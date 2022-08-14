Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Suspect arrested in Poinsett County standoff identified
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Harrisburg man with a gun who held sheriff’s deputies at bay for hours in Poinsett County was arrested Tuesday afternoon. According to the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, around 10 a.m., Aug. 16, dispatch received a call about a noise complaint on Dawson Lane east of Harrisburg.
Kait 8
Man arrested for biting officer
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is being charged with battery in the second degree after biting a Batesville police officer, court documents said. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Batesville Police Patrolman Kody Headley was dispatched to Southern Bank on St. Louis Street for reported trespassing. When Headley got to the...
Kait 8
Anti-theft device thwarts ATV thieves
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An anti-theft device helped Mississippi County deputies catch two thieves in an unintended way. According to a news release, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Sgt. Glen Teeter got word from the Gosnell Police Department about an orange Chevrolet Avalanche truck pulling a 20-foot trailer, with an anti-theft device attached to the tongue of the trailer.
Woman arrested for allegedly transferring fake Deed from dead person, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested for fraudulently obtaining a home from someone who died over a decade ago. On Sep. 18, 2020, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a call in the 500 Birthstone Avenue. When officers arrived, a woman told them that someone fraudulently transferred...
Kait 8
Farmers deal with theft after difficult summer season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With theft and hotter temperatures plaguing many northeast Arkansas farmers, it’s been a difficult summer. A social media post on the evening of Monday, Aug. 16, shared that a truck had been stolen in Lawrence County. In Craighead County, reports of theft on farm property...
Camper raided as search for escaped rapist, family continues
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)– A multi-agency search continues for an Arkansas fugitive and two female accomplices on the run since Friday. Samuel Hartman, a convicted rapist serving life, walked away from a work detail at the correctional facility in Brickeys, located about 45 miles from Memphis, and got assistance crossing the Mississippi River. Law enforcement […]
whiterivernow.com
Jackson County man charged with two counts of first-degree murder
A Beedeville man is in the Jackson County Jail after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to Region 8 News KAIT. The Jonesboro television outlet reports Steven Ray Hollaway, 64, has been arrested in the case of two Beedeville residents who were found dead after a house fire in late July. Hollaway is being held on a $100,000 bond.
Kait 8
Police search for man accused of pointing a gun at motorist
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - The Caruthersville Police Department is searching for a man accused of pointing a gun at a driver. According to a news release, Caruthersville police were called to 4th and Carleton Avenue during the early morning hours of August 16 for a man wearing a white hoodie.
Kait 8
Thieves target Craighead County farmers
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday, Aug. 16, two Craighead County farmers reported thieves stole thousands of dollars’ worth of electrical wiring and diesel. Don Miller reported someone stole 400 feet of three-phase electric cables and 15 fuses from his farm’s grain bins on Craighead County Road 855 in Caraway.
neareport.com
Walton found guilty of 2020 killing
Jonesboro, Arkansas. Charlene Henry and Tiarra Tanner—deputy prosecuting attorneys—prosecuted 20-year-old Gabriel E. Walton for Ronald Voyles’s August 2020 killing. After a four-day trial, a Craighead County jury Friday found Walton guilty of manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence. And Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Walton to 45 years’ imprisonment.
whiterivernow.com
Court info.: Man bites BPD officer while resisting arrest
A Batesville man who had been banned from a local bank branch for causing problems found himself under arrest last week after he made another visit. According to information from Independence County Circuit Court, Batesville Police responded to the St. Louis Street branch of Southern Bank on Aug. 9 in reference to Cleveland Ray Tidwell, 56. Bank officials said Tidwell would come into the bank and ask for money out of his account, only to be repeatedly told he did not have an active account with the bank. The bank staff said Tidwell would often become irate with employees and cause a disturbance.
Kait 8
Former Memphis police officer indicted on first-degree murder charges in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis police officer indicted on first-degree murder charges for killing a man in the back of his squad car and later disposing of the body will be back in Shelby County court Monday. Patric Ferguson, 29, was also indicted on kidnapping and tampering with...
Kait 8
Teen in custody due to social media threat, school says
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Riverside High School student was taken into police custody after a threat on social media. According to Riverside Public Schools, a picture of what looked to be a 9mm handgun was posted on Snapchat with “School Ready” typed under it. The 16-year-old...
Kait 8
Downtown house fire under investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday night house fire is being investigated as a possible arson. According to the initial incident report, Officer Sam White said he was northbound on North Main around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, when a 37-year-old woman flagged him down. The woman told White her...
MPD: Man accused of trying steal $15K in goods from train
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of trying to steal thousands of dollars in goods from a freight train. Shantwan Allen, 27, is charged with five counts of burglary and theft of property. According to the arrest affidavit, a Memphis police officer was on Mallory Depot Drive using the restroom when he heard […]
Manhunt continues for escaped Arkansas inmate after weekend search
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — After a weekend of searching, the manhunt continues for escaped Arkansas inmate and convicted rapist Samuel Hartman. Hartman, 38, escaped Friday from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADOC). Officials said Hartman possibly then crossed the Mississippi...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in accident on I-240, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in an accident on Interstate 240 near Millbranch Tuesday afternoon. The three-vehicle accident happened just after 2 p.m. Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers were on the scene and confirmed a Shelby County officer was involved. Three eastbound lanes...
Couple shot at while following friend’s stolen car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say a husband and wife were dodging bullets after they decided to follow their friend’s stolen vehicle. Police said the vehicle was taken from the 4200 block of Riverdale Road in Hickory Hill on August 9. They said the couple decided to follow them, and the suspect started shooting at […]
'It was a horrible scene' | Parents recount aftermath of large fight outside Crump Stadium
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are new details and witness accounts of the large fight outside Crump Stadium Friday night which shut down the Memphis-Shelby County Schools high school football jamboree earlier than planned. According to Memphis Police, school officers sprayed several people to get things under control, and two...
Kait 8
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six people were injured overnight during a sequence of shootings that ended at a gas station near a Memphis hospital. Officers in the area of Raleigh Lagrange Road and Sycamore View Road heard gunshots around midnight. They went to a gas station at 5755 Raleigh Lagrange Road and found a crime scene but no victims.
