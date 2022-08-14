Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Community Supports College Hill Presbyterian Congregation After Fire
First Presbyterian Church in Oxford will host an hour of meditation and prayer in support of College Hill Presbyterian Church members who lost their sanctuary Saturday night in a fire. From noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, musicians from both churches will come together inside the First Presbyterian Church sanctuary...
wtva.com
Shooting at park in Tupelo leaves many concerned
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo shooting is leaving several people concerned about an uptick in gun violence. The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting, Aug. 15 at Theron Nichols Park. One teenager was shot and was taken to the hospital. A bullet grazed another teenager. Police...
desotocountynews.com
New Albany is newest Welcome Home Mississippi retirement community
New Albany is 14th city to join the program to attract retirees. New Albany has been named Mississippi’s newest certified retirement city under the Welcome Home Mississippi (WHM) program. Administered by the Mississippi Development Authority, the goal of WHM is to attract retirees from around the country to communities throughout the state.
wtva.com
Two hurt, two detained after shooting at Tupelo park
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Two teens are recovering after being shot at a Tupelo park. Tupelo Police Major Chuck McDougald confirmed with WTVA the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday at Theron Nichols Park on Mitchell Road. Officers found a teen with gunshot wounds. That person was taken to...
thelocalvoice.net
City of Oxford, Mississippi Board of Aldermen Agenda – Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82. Agenda item attachments and meeting minutes are available for download here. Call to order. Adopt the agenda for the meeting. Mayor’s Report. Authorize the approval of...
wtva.com
New Albany High School put on soft lockdown Monday morning; no danger identified
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - New Albany High School was put on a soft lockdown Monday morning, Aug. 15. According to the school district, the lockdown lasted 15 minutes. "No students or staff members were ever in danger," the district posted on social media. "This was done strictly as a precaution as law enforcement investigated areas near the school."
hottytoddy.com
Thacker Mountain Radio Hour Announces New Crew Members, 25th Anniversary
The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour is excited to announce two new members to its production crew as well as a date for the show’s 25th anniversary on the air. Katelyn O’Brien is the show’s new Executive Director. Her duties will include all administrative, grant writing and fundraising as well as overseeing some 30 live shows a year while managing a dozen crew members. O’Brien spent the past decade at Square Books, eventually becoming the store’s Event Coordinator.
actionnews5.com
2 teens shot in Tupelo, 2 suspects detained
TUPELO, Miss. (WMC) - Two teens were injured Monday night as a result of a shooting at Theron Nickels Park in Tupelo, police say. Tupelo police responded to the shooting around 6:30 p.m., where they located one teen with multiple gunshot wounds and another with a graze wound. The more...
hottytoddy.com
Employee Health Center Adds Dr. Nicole Turner as Staff Physician
Dr. Nicole Turner has joined the physician staff of the University of Mississippi Employee Health Center, bringing more than 15 years of medical experience and a “kind and careful” approach to serving patients. A native of Kansas who earned her M.D. from Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine...
actionnews5.com
Family, friends say final goodbyes to hometown hero
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Friends and family of a Memphis-area little league football coach are saying their final goodbyes. Will Drennan lost his life last week while saving a player on the opposing team who was being swept away in a drainage system amid heavy rainfall. Drennan was the assistant...
Police, college say no threat to LGBTQ community in Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee case
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Oxford Police Department and University of Mississippi Police released a statement Friday to address the community’s concerns about the Jimmie “Jay” Lee case. The statement comes after more details about Lee’s death emerged when Tim Herrington, who is charged in connection with Lee’s murder after his disappearance, appeared in court Tuesday. Lee […]
WBBJ
$400,000 grant to help elders with digital literacy
HENDERSON, Tenn. — A $400,000 grant has been provided to the Southwest Human Resource Agency. The agency says the funds from the West End Home Foundation will help elders in Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, and McNairy counties stay connected to the world digitally. “During the pandemic,...
bobgermanylaw.com
New Albany, MS - Firefighters Hospitalized With Heat-Related Issues After Residential Fire on Adams St
New Albany, MS (August 13, 2022) - Two firefighters are in the hospital receiving medical care for heat-related issues after battling a residential fire on Wednesday, August 10th. The fire took place at a home on Adams Street in New Albany. Multiple other crew members also sustained unspecified, non-critical injuries,...
actionnews5.com
Fire inside Southaven Kroger ‘resolved quickly,’ officials say
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A fire broke out in the meat section of a Kroger in Southaven on Tuesday afternoon. The fire occurred at the location at the intersection of Goodman and Getwell Roads. Casie Healy, a Kroger customer, was shopping when the incident occurred. Healy described what she witnessed...
hottytoddy.com
‘Leaders for Tomorrow’ Recipients Aim High at Ole Miss
Three students in the University of Mississippi’s Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College have been awarded scholarships from the Annexstad Family Foundation. The foundation awards three Leaders for Tomorrow National Scholarships each year to Ole Miss students who have exhibited leadership in their schools or communities, said John Samonds, associate dean of the Honors College.
Germantown High School on soft lockdown for verbal threat, MSCS says
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A local high school went on lockdown Tuesday morning for unknown reasons. FOX13 was called by parents of Germantown High School students that their children reached out saying the school was on lockdown. Officials with the Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) told FOX13 that the school was...
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
hottytoddy.com
University of Mississippi Returns to Normal Parking Policy on Aug. 16
Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, normal parking and enforcement operations will be in effect, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. All vehicles brought on campus require a parking permit unless parked in a pay-by-hour parking meter space with paid time. Some permit types are exclusively linked to a vehicle’s...
bobgermanylaw.com
Tippah Co, MS - Henry Holt Killed in Hwy 72 Collision
Tippah Co, MS (August 13, 2022) - A two-vehicle collision in Tippah County on the morning of Saturday, August 6th resulted in the death of a man from Tennessee. An official from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the head-on crash took place on Highway 72 when a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound SUV.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Bluesfest Tickets Now Available!
The 11th annual Oxford Bluesfest is scheduled to blast off Oct. 6-8. For more than a decade, this event has offered up the absolute best Blues music, food, drink and late night fun that Oxford has to offer. Top-notch performers including Wolfeagle (Trent Ayers & Candice Ivory), R.L. Boyce, Dwayne Burnside, Lightnin’ Malcolm, The “Great Effie Burt”, Larry Spark, John Primer and more will be on hand to deliver an amazing time this fall.
