the drought-stricken Southwest, but the amount of precipitation could increase the risk of life-threatening flash flooding. An impressive monsoon season in the southwestern United States has brought many scenes of flash flooding, in particular to Las Vegas where flood waters turned the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
AccuWeather

Texas rain moves inland, eyes Southwest

After the slow-moving tropical rainstorm dropped over 8 inches of rain in some areas, heavy rainfall is set to move westward in the coming days. Heavy rainfall brought on by a tropical rainstorm that flirted with becoming a named system over the weekend continued drenching parts of Texas on Monday as it gradually lurched inland, causing flash flooding and scenes that certainly looked reminiscent of a named tropical system.
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AccuWeather

Northern lights could glow over northern US Wednesday night

The aurora will glow over part of the United States on Wednesday night following a series of explosions on the surface of the sun. Wednesday night will feature the rare opportunity to see the glow of the aurora from the United States, but cloudy conditions could obscure the sky during the height of the celestial light show.
ASTRONOMY
AccuWeather

Forecasters monitoring southwestern Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development

An area of disturbed weather over Central America could become the Atlantic basin’s next tropical depression or storm over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. As the system moves along, portions of South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley may be hit by another round of heavy rain about one week after a tropical rainstorm struck the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

Budding Gulf storm to eye South Texas with heavy rain, flooding

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that an area of low pressure over the western Gulf of Mexico could potentially evolve into a tropical depression before drifting towards the Texas coast. But whether it organizes or not, this tropical system is expected to deliver much-needed rainfall and a renewed risk of flooding. The...
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Mexico prepares new plan for trapped miners after setback

Mexican authorities announced Monday a plan to seal leaks into a coal mine where 10 workers have been trapped for more than a week, after renewed flooding dealt a major setback to rescue efforts. Authorities believe the workers accidentally pierced a hole in a wall between the two mines, causing El Pinabete to flood.
INDUSTRY
Grist

The temperature threshold the human body can’t survive

The following transcript has been edited for clarity. There’s a temperature threshold beyond which the human body simply can’t survive — one that some parts of the world are increasingly starting to cross. It’s a “wet bulb temperature” of 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees C).
HEALTH
LiveScience

For the first time, scientists have named a heat wave

For the first time, scientists have named a heat wave. They called it Zoe. According to USA Today (opens in new tab), the Spanish scientists bestowed the moniker on a heat wave that sent temperatures soaring to 112 degrees Fahrenheit (44.4 degrees Celsius) in Seville between July 24 and July 27. It's a new effort to alert the public to extreme temperatures and warn them of the dangers, José María Martín Olalla, an associate professor in the department of condensed matter physics at Sevilla University, told the newspaper.
ENVIRONMENT
