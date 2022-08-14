ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Natchitoches Times

River South Commons upgrades highlight July permits

The valuation of City building permits was down considerably from July since there were no major ones as compared to July. The valuation for August was $606,927 compared to $2.8 million in July when the Mariner’s, Whataburger and St. Mary’s Catholic School applied for major permits. The permit...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KNOE TV8

State promotes affordable housing options in Northeast Louisiana

Grambling, La. (KNOE) - Efforts are underway to develop rural communities using state and federal funding. On Aug. 15, the Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) and USDA Rural Development launched a statewide tour to educate leaders, developers and residents on obtaining funding opportunities for affordable housing. “We have an affordable housing...
GRAMBLING, LA
Natchitoches Times

School board continues focus on school safety

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Grant Eloi touted student growth that was number one in the State, along with four others, at the Natchitoches Parish School Board committee meeting Tuesday, but said there is more work to be done. Eloi recognized that being number one in the state for student growth...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPD Lt. Jeff Franks retires after 30 years of service to Natchitoches community

Today Lt. Jeff Franks begins his last call on the radio after 30 years in law enforcement with the Natchitoches Police Department. Franks, a graduate of Natchitoches Central and Northwestern State University, always had a knack for wanting to help people. He had several role models when he was in high school who worked for the police department that made him want to be a police officer because he watched how they interacted with youth in the community. This included John Pueblo, Randy Williams, Ricky Jones, Mike Durr, and Brad Rains.
Natchitoches Times

Community Calendar for Aug. 16-30, 2022

The Natchitoches Parish Tourist Commission will meet Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5:15 p.m. at 780 Front St. Zydeco Festival: Celebrate this popular accordion-based musical genre in the oldest settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. All events are on the banks of Cane River. Sept. 2 from 6-10:30 p.m. and Sept. 3 from 1-10:30 p.m.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
nomadlawyer.org

Alexandria: Top 7 Best Places To Visit In Alexandria, Louisiana

Tourist Attractions-Places To Visit In Alexandria Louisiana. If you’ve ever wanted to visit Alexandria Louisiana, you may be wondering where to start. This ninth-largest city in Louisiana is the parish seat of Rapides Parish. Located on the banks of the Red River, it is virtually in the geographic center of Louisiana.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KTAL

Natchitoches ‘School Uniform Assistance Program’ available for low-income families

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A program to help families with the cost of school uniforms starts today in Natchitoches Parish. The Office of Community Services is offering the ‘School Uniform Assistance Program’ from Aug 17 until Sep 7 or until funds are exhausted. Students enrolled in grades Pre-K through 12 with mandated school uniforms can apply.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported on August 15, 2022, that James Travis Johnson, formerly of Pitkin, Louisiana, but now residing in Leesville, Louisiana, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on August 9, 2022, for timber theft and other timber-related charges. On August 11, 2022, he posted a $15,000 bond. He was arrested later that day in Rapides Parish on further timber theft allegations.
LEESVILLE, LA
Natchitoches Times

NSU alum to lead Fort Worth Youth Orchestra Philharmonic

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University alumnus Brian Coatney has been selected as the new conductor of the Fort Worth Youth Orchestra Philharmonic for the 2022-23 season. Coatney, a conductor, educator and music education advocate, has nearly 20 years of experience leading successful public school orchestra programs across Texas. Coatney...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

RPSO warns of jury duty scam

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking parish residents to be aware of callers who are claiming to be with the federal government and are attempting to defraud you over “missed jury duty.”. RPSO said the scammers will indicate they are with the...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Truck crash dumps 12,000 pounds of rock on I-49

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Aug. 15 at 8:15 am on Interstate-49 near milepost #128 just north of the Cypress exit according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a dump truck hauling approximately 12,000 pounds of rock was...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
klax-tv.com

Body Recovered from Red River in Apparent Suicide

Alexandria, La. (August 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Fire Department assisted the Alexandria Police Department with recovery of a body from the Red River from an apparent suicide. At approximately 8:27 a.m. Sunday, APD was contacted regarding a person in the Red River near the floating dock near the...
KTBS

Stabbing leads to Princeton woman's arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. -- 28-year-old woman from Princeton has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville over the weekend, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. The incident was reported to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. on Friday. Detectives said Wendy Bertrand stabbed her boyfriend...
PRINCETON, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSO: Out-of-State fugitive warrant arrest

(Ajax)-A man wanted by Arizona authorities on felony narcotics charges was arrested near Ajax on Monday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Earlier this week, the US Marshal’s Fugitive Apprehension Task Force Team contacted the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance serving an out-of-state felony drug warrants on a person identified as Terry Michael Gibson reportedly living on the Jim River Road near Ajax, La.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA

