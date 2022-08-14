Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Zesto inviting customers to come celebrate their 70th year of business this week
Zesto on Riverside Drive is excited to celebrate their 70th year anniversary of serving up burgers and fries in Evansville this Saturday, August 20. The restaurants will have food and ice cream specials, and anniversary t-shirts will be available for purchase. Zesto on Riverside Drive will also be donating a...
14news.com
Family sets funeral arrangements for Heather Davidson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman troopers say was killed by her boyfriend over the weekend. Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death. [Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge...
14news.com
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
Locally-Owned Newburgh, Indiana Pub & Grill Featured on ‘America’s Best Best Restaurants’
If there's one thing that we can all agree on, it's the fact that the internet has made it very easy to seek out new restaurants to try. Another thing we can agree on is - If something has been determined as 'America's Best', we need to try it. What...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – August 16, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Driving While Suspended: Julio C. Vega; Michael G. Moore, Jr.; Dustin L. Herald. Speeding: Cory W. McConnell; Dalton L. Knowles; Ojas Bharatia; Ethan P. Scifres; Joshua M. Shelton; Rylan J. Craig; Nathan P. Simpson; Delaney C. O’Neill; Ryan C. Mead; Lakeia A. Nard; Caleb H. Hayden; John M. Mundy; Jacob N. Schutte; Kay A. Edwards; Melissa D. Frederick; Thorsten J. Boger; Jason D. West, Jr.; Devan A. Hunt; Malissa D. Kincaid; Dalton M. Daniels.
wevv.com
Service planned for third victim in fatal Evansville house explosion
Funeral arrangements have now been made for the third victim of the deadly explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. Jessica Marie Teague died at the age of 29 on Wednesday, Aug. 10, when the house next door to hers exploded, killing her and two others. A celebration of...
wevv.com
Food giveaway event happening in Evansville on Wednesday
There's a food giveaway event happening in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community organization Feed Evansville will hold its latest food share event on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The food share is happening at the Westside Community Center, which is located at 2227 W. Michigan Street in Evansville.
wevv.com
Owensboro nonprofit in need of donations and volunteers for upcoming yard sale fundraiser
Owensboro, Kentucky-based nonprofit Wendell Foster is seeking donations and volunteers for its upcoming Fall Yard Sale fundraising event. The organization, which serves people with disabilities, will hold the community yard sale event on Friday, Sept. 7, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ahead of the event, Wendell Foster says all...
14news.com
Jagoe Homes plans new community in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Jagoe Homes has announced plans for a new community in Owensboro. According to a press release, Pebble Wood will be a new place for people to call home, offering the luxury of tranquil living, streetlights, sidewalks, tree-lined homesites and lakes. Pebble Wood is within minutes of...
wevv.com
Aurora and Echo Housing hold First Inaugural River City Wiffleball Classic to fight homelessness
Aurora and Echo housing teamed up to hold the River City Wiffleball classic on Saturday morning at Bosse Field to help strike out homeless in the Evansville area. Thirty two teams took part in the double elimination tournament, including WEVV. The entry fees for fielding a team went directly to Aurora and Echo Housing's efforts to end homelessness in the community. Companies and individuals could also pay for sponsorships to help support the cause.
EXCITING! Blanco Brown is Bringing ‘The Git Up’ to Owensboro, KY on Friday
This is going to be an action-packed weekend in downtown Owensboro. It's HydroFair weekend and there will be two days of hydroplane racing action on the Ohio River Saturday and Sunday, August 20th and 21st. The weekend's going to be kicked off in incredible fashion at Friday After 5 on Friday evening. Owensboro is going to be welcoming Blanco Brown to town.
Celebrate National Thrift Store Day-Kentucky Thrift Store 10 Outfits Under $10 [PHOTOS]
Happy National Thrift Store Day. We're Celebrating by sharing 10 outfits for under $10 at a Kentucky Thrift Store. Owensboro has some of the best thrift ever. In case you didn't know thrift and consignment are two different types of shops but I love them equally the same. Thrift shops are basically donated goods that are used to make money and help charitable organizations.
Whitesville, KY Teenagers Win the Friday Night Fight Talent Contest in Owensboro
The 2022 Friday Night Fight talent contest is in the books and the finale, held in downtown Owensboro last Friday night at Friday After 5, was an action-packed and thrilling fight to the finish. WBKR's Friday Night Fight is presented by the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center and FA5. Earlier...
14news.com
Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co.
Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co. Wednesday starts move-in week for USI students. Updated: 10 hours ago. Wednesday starts move-in week for USI students.
14news.com
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Owensboro hit and run
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating a hit and run, where they say a pedestrian was seriously hurt. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday the 200 block of Sutton Lane. Police wouldn’t give many details, but family members tell us the driver took off, leaving the pedestrian behind....
14news.com
U.S. Marshall Service now involved in search for missing Spencer Co. teen
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Santa Claus police say the U.S. Marshals Service is now involved in the search for a missing Spencer County teen. Kendall King has been missing since the end of July. The Santa Claus police chief says he thinks getting the Marshal Service involved will help...
wevv.com
One person injured in shooting Tuesday morning in Evansville
One person continues to recover following a shooting Tuesday morning at an apartment in Evansville. According to Evansville Police, officers were dispatched to an apartment on Fairmount Drive near Shamrock Court after 6:30 a.m. for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they located a person shot. That person went...
Big Things Planned During Street Legends Car Show This Weekend in Owensboro, Kentucky
Join hundreds of auto enthusiasts at Diamond Lake Campground & Resort for the 16th Annual Street Legends Car Show. Over $3,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs, and proceeds from the event will benefit local children's charities. It's going to be a beautiful weekend when hundreds of classic cars,...
14news.com
Crews on U.S. 60 in Daviess Co. for resurfacing work
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be on U.S. 60 in Daviess County for asphalt resurfacing Tuesday. This will start at the Henderson-Daviess County line extending east to the west end of the Katie Meadow Bridge. Drivers should expect delays, reduced speeds and lane restrictions. Flaggers will be on-site...
wevv.com
EFD battling fire at OneLife Studios
The Evansville Fire Department is currently on scene of a working structure fire at OneLife Studios in Evansville that started around 6 p.m. The American Red Cross and CenterPoint Energy is on scene. EPD has blocked off the SB lane on US 41 at Lynch Road. Officials say please avoid...
