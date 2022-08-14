Today Lt. Jeff Franks begins his last call on the radio after 30 years in law enforcement with the Natchitoches Police Department. Franks, a graduate of Natchitoches Central and Northwestern State University, always had a knack for wanting to help people. He had several role models when he was in high school who worked for the police department that made him want to be a police officer because he watched how they interacted with youth in the community. This included John Pueblo, Randy Williams, Ricky Jones, Mike Durr, and Brad Rains.

