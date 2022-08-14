ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOXBusiness

Sen. Markey says there’s ‘no reason’ Americans can’t buy EVs under Inflation Reduction Act

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., touted the controversial Inflation Reduction Act by claiming Americans will now have "no reason" not to buy an electric vehicle. Speaking at a climate change event in Boston on Monday, Markey celebrated the Senate’s passing of the bill, which includes a tax credit worth up to $7,500 for buyers of new all-electric vehicles and hybrid plug-ins that meet certain criteria.
CNN

Criminal defense attorney predicts Sen. Graham's response to GA grand jury subpoena

A federal judge in Atlanta has denied Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) motion to reject a subpoena, ruling that he must testify before a Fulton County grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and Jim Sciutto talk with criminal defense attorney Page Pate who explains the likely next steps for the senator.
The Independent

Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence

Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
Washington Examiner

Republicans want answers on Wray flight ahead of Mar-a-Lago raid

House Republicans want answers on FBI Director Christopher Wray’s use of Justice Department jets for personal use following reports that he left a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to fly to upstate New York. The flight in question occurred on Aug. 4, the day before FBI investigators sought and received...
Daily Beast

Americans Are Too Pampered and Neurotic to Fight a Civil War

“Tomorrow is war,” right-wing media personality Steven Crowder tweeted Monday night after news broke of the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. Bright and early the next morning, Crowder was back—with details. “Today is war. That is all you will get on today’s show,”...
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
MSNBC

Republicans condemn 87,000 IRS agents who don’t (and won’t) exist

It is not at all new that congressional debates over taxes and spending can be exasperating, but in theory, there should be far less division over whether to enforce existing tax laws. It’s law and order at its most basic: The government needs resources to function on behalf of its citizens; the government creates laws requiring citizens to pay their fair share; and the government then enforces those laws to ensure that the system works effectively.
