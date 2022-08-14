ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SPORTbible

Footage has emerged showing Ruben Dias completely ignoring Jurgen Klopp before Community Shield clash

Footage showing Manchester City defender Ruben Dias ignoring Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of last month’s FA Community Shield clash has gone viral. The incident happened inside the tunnel of Leicester’s King Power Stadium prior to kick off. With both teams lined up ready to walk out, Dias was seen going to shake the hands of the match officials, but completely ignored Klopp, who was stood right next to him.
SPORTbible

Arsenal 'title challengers' according to Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace manager and Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira believes the Gunners are title challengers this season. The Frenchman’s Palace side battled for a hard-fought point at Anfield on Monday, a game they could easily have won. Having faced his former club on Match-day one, Vieira’s side hasn’t had the...
