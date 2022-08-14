Read full article on original website
Related
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato Police investigating young man’s death as possible overdose
North Mankato Police are investigating a young man’s death as a possible overdose. Officers were summoned to a residence on the 300 block of Page Ave just after 11 p.m. Monday for a report of an unresponsive male. The caller told police the victim may have “used something.”
KIMT
Man sentenced for southern Minnesota drug raid
MANKATO, Minn. – A man has been sentenced to jail time and probation after being arrested in a major drug raid in Blue Earth County. Sean Michael Nelson, 34 of Mankato, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs Monday and was sentenced to 85 days in the Blue Earth County Jail and three years of supervised probation. Nelson was also ordered to pay a $500 fine.
KFIL Radio
Rochester, MN
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kfilradio.com
Comments / 0