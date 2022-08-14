ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop Rep#Fbi#Republican
The Independent

Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence

Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
POTUS
The Independent

Ex-Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says FBI informant likely ‘very close’ to ex-president

One of former president Donald Trump’s former chiefs of staff says that the source of information which led to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago would have had to be someone “very close” to Mr Trump and who knew where he kept the documents he took from the White House before leaving office. Mick Mulvaney, who served as the director of the Office of Management and Budget before Mr Trump tapped him as acting chief of staff from January 2019 to March 2020, told CNN on Thursday that the search of Mr Trump’s property most likely came after federal investigators...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CNN

Drone pilots run into a problem while trying to spot Russian troops

Hidden under the trees is a Ukrainian drone team, spying on Russian positions. Drones are used to mark the target for artillery strikes, but they are not immune to Russian signal jamming. CNN’s Nic Robertson takes a look at some of the high-tech combat tools being used in the Ukraine-Russia war.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'

Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
POTUS
Daily Beast

Trump’s Big Mouth Sets Up Top-Secret Case Against Him

Former President Donald Trump’s long history of imprudent tweets may have come back to haunt him—by strengthening any Justice Department case that the documents he improperly kept after leaving the White House were still indeed top secret. “It is poetic how much of this litigation—were he to be...
POTUS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy