Rugby league star facing monster ban for allegedly sticking finger up opponent's backside
Corey Norman is staring down the barrel of a monster eight-week ban after being accused of trying to stick his finger up an opponent’s backside during a game. The former NRL star, who is currently plying his trade in the UK Super League with Toulouse, was having a running battle with Warrington's Oliver Holmes.
Cristiano Ronaldo eats lunch alone in the canteen and seen 'flapping his arms' about in training
Cristiano Ronaldo eats lunch alone in the canteen on some days and has been seen 'flapping his arms' about in training, according to stunning reports. He's also attempting to argue against the high-pressing approach favoured by Erik ten Hag amid intense speculation regarding his Manchester United future. Several sources close...
Antonio Conte sends Thomas Tuchel fiery 14-word message after touchline altercations during Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has sent a fiery message to Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel after their touchline altercations on Sunday evening. The Blues hosted Spurs in their second Premier League game of the season, with the London rivals eventually drawing 2-2 in a dramatic encounter at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea...
Antonio Conte sends message to Thomas Tuchel after heated touchline exchange
Antonio Conte took to Instagram to send a message to Thomas Tuchel after their heated exchange on the touchline. The pair was involved in two bust ups during the pulsating 2-2 draw between London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. However, it could have been three altercations between...
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold 'forgot they were at Anfield' before Palace KO, the footage is hilarious
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah completely forgot they were at Anfield in front of 52,000 supporters ahead of Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace. Check out the footage below:. The Reds slipped to a 1-1 draw on Monday evening and that makes it two points from two games, following a 2-2...
Jose Mourinho 'speaking the truth' about difference between Man Utd and Man City goes viral
Jose Mourinho once broke down the difference between Manchester United and Manchester City and fans think he 'spoke the truth'. 'The Special One' was United manager between 2016 and 2018, winning the Carabao Cup and Europa League in his first season. His second campaign saw him guide the Red Devils...
Harry Kane accidentally says "It’s always nice to get a last minute winner" after equalising vs Chelsea
Harry Kane accidentally said he scored a 'last minute winner' following Tottenham Hotspur's 2-2 draw with Chelsea. Check out the footage below:. Sunday's action-packed clash at Stamford Bridge brought the fireworks as managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte came to blows on two separate occasions. The points were shared after...
Cristiano Ronaldo looked 'dusted' vs Brentford and Man Utd fans are convinced it's the end
Cristiano Ronaldo dropped one of the worst performances of his Manchester United career in Saturday's 4-0 defeat to Brentford and fans think it could be the end. United were demolished at the Gtech Community Stadium and they're currently bottom of the Premier League after losing their opening two Premier League games.
Darwin Nunez rinsed in brutal fail compilation after red card vs Crystal Palace
Darwin Nunez has been destroyed in a brutal fail compilation after seeing red on his first ever Premier League start on Monday night. The Uruguayan striker, a club-record £85 million signing from Benfica in the summer, opened his account on his debut when he came off the bench to score against Fulham last week.
Manchester United interested in Chelsea trio as attackers frustrated by Thomas Tuchel's system
Manchester United are showing an interest in Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to reports. The Blues are reshaping their attack for the current season, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both departing on a loan and permanent deal respectively. Raheem Sterling has been...
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola a fan of Chelsea target Anthony Gordon
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reported to have his sights set on the Everton winger Anthony Gordon. Assessing Manchester City’s transfer window as a whole, it is a challenge to pinpoint any flaws. The club fulfilled their need to find a replacement for club legend Sergio Agüero by...
Footage has emerged showing Ruben Dias completely ignoring Jurgen Klopp before Community Shield clash
Footage showing Manchester City defender Ruben Dias ignoring Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of last month’s FA Community Shield clash has gone viral. The incident happened inside the tunnel of Leicester’s King Power Stadium prior to kick off. With both teams lined up ready to walk out, Dias was seen going to shake the hands of the match officials, but completely ignored Klopp, who was stood right next to him.
Jose Mourinho's speech to Dele Alli has become hugely poignant on the verge of move to Besiktas
Jose Mourinho gave Dele Alli a very honest warning about 'demanding more from himself,' whilst the pair were at Tottenham Hotspur, and with Dele on the verge of a move to Besiktas it feels all the more relevant, as you can see below. When Mourinho first arrived at Tottenham, in...
Former Chelsea star wowed by Liverpool defender and makes Dani Alves comparison
Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has praised Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold for his passing ability following his sides' 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace yesterday. It was a frustrating night for the Reds at Anfield, with Darwin Nunez getting sent off for a ludicrous headbutt on Joachim Andersen. Wilfried...
Timo Werner makes honest Thomas Tuchel admission after departure from 'special' Chelsea
Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner has opened up on his departure, discussing the role of Thomas Tuchel and admitting that the Blues will always be special to him. Leaving earlier this month, Werner returned to RB Leipzig after two seasons at Stamford Bridge, where he won the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe CONFIRMS interest in buying Manchester United from the Glazer family
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has confirmed his interest in purchasing Manchester United, following news that the Glazer family are considering selling a minor stake in the club. It was in 2005 that Malcolm Glazer took control of the football club, and United have been on a downward spiral ever since. The...
Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel is charging fans £4,500 to have a two course dinner with him
Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel is charging fans £4,500 to have a two course dinner with him. The eye watering fee is for a table of up to ten guests to dine with the former Denmark goalkeeper in a private hotel dining room before the main event, an Evening with Peter Schmeichel.
Joachim Andersen posts some of the vile Instagram DM's he received after Liverpool game
Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen says he received '3-400' messages of abuse in his Instagram DM's following Monday's 1-1 draw against Liverpool. The 26-year-old Danish international was on the receiving end of a wild headbutt from Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez in the second-half of last night's Premier League clash at Anfield.
Arsenal 'title challengers' according to Patrick Vieira
Crystal Palace manager and Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira believes the Gunners are title challengers this season. The Frenchman’s Palace side battled for a hard-fought point at Anfield on Monday, a game they could easily have won. Having faced his former club on Match-day one, Vieira’s side hasn’t had the...
Marc Cucurella on controversial Chelsea home debut, Man City interest, Ben Chilwell and Cesar Azpilicueta's influence
Chelsea wing-back Marc Cucurella has spoken to the press following his arrival from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer. Joining in a deal that is worth up to £63 million, Cucurella can operate both on the left wing and the left side of central defence for Thomas Tuchel. The...
