Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Jim Jordan says new whistleblower disclosures reveal 'scandalous' push by FBI to pad domestic terrorism data
EXCLUSIVE: The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee says new whistleblower disclosures allege FBI officials are pressuring agents to "reclassify" cases as "domestic violent extremism" in order to appease the Biden administration's push to focus on these cases. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent a letter to FBI Director Chris...
Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe says Trump has been 'basically at war' with the Iaw enforcement agency since 2016
Former FBI deputy director McCabe said Trump has been "basically at war" with the agency since 2016. McCabe said the sustained attacks have had "a corrosive effect" on morale within the agency. He also said political leaders haven't been forceful enough in refuting attacks against the FBI. Former FBI deputy...
Jesse Watters reveals what will determine jail time for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul in DUI case
Jesse Watters explained the importance of the extent of injuries suffered in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul's car crash that brought DUI charges in Wednesday's opening monologue of "Jesse Watters Primetime." "The extent of these injuries is very important because that's what the [district attorney]'s office uses to determine...
Jan. 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi sentenced to 60 days behind bars
A January 6, 2021, US Capitol rioter who said she had looked for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to kill her that day was sentenced to 60 days behind bars Thursday.
Kinzinger thinks it's "quite possible" there are other audio tapes of Trump from post-election period
The Jan. 6 House select committee hearings may be over for the summer, but even as the committee works on its interim report on the U.S. Capitol assault, and what led up to it, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican member of the committee, said the investigation is still going "full-steam ahead," and the panel continues to uncover new information.
A Trump Indictment Over Mishandling Classified Documents Is Now a Very Real Possibility
The warrant obtained by the FBI to search former President Donald Trump’s office and residence at Mar-A-Lago has been made public, and it is a shocker. And I’m sure you’ve heard this before, but this could be the big one—the case where Trump can’t escape legal accountability.
Some Trump Allies Reportedly Are Trying To 'Go Dark' Amid Search Warrant Revelations
Donald Trump’s allies are suddenly not quite so eager to defend him and attack the FBI over agents’ search of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home amid new reports about what might have been found and possible charges he could face. “As people around him have learned more...
Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence
Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
Ex-Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says FBI informant likely ‘very close’ to ex-president
One of former president Donald Trump’s former chiefs of staff says that the source of information which led to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago would have had to be someone “very close” to Mr Trump and who knew where he kept the documents he took from the White House before leaving office. Mick Mulvaney, who served as the director of the Office of Management and Budget before Mr Trump tapped him as acting chief of staff from January 2019 to March 2020, told CNN on Thursday that the search of Mr Trump’s property most likely came after federal investigators...
A hot mic caught Rep. Matt Gaetz reassuring Roger Stone that the 'boss' would grant him clemency and he won't go to jail: report
Stone was found guilty of obstruction, making false statements, and witness tampering in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
“You Will Go To Your Grave As A Traitor”: How One Jan. 6 Participant Cooperated With The FBI
The lengths to which right-wing influencer Brandon Straka cooperated with the FBI were only revealed in court documents that were apparently released to the media by accident.
Hear what former Secret Service agent blames for missing Jan. 6 text messages
Former Secret Service agent Jonathan Wackrow believes the now missing text messages sent by Secret Service personnel on January 6 are a result of “sloppy governance” rather than a criminal cover-up.
Rep. Jim Jordan’s Judiciary Tweet Mocked For Struggling With Basic Legal Concepts
Twitter users remind the House Judiciary GOP that no one is supposed to be above the law.
Drone pilots run into a problem while trying to spot Russian troops
Hidden under the trees is a Ukrainian drone team, spying on Russian positions. Drones are used to mark the target for artillery strikes, but they are not immune to Russian signal jamming. CNN’s Nic Robertson takes a look at some of the high-tech combat tools being used in the Ukraine-Russia war.
WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'
Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
Deleted text messages from Jan 6 found on 10 Secret Service staff phones, report says
The US Secret Service has identified missing text messages in connection with the Capitol riots on the phones of 10 agency personnel, according to a report from CNN. The federal agency is probing phones that contain metadata showing that the messages were sent and received on or around 6 January 2021, the network reported on 23 July.
George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'
George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
Former Texas sheriff says Biden admin 'intentionally' opened border, causing 'destruction and chaos'
Fox Nation's "Broken Border Crisis" summit, hosted by Maria Bartiromo, highlighted the crisis facing the southern border and how Texas has been left to provide security in place of the federal government. Lawrence Jones sat down Wednesday with Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez, National Border Patrol Council President...
Trump’s Big Mouth Sets Up Top-Secret Case Against Him
Former President Donald Trump’s long history of imprudent tweets may have come back to haunt him—by strengthening any Justice Department case that the documents he improperly kept after leaving the White House were still indeed top secret. “It is poetic how much of this litigation—were he to be...
