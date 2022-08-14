ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Iconic West Orange Trail bridge at turnpike faces wrecking ball, reconstruction

By Kevin Spear, Orlando Sentinel
Cyclists take advantage of a mild fall day on the West Orange Trail on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

With 65,000 vehicles speeding beneath each day and a good portion of a million cyclists, walkers and other recreational visitors passing over each month, the West Orange Trail’s crossing of Florida’s Turnpike has to be among the most noticed bridges in Central Florida.

It’s certainly among the most distinctive, conjuring a bygone era of local rail and a current sentiment of recreational fun with its train trestle styling and signs that proclaim “West Orange Trail.”

Take a last look.

The Florida Department of Transportation closed the trail bridge Thursday to prepare for its demolition. The road agency is widening the turnpike from two lanes to four lanes in each direction along the 6 miles between State Road 50 to the south and the interchange at Hancock Road to the north.

It’s a big job, costing $162 million and bringing many lane and full closures of the turnpike, including through August.

A former railroad bridge, the West Orange Trail bridge can’t simply be modernized. The span has to be made much longer.

But it will be made to look much like the original, said Angela Starke, spokesperson for FDOT’s Turnpike Enterprise, a division that runs toll roads.

Starke said the new bridge will come with a steel truss design, while the distinctive West Orange Trail signs will be removed from the old and bolted to the new. The new bridge will also have higher fencing for horse riding.

FDOT partnered with Orange County, the owner and keeper of the West Orange Trail, in planning for the replacement bridge. The state transportation agency was unable to say how much the bridge will cost as part of the $162 million overall project.

“It was important to the county to preserve the aesthetics of it,” said Matt Suedmeyer, manager of the county’s parks and recreation. “When you are traveling on the turnpike, that’s the entryway into Orange County.”

During the bridge replacement work, FDOT will divert trail users to the nearby and parallel County Road 438 to cross the turnpike.

C.R. 438 was torn down last year for reconstruction and recently opened for cyclists and pedestrians, but not yet for vehicles. Construction of the replacement West Orange Trail bridge will take a year.

The portion of the turnpike that passes beneath the West Orange Trail was opened in 1964. That may have been when the railroad bridge, now part of the recreation trail, was built. Neither FDOT nor the county could confirm a construction date.

In 1994, the state handed off the railroad bridge to Orange County, which was then following the rails-to-trails model to convert an unused rail line into an eventual 22-mile recreation trail.

Linda Chapin, Orange County’s chairman at the time, presided over approving the trail project in 1991 and the opening of the first section in late 1994. That initial length of trail included the bridge across the turnpike. One of the trail’s major parks is Chapin Station in north Winter Garden.

Chapin appreciates that FDOT will not put a generic bridge for the trail.

“Trails have become an iconic feature of the Florida landscape,” she said. “It’s very meaningful for the Department of Transportation to recognize and support them.”

kspear@orlandosentinel.com

