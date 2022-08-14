ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

14news.com

Family sets funeral arrangements for Heather Davidson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman troopers say was killed by her boyfriend over the weekend. Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death. [Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim

DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
EVANSVILLE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – August 16, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Driving While Suspended: Julio C. Vega; Michael G. Moore, Jr.; Dustin L. Herald. Speeding: Cory W. McConnell; Dalton L. Knowles; Ojas Bharatia; Ethan P. Scifres; Joshua M. Shelton; Rylan J. Craig; Nathan P. Simpson; Delaney C. O’Neill; Ryan C. Mead; Lakeia A. Nard; Caleb H. Hayden; John M. Mundy; Jacob N. Schutte; Kay A. Edwards; Melissa D. Frederick; Thorsten J. Boger; Jason D. West, Jr.; Devan A. Hunt; Malissa D. Kincaid; Dalton M. Daniels.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Food giveaway event happening in Evansville on Wednesday

There's a food giveaway event happening in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community organization Feed Evansville will hold its latest food share event on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The food share is happening at the Westside Community Center, which is located at 2227 W. Michigan Street in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Jagoe Homes plans new community in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Jagoe Homes has announced plans for a new community in Owensboro. According to a press release, Pebble Wood will be a new place for people to call home, offering the luxury of tranquil living, streetlights, sidewalks, tree-lined homesites and lakes. Pebble Wood is within minutes of...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Aurora and Echo Housing hold First Inaugural River City Wiffleball Classic to fight homelessness

Aurora and Echo housing teamed up to hold the River City Wiffleball classic on Saturday morning at Bosse Field to help strike out homeless in the Evansville area. Thirty two teams took part in the double elimination tournament, including WEVV. The entry fees for fielding a team went directly to Aurora and Echo Housing's efforts to end homelessness in the community. Companies and individuals could also pay for sponsorships to help support the cause.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Celebrate National Thrift Store Day-Kentucky Thrift Store 10 Outfits Under $10 [PHOTOS]

Happy National Thrift Store Day. We're Celebrating by sharing 10 outfits for under $10 at a Kentucky Thrift Store. Owensboro has some of the best thrift ever. In case you didn't know thrift and consignment are two different types of shops but I love them equally the same. Thrift shops are basically donated goods that are used to make money and help charitable organizations.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co.

Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co. Wednesday starts move-in week for USI students. Updated: 10 hours ago. Wednesday starts move-in week for USI students.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Owensboro hit and run

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating a hit and run, where they say a pedestrian was seriously hurt. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday the 200 block of Sutton Lane. Police wouldn’t give many details, but family members tell us the driver took off, leaving the pedestrian behind....
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

One person injured in shooting Tuesday morning in Evansville

One person continues to recover following a shooting Tuesday morning at an apartment in Evansville. According to Evansville Police, officers were dispatched to an apartment on Fairmount Drive near Shamrock Court after 6:30 a.m. for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they located a person shot. That person went...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews on U.S. 60 in Daviess Co. for resurfacing work

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be on U.S. 60 in Daviess County for asphalt resurfacing Tuesday. This will start at the Henderson-Daviess County line extending east to the west end of the Katie Meadow Bridge. Drivers should expect delays, reduced speeds and lane restrictions. Flaggers will be on-site...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

EFD battling fire at OneLife Studios

The Evansville Fire Department is currently on scene of a working structure fire at OneLife Studios in Evansville that started around 6 p.m. The American Red Cross and CenterPoint Energy is on scene. EPD has blocked off the SB lane on US 41 at Lynch Road. Officials say please avoid...
EVANSVILLE, IN

