Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
A Red Wave in Massachusetts?
If a ballot initiative succeeds, Democrats are vulnerable. It may be one of the biggest political stories of the year. The predicted red wave election this November may even touch deep-blue Massachusetts. Is this a joke? No. The reason is a petition drive that is gathering steam among conservative activists...
iheart.com
Nebraska Corrections Reports Inmate Death
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 59-year old Jack Talbitzer died earlier this week at a Lincoln hospital. Corrections say Talbitzer was being held at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of...
iheart.com
Greene County Man Facing Charges Following Deadly Crash in Bethlehem
A Greene County man is facing charges following deadly crash that happened in Bethlehem over the weekend. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says 52-year-old Samuel Keir of Hannacroix was driving in the area of Route 396 and Starr Road Sunday night when his pickup truck struck a vehicle that rolled through a stop sign. The woman in that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff says Keir's license had been revoked due to a previous drunk driving conviction. He's scheduled to be in court next month.
Comments / 0