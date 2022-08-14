ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

notebookcheck.net

New iPhone 14 release date surfaces as fan-made iPhone 14 Pro concept renderings show Apple's iOS 16 in action

Just recently we reported on a potential Apple iPhone 14 release date that had been shared on social media by the well-known tech commenter Max Weinbach. He claimed that a reliable source had told him that the all-important date would be September 6, which was a week earlier than the previous favorite for the iPhone 14 release date: September 13. But it appears Weinbach has thrown a spanner in the works by reporting that he has now heard from a different source that the Apple iPhone event will actually take place on September 7, which is a Wednesday.
notebookcheck.net

AYA Neo adds minor upgrades to the Air Lite handheld console spec list without modifying the price

Back in June, AYA Neo announced its Air thin and light handheld console with OLED display and the crowdfunding period that allows backers to pre-order units at a discounted price is set to end on August 23. In order to reduce production costs with diversified configurations, AYA Neo is now upgrading some specs for the entry-level Lite version so it is more in line with the standard version, without bumping the original US$549 price (US$499 for backers who pre-order before the end of August).
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Moto Tab G62 debuts in India via Flipkart

Motorola has made the Moto Tab G62 official today (August 17, 2022) as the latest in its series of Android tablets for the Indian market. It is, as the OEM has hinted, a smaller version of the Moto Tab G70 - although this does mean it gets a "stunning" 2K (albeit LCD and apparently not more than 60Hz) display, Dolby Atmos "Quad Speaker" audio and 4GB of RAM.
Motley Fool

3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2032

If you want a sure bet, start with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. If you want higher returns, this chipmaker and software-as-a-service leader have lots of growth opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
MarketRealist

Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
Digital Trends

GPU prices may be about to crash to incredible new lows

Nvidia may be preparing to apply yet another price drop for its RTX 30-series GPUs, according to reports emerging from China. As reported by VideoCardz, Chinese website ZOL is reporting that Team Green could reduce the cost of its graphics cards by the end of August — a course of action that would undoubtedly be a response to the current state of the market.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi 13 series projected to land with choices of flat or curved displays with new bezel-shrinking technology

According to the latest leaks, Xiaomi is currently rushing to make the 13 series one of the first (if not the first) Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Android flagship smartphones on Earth. They have been rumored to retain the curved displays of their predecessors, whereas some other OEMs have gone with the flat-screen trend instead, even in their latest high-end models.
notebookcheck.net

Rumor | Sony Xperia 1 V to feature an ultra-micro-hole front camera that allows an almost bezel-less design without a punch hole or notch

In the age of almost bezel-less displays, the essential front-facing camera module has become a major obstacle for smartphone manufacturers in their quest to design an all-display mobile device. While Sony simply opted to give its flagship smartphones like the current Xperia 1 IV a slightly larger top bezel, other solutions include the rather exotic motorized pop-up camera of the OnePlus 7 Pro, rather annoying punch holes and notches as well as lackluster under-display cameras.
notebookcheck.net

Apple A17 Bionic destined for iPhone 15 Pro models only claims prophetic leaker

The iPhone 14 series hasn’t even been released yet and we already have quite the steady flow of leaks and rumors about its potential 2023 successor, the Apple iPhone 15 series. This latest one, courtesy of a user on the social media site Weibo via the Chinese-language site ITHome, is quite believable considering current expectations about the Apple iPhone 14 range. The source claims that Apple will once again use two separate SoCs for the four devices in the lineup.
notebookcheck.net

GaN Systems claims to have created the smallest 280 W power brick for gaming laptops

While gaming laptops are becoming thinner and thinner, their respective AC adapters don't seem to be following the same trend. In fact, there are some cases where AC adapters have actually gotten larger with each successive generation due to ever more demanding hardware. Fortunately, at least one company has been hard at work on bringing down the size and weight of AC adapters.
notebookcheck.net

Huawei Mate 50 series will debut with a version of HarmonyOS 3.0 capable of an exclusive "emergency text" feature

Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Software Touchscreen. Huawei is still expected to launch Mate 40 and 40 Pro successors before the end of 2022. They are expected to launch as high-end phablets powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-series silicon, albeit limited to 4G/LTE connectivity. Now, they also have an interesting new Weibo leak.
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk says production for Autonomy's US$490 monthly Tesla subscription service is a 'challenge'

Tesla's electric vehicles are increasingly getting on the radar of car subscription services in the US. After Kyte announced its US$995 Tesla Model 3 monthly fee with an annual subscription that includes "maintenance, insurance, registration, and roadside assistance," it's now time for Autonomy to come with an even better offer. The vehicle subscription startup wants to enlarge its fleet with about 23,000 electric cars for a total of US$1.2 billion. While Autonomy will be diversifying its roster with 17 different EV makers, the lion's share of its orders will go to Tesla, followed by GM and Volkswagen.
notebookcheck.net

Allwei 2000 Pro portable solar power station has 2,264 Wh capacity and 100 W charging

The Allwei 2000 Pro Portable Power Station is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The device has a 2,264 Wh capacity with a maximum power output of 2,200 W, making it suitable to power smaller machines like a microwave, mini fridge or kettle. The company claims that after 1,500 cycles, the lithium-ion battery will retain over 80% of its original capacity.
notebookcheck.net

MSI introduces Prestige 16 / EVO thin and light business laptops with Intel Alder Lake-P CPUs

Alder Lake Business Laptop MSI Geforce Thunderbolt. MSI is expanding the Prestige lineup of thin and light business laptops with two new models featuring 16-inch displays. Both Prestige 16 and Prestige 16 EVO (Intel EVO standard) variants are powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors and come with a sleek Urban Silver chassis that integrates a patented dual-fan cooling system for quiet operation (max 35 dB). Price and availability have yet to be communicated.
COMPUTERS

