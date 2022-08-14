Read full article on original website
Related
Natchitoches Times
River South Commons upgrades highlight July permits
The valuation of City building permits was down considerably from July since there were no major ones as compared to July. The valuation for August was $606,927 compared to $2.8 million in July when the Mariner’s, Whataburger and St. Mary’s Catholic School applied for major permits. The permit...
kalb.com
“It’s past time that we try something new”: Alexandria Councilman seeking immediate action to curb crime
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Alexandria City Council held a public hearing to give residents a chance to voice their concerns and offer solutions to slow down the crime rate. Since that meeting, one council member said he is tired of waiting around for ideas to...
kalb.com
Alexandria City Council calls special meeting to review a new cyber security software
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A special meeting for the Alexandria City Council has been called for Thursday, Aug. 18, to hear more about a new cyber security plan for the city. The council will consider agreeing to purchase cloud-based software from the company Artic Wolf as an added cyber security layer to what the city already has.
KNOE TV8
State promotes affordable housing options in Northeast Louisiana
Grambling, La. (KNOE) - Efforts are underway to develop rural communities using state and federal funding. On Aug. 15, the Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) and USDA Rural Development launched a statewide tour to educate leaders, developers and residents on obtaining funding opportunities for affordable housing. “We have an affordable housing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Natchitoches Times
School board continues focus on school safety
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Grant Eloi touted student growth that was number one in the State, along with four others, at the Natchitoches Parish School Board committee meeting Tuesday, but said there is more work to be done. Eloi recognized that being number one in the state for student growth...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPD Lt. Jeff Franks retires after 30 years of service to Natchitoches community
Today Lt. Jeff Franks begins his last call on the radio after 30 years in law enforcement with the Natchitoches Police Department. Franks, a graduate of Natchitoches Central and Northwestern State University, always had a knack for wanting to help people. He had several role models when he was in high school who worked for the police department that made him want to be a police officer because he watched how they interacted with youth in the community. This included John Pueblo, Randy Williams, Ricky Jones, Mike Durr, and Brad Rains.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSB Special Called Meeting to Vote on Updated Quarantine Policy for Natchitoches Parish Schools
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) released updated guidance surrounding Covid-19 and school quarantine policies on Friday, Aug. 12. The Natchitoches Parish School Board will hold a Special Called Meeting on Monday, Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. to vote on updating the NPSB Covid-19 Quarantine Policy for the 2022- 2023 school year.
Natchitoches Times
Community Calendar for Aug. 16-30, 2022
The Natchitoches Parish Tourist Commission will meet Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5:15 p.m. at 780 Front St. Zydeco Festival: Celebrate this popular accordion-based musical genre in the oldest settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. All events are on the banks of Cane River. Sept. 2 from 6-10:30 p.m. and Sept. 3 from 1-10:30 p.m.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSO ATTEMPTING TO IDENTIFY THE OWNER OF LIVESTOCK FOUND ON JOHNSON CHUTE ROAD
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are attempting to identify the owner of a longhorn steer recently found in the 2500 block of Johnson Chute Road near Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. The animal is currently being stored at Red River Livestock. If you are the owner,...
nomadlawyer.org
Alexandria: Top 7 Best Places To Visit In Alexandria, Louisiana
Tourist Attractions-Places To Visit In Alexandria Louisiana. If you’ve ever wanted to visit Alexandria Louisiana, you may be wondering where to start. This ninth-largest city in Louisiana is the parish seat of Rapides Parish. Located on the banks of the Red River, it is virtually in the geographic center of Louisiana.
Natchitoches Times
Lester Moody arrested in connection with Texas jewelry store heist
A Shreveport man with ties to Natchitoches Parish, wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist and other similar crimes in central and north Louisiana, was arrested during a traffic stop on I-49 near Cypress Wednesday, Aug. 10. On July 1, at approximately 1:25 p.m., Longview Police Officers (LPD)...
KTAL
Natchitoches ‘School Uniform Assistance Program’ available for low-income families
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A program to help families with the cost of school uniforms starts today in Natchitoches Parish. The Office of Community Services is offering the ‘School Uniform Assistance Program’ from Aug 17 until Sep 7 or until funds are exhausted. Students enrolled in grades Pre-K through 12 with mandated school uniforms can apply.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported on August 15, 2022, that James Travis Johnson, formerly of Pitkin, Louisiana, but now residing in Leesville, Louisiana, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on August 9, 2022, for timber theft and other timber-related charges. On August 11, 2022, he posted a $15,000 bond. He was arrested later that day in Rapides Parish on further timber theft allegations.
Natchitoches Times
NSU alum to lead Fort Worth Youth Orchestra Philharmonic
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University alumnus Brian Coatney has been selected as the new conductor of the Fort Worth Youth Orchestra Philharmonic for the 2022-23 season. Coatney, a conductor, educator and music education advocate, has nearly 20 years of experience leading successful public school orchestra programs across Texas. Coatney...
kalb.com
RPSO warns of jury duty scam
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking parish residents to be aware of callers who are claiming to be with the federal government and are attempting to defraud you over “missed jury duty.”. RPSO said the scammers will indicate they are with the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Truck crash dumps 12,000 pounds of rock on I-49
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Aug. 15 at 8:15 am on Interstate-49 near milepost #128 just north of the Cypress exit according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a dump truck hauling approximately 12,000 pounds of rock was...
klax-tv.com
Body Recovered from Red River in Apparent Suicide
Alexandria, La. (August 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Fire Department assisted the Alexandria Police Department with recovery of a body from the Red River from an apparent suicide. At approximately 8:27 a.m. Sunday, APD was contacted regarding a person in the Red River near the floating dock near the...
KTBS
Stabbing leads to Princeton woman's arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. -- 28-year-old woman from Princeton has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville over the weekend, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. The incident was reported to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. on Friday. Detectives said Wendy Bertrand stabbed her boyfriend...
theadvocate.com
Person of interest in disappearance of Acadiana ride-share driver in court ahead of unrelated trial
Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, who is a person-of-interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie of Scott, was in court in Rapides Parish on Wednesday, ahead of a trial scheduled in two weeks in a different case on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to KPLC. In addition to...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSO: Out-of-State fugitive warrant arrest
(Ajax)-A man wanted by Arizona authorities on felony narcotics charges was arrested near Ajax on Monday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Earlier this week, the US Marshal’s Fugitive Apprehension Task Force Team contacted the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance serving an out-of-state felony drug warrants on a person identified as Terry Michael Gibson reportedly living on the Jim River Road near Ajax, La.
Comments / 0