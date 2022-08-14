ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Rainier Man Sentencing For Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend

A Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and transporting her from her home in Ilwalco, Washington to Rainier, Oregon. James Donald Cooley, 61, a resident of Rainier, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. According to court...
RAINIER, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy