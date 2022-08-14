The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour is excited to announce two new members to its production crew as well as a date for the show’s 25th anniversary on the air. Katelyn O’Brien is the show’s new Executive Director. Her duties will include all administrative, grant writing and fundraising as well as overseeing some 30 live shows a year while managing a dozen crew members. O’Brien spent the past decade at Square Books, eventually becoming the store’s Event Coordinator.

