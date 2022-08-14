ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

All eyes on Missed The Cut at Deauville

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4arPRa_0hGu5Tat00

George Boughey will be looking to enhance the fine record of British handlers in the Prix Guillaume d’Ornano when his Missed The Cut lines up in the Deauville Group Two on Monday.

The first prize has gone to a British-trained runner in the past four years, but son of Quality road is the sole UK representative in the six-runner field for the 10-furlong contest this time around, as the colt bids for a four-timer and a follow up to his impressive Royal Ascot success in the Golden Gates Stakes.

He looked every inch a Group horse masquerading as a handicapper on that occasion and now gets the chance to test his mettle in Pattern company in the hands of Ryan Moore.

Jean-Claude Rouget saddles two in the race, Hauran and Al Hakeem, with the latter the mount of Cristian Demuro and the likely favourite for the race. Twice a winner at Chantilly this term, the Siyouni colt was last seen finishing fourth behind the high-class Vademi in the Prix du Jockey Club in June.

Andre Fabre is also double handed with the hat-trick-seeking True Testament and three-time winner Junko, who was third to My Prospero in the Prix Eugene Adam most recently. Vagalame completes the sextet going to post.

Boughey also has a strong hand in the supporting Prix de Lieurey, with the battle-hardened Oscula going in search of Group Three honours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HkboY_0hGu5Tat00
Oscula, here ridden by jockey William Buick (left) when winning the Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood, will run in the Prix de Lieurey on Monday (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

The Glorious Goodwood winner is no stranger to overseas ventures and is a course winner having landed the Prix Six Perfections as a Juvenile. Kept busy of late, she is set for one last outing before being freshened up to return at the backend of the campaign.

“We’re hopeful of a big run. She travelled over on Saturday and George is very happy with her,” said Nick Bradley, managing director of owners Nick Bradley Racing.

“It’s a Group Three and she carries a penalty, but it’s a lesser penalty then what she had at Haydock and I think she would have won at Haydock without the 5lb penalty.

“This will be her final run before we give her a little break and think about the Prix de la Foret and the Breeders’ Cup later in the year.”

Samahram was an unlucky loser when third and denied a clear run behind Oscula in the Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood and is likely to be thereabouts representing Francis-Henri Graffard, while there is further UK interest in the race in the form of Roger Varian’s impressive Newcastle winner Sound Angela.

She was a six-and-a-half-length victor when bringing up a hat-trick off a mark of 84 at Gosforth Park and now makes the switch to running in Group company for the first time.

She's in good form and training well, so we're hopeful of a good run

“She’s in good form, she’s been progressive, but lacks a bit of experience and we’ll find a bit more about her,” said Varian.

“It’s an open-looking race, but she needs a step forward and she’s running on a different surface now, not the all-weather. But she’s in good form and training well, so we’re hopeful of a good run.”

Others to note among the 12-strong line-up include Prix de Bagatelle scorer By All Means and Jessica Harrington’s Brownstown Stakes runner-up Nectaris.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Deauville delivers impressive Voltigeur verdict

Deauville Legend led home a one-three for trainer James Ferguson in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York. It was stablemate and eventual third El Bodegon who looked likely to claim the spoils, hitting the front two furlongs out in the hands of Hollie Doyle, but Daniel Muscutt was tracking nicely and it was simply a case of when and not if for the talented gelding.
SPORTS
newschain

Coco team wary of Alpinista challenge ahead of Yorkshire Oaks date

La Petite Coco looks extend her four-race winning run when she forms part of a strong Irish challenge in a red-hot running of the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York on Thursday. Paddy Twomey’s talented filly steadily progressed through the ranks in her three-year-old season, culminating in a defeat of Love in the Group Two Blandford Stakes at the Curragh last September.
ANIMALS
newschain

Gosden satisfied with Mishriff in International defeat

John Gosden said he had “no complaints” after Baaeed easily accounted for defending champion Mishriff in the Juddmonte International at York. Mishriff had slammed his opponents by six lengths in last season’s renewal of the Group One contest, but had no answer to Baaeed, who looked imperious on his first try over 10 furlongs and breezed home under Jim Crowley.
SPORTS
newschain

Royal Aclaim leads 15 shooting for Nunthorpe glory

Unbeaten Royal Aclaim will take on 14 rivals in the Group One Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York on Friday. The James Tate-trained daughter of Aclaim won the City Walls over the five-furlong course and distance last month, taking her winning spree to three and will now make a top-level debut.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Varian
newschain

Unbeaten Baaeed seals superstar status with International domination

Baaeed dazzled on the Knavesmire to maintain his unbeaten record with a dominant display in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York. The four-year-old lined up with nine victories over a mile to his credit and matched the achievement of his sire, Sea The Stars, as he landed the feature Group One when tackling 10 furlongs for the first-time in his career.
SPORTS
newschain

Haggas admits relief as Baaeed sparkles in York highlight

Horse racing is a game of opinions – it is what makes it great. There will always be those who try to go against the common consensus, and it can be profitable to do so, but any who have tried to get Baaeed beaten in his 10 races to date have been all the poorer for it.
SPORTS
newschain

Chaldean too good for Acomb rivals

The famous pink, green and white silks of Juddmonte were seen in the winner’s enclosure on International Stakes day as Andrew Balding’s Chaldean demonstrated his stamina reserves to land the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes at York. A beaten favourite on debut, the talented son of Frankel thrived for a...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prix Du Jockey Club#Deauville#Royal Ascot#British#The Deauville Group Two#Group#Siyouni#True Testament#Prix De Lieurey#The Prix Six Perfections
newschain

Bergerac on the case for York supporters

Bergerac (22-1) battled back gamely to crack the fiendishly difficult Sky Bet And Symphony Group Handicap at York. Kevin Ryan’s sprinter had bounced back to form in first-time blinkers last time out at Newmarket but was 5lb higher in the weights in a much deeper race. Tom Eaves sent...
SPORTS
newschain

Dramatised aiming for another winning performance at York

Dramatised puts her unbeaten record and tall reputation on the line in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York on Thursday. Karl Burke’s filly made a huge impression on her racecourse debut at Newmarket in the spring before doubling her tally as favourite for the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Derby expecting York fireworks as Ebor meeting gets underway

Officials at York are anticipating four days of top-class sport as the eyes of the racing world turn to the Knavesmire on Wednesday. The Sky Bet Ebor Festival offers three Group One races across four days and has attracted some of the best horses in training as the British season is in full swing.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

James Ferguson to make Kremlin Cottage move

Trainer James Ferguson, who took the Group Two Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes with Deauville Legend at York on Wednesday, is to take over at Hugo Palmer’s former yard, Kremlin Cottage Stables in Newmarket. Ferguson, who had his breakthrough Group One winner in 2021 when El Bodegon landed the...
ANIMALS
newschain

Putin blasts US ‘hegemony’ and predicts the end of a ‘unipolar’ world order

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States of trying to encourage extended hostilities in Ukraine as part of what he described on Tuesday as Washington’s alleged efforts to maintain its global hegemony. Addressing a security conference attended by military officials from Africa, Asia and Latin America, Mr Putin...
POLITICS
newschain

Ammunition explodes at depot in Crimea

Fires burned and ammunition exploded at a depot in Crimea on Wednesday, a day after the latest suspected Ukrainian attack on a military site in the Russia-annexed peninsula, highlighting the challenges facing Moscow. The peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014, was once a secure base that Moscow’s forces have used...
MILITARY
newschain

Former champions Venus Williams and Dominic Thiem handed US Open wildcards

Former champions Venus Williams and Dominic Thiem have been handed wildcards into the US Open. Williams, who won at Flushing Meadows in 2000 and 2001, will compete at the age of 42 as she continues a comeback from a recent injury. The elder Williams sister, whose sibling Serena is set...
TENNIS
newschain

Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe

Former former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani faced a special grand jury on Wednesday under a judge’s order to appear before the panel investigating attempts by former US president Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. News cameras swarmed around Mr Giuliani, former lawyer...
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
150K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy